Azerbaijan Declares 2026 the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" as Baku Prepares to Host WUF13

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order declaring 2026 the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in the Republic of Azerbaijan. The decision establishes a national framework focused on urban planning policy, architectural culture, and sustainable development, aligning with Azerbaijan's preparations to host the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in May 2026. According to the order, the designation aims to preserve Azerbaijan's centuries-old traditions while integrating contemporary approaches that respond to current social, environmental, and spatial challenges. The President's Administration will now prepare and submit a comprehensive action plan for the year within one month.

The declaration aligns with Azerbaijan's growing engagement in international urban development agendas, including the New Urban Agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 11 on sustainable cities and communities. Within this context, Baku will host WUF13 from 17 to 22 May 2026, organized by UN-Habitat under the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities." The forum will address the global housing crisis, with nearly 3 billion people worldwide experiencing housing inadequacy. By examining housing as a foundation for inclusive, resilient, and sustainable urban development, WUF13 will link shelter to integrated planning, climate adaptation, and inclusive governance.

Preparations for WUF13 have also been accompanied by expanded regional and international cooperation. In this context, the Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, Anar Guliyev, met with Maksat Mamytkanov, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic, to discuss strategic partnerships. During the meeting, Azerbaijan invited Kyrgyzstan to actively participate in WUF13, building on existing collaboration in the reconstruction projects of the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions.

Azerbaijan's selection as host reflects its blend of layered architectural heritage and modern development initiatives. Historically positioned along the Silk Road, Azerbaijani cities served as centers of trade and culture, producing a layered architectural heritage. Several sites exemplifying this legacy are inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List, including Icherisheher and the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex in Baku, the Maiden Tower, and the historic center of Shaki with the Khan's Palace.

In recent decades, Azerbaijan's urban landscape has continued to evolve through modernization and large-scale development projects in both the capital and regional centers. Current planning priorities emphasize balanced regional development, sustainable settlement patterns, and alignment with international sustainability frameworks. Together, the declaration of 2026 as the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture and the hosting of the World Urban Forum position Azerbaijan within ongoing global discussions on housing, sustainability, and the future of cities.