Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging

Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging

Save
  • Written by

The making of a place is not a difficult thing in principle; it is enough for people to come together in a regular set location for a purpose or activity, and a space becomes. This does not disregard the fact that a physical element needs to accompany this gathering for a space to become sheltering, accommodating, and alluring. This idea of the space that emerges from intent can most definitely be seen in one of the most ancient of functions, which is food or produce markets.

For a market to become, the architectural element can be as simple as a light roof, which would harbor merchants and offer a non-spoken boundary to the place, or it can be as resourceful as adaptively reusing an existing building or site to fit new needs. Finally, it can be a temporary and lightweight structure pitched for certain events or needs and then removed to be used elsewhere, or for other means.

Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging - Image 2 of 20Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging - Image 3 of 20Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging - Image 4 of 20Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging - Image 5 of 20Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging - More Images+ 15

All over the world, food or farmers' markets bring people together for the most basic of acts, to exchange goods and produce, and bring communities together. The relation of merchant and local buyer doesn't require much, but some room to pitch your table or kiosk. Through the below, we'll look into a few types of markets created either by designing a beaconing and iconic overhead structure, or by reusing an existing space of significance to the local community.

Related Article

Step by Step: Exploring 12 Projects Featuring Staircase or Terraced Roof Designs

Statement Roof Markets

Huangchong Market / Multi-Architecture

Save this picture!
Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging - Image 6 of 20
© Siming Wu

Missillac Market Hall / LAUS architectes

Save this picture!
Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging - Image 5 of 20
© Gaëtan Chevrier

Nicolas Bravo Market / AIDIA STUDIO

Save this picture!
Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging - Image 8 of 20
© Andrés Cedillo

Targ Blonie Market / Aleksandra Wasilkowska Architectural Studio

Save this picture!
Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging - Image 7 of 20
© Nate Cook

BREEZZE Market / Dispacement Architectural Design

Save this picture!
Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging - Image 10 of 20
© Wongke

Guadalupe Market / Colectivo C733

Save this picture!
Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging - Image 9 of 20
© Zaickz Moz

New Guabuliga Market / [applied] Foreign Affairs, Institute of Architecture, University of Applied Arts Vienna

Save this picture!
Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging - Image 3 of 20
Courtesy of [applied] Foreign Affairs, Institute of Architecture, University of Applied Arts Vienna

Charras Centre Market Hall Public Car Park and Esplanade / croixmariebourdon architectes associés

Save this picture!
Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging - Image 11 of 20
© Takuji Shimmura

Adaptive Reuse Markets 

U-Market / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

Save this picture!
Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging - Image 13 of 20
© Te-Fan Wang

Yongnian Food Market, Julu Foods Group / Roarc Renew

Save this picture!
Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging - Image 14 of 20
© Freeman

The Temporary Market

Mané Market / BLOCO Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging - Image 19 of 20
© Joana França

Dadad Market / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture + OPH

Save this picture!
Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging - Image 20 of 20
Courtesy of OPH

Temporary Site of Shengli Market / LUO studio

Save this picture!
Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging - Image 16 of 20
© Weiqi Jin

Temporary Market at MAAT – Museu de Arte, Arquitectura e Tecnologia / FURO

Save this picture!
Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging - Image 17 of 20
© Mariana Sanches

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: Coming Together and the Making of Place. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Hana Abdel
Author

#Tags

NewsArticlesSustainability
Cite: Hana Abdel. "Designing the Public Market: Architecture for Gathering, Trading, and Belonging" 09 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037512/designing-the-public-market-architecture-for-gathering-trading-and-belonging> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags