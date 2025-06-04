Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. France
  5. Missillac Market Hall / LAUS architectes

Missillac Market Hall / LAUS architectes

Save

Missillac Market Hall / LAUS architectes - Image 2 of 18Missillac Market Hall / LAUS architectes - Image 3 of 18Missillac Market Hall / LAUS architectes - Interior Photography, WoodMissillac Market Hall / LAUS architectes - Exterior PhotographyMissillac Market Hall / LAUS architectes - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Public Architecture, Market
Missillac, France
  • Architects: LAUS architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  820
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gaëtan Chevrier
  • Lead Architects: François Goulet, Grégory Lambart, Matthieu Renaud
  • Design Team: LAUS architectes
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ASCIA ingénierie
  • City: Missillac
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Missillac Market Hall / LAUS architectes - Image 2 of 18
© Gaëtan Chevrier

Text description provided by the architects. In a recently vacated hollow space, the new market hall reweaves the urban fabric. It provides a peaceful breathing space that echoes the church square. By setting back 2 of its boundaries, the hall creates a forecourt facing the main street and opens up an alleyway linking it to the changing heart of the block. By thickening the 2 remaining boundaries, it offers enclosed serviced volumes. Enshrined in a gently sloping site, the hall proposes a significant, non-dominant and timeless presence: a retreat into the city that is open, lively, and welcoming.

Save this picture!
Missillac Market Hall / LAUS architectes - Image 3 of 18
© Gaëtan Chevrier
Save this picture!
Missillac Market Hall / LAUS architectes - Image 15 of 18
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Missillac Market Hall / LAUS architectes - Exterior Photography
© Gaëtan Chevrier

The hall is inspired by the heritage of frugal, structured urban facilities that enhance the city's outdoor life. It's a shelter that expresses itself in a minimum of materials, using the skills of local craftsmen: concrete (floors, annexes) and wood (framework, cladding, joinery, roofing). Technical structures and assemblies are visible to ensure their durability and repairability. The raw larch shingle roof provides ventilation in winter and cool air in summer.

Save this picture!
Missillac Market Hall / LAUS architectes - Interior Photography
© Gaëtan Chevrier
Save this picture!
Missillac Market Hall / LAUS architectes - Interior Photography, Wood
© Gaëtan Chevrier
Save this picture!
Missillac Market Hall / LAUS architectes - Image 17 of 18
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
Missillac Market Hall / LAUS architectes - Image 10 of 18
© Gaëtan Chevrier

The scissor principle of the posts and crossbeams smoothes out the appearance of the load-bearing and stability elements. The alternating assemblies of the timber frame, with every second truss turned over, add animation to this repetition. The gilled roof panels are laid on rafters suspended from the purlins. In contrast to this lightness, the annexes form thick, monolithic boundaries, in continuity with the concrete floor. They incorporate large active windows in fixed or movable raw wood panels. A system of counterweights on pulleys lightens the shutters to open the kiosk bar and exhibition boxes.

Save this picture!
Missillac Market Hall / LAUS architectes - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Gaëtan Chevrier

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Missillac, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LAUS architectes
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureMarketFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureMarketFrance
Cite: "Missillac Market Hall / LAUS architectes" 04 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1030743/missillac-market-hall-laus-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags