Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. The Market Plaza as Civic Core: 5 Projects that Explore Contemporary Approaches to Market Design in Mexico

The Market Plaza as Civic Core: 5 Projects that Explore Contemporary Approaches to Market Design in Mexico

Subscriber Access

Save

Contemporary Mexican market architecture frequently draws inspiration from its pre-Hispanic precedents. The Tlatelolco Market in ancient Tenochtitlan, for example, featured a large, stone-paved open square with designated "streets", which were divided into sections for specific goods, serving as a significant gathering point for social and economic exchange. Similarly, the tradition of the Tianguis, an ephemeral market typology within the broader Mesoamerican tradition, also arranged stalls in aisles within a public plaza, reflecting organizational principles seen in Tlatelolco. These historical models established a base for the tradition of marketplaces in Mexico and the countries in Central America, where they merge public space and structured layouts for commerce. Today, even though many of Mexico's commercial spaces, notably Mexico City's Central de Abasto and other markets such as the Jamaica, Merced, and San Juan Markets, have taken on a stationary approach to serving their communities, tianguis maintain their foothold in Mexican society.

The Market Plaza as Civic Core: 5 Projects that Explore Contemporary Approaches to Market Design in Mexico - Image 2 of 12The Market Plaza as Civic Core: 5 Projects that Explore Contemporary Approaches to Market Design in Mexico - Image 3 of 12The Market Plaza as Civic Core: 5 Projects that Explore Contemporary Approaches to Market Design in Mexico - Image 4 of 12The Market Plaza as Civic Core: 5 Projects that Explore Contemporary Approaches to Market Design in Mexico - Image 5 of 12The Market Plaza as Civic Core: 5 Projects that Explore Contemporary Approaches to Market Design in Mexico - More Images+ 7

Modern Mexican market projects seem to use and reinterpret these traditional principles through several architectural strategies. A primary focus is the integration of a central public space, often through courtyards, creating communal hubs that echo the functional and social centrality of historical markets. Similarly, floor plans commonly feature layouts with "aisles" or "streets" that group market stalls, allowing for organized product placement. These designs also prioritize climate response and materiality, emphasizing natural ventilation and shade, while using local or traditional materials. These choices reflect enduring architectural strategies essential for the functionality of open-air markets in the Mexican climate, demonstrating a continuous dialogue between historical forms and contemporary needs.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Moises Carrasco
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Moises Carrasco. "The Market Plaza as Civic Core: 5 Projects that Explore Contemporary Approaches to Market Design in Mexico" 06 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032757/the-market-plaza-as-civic-core-5-projects-that-explore-contemporary-approaches-to-market-design-in-mexico> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags