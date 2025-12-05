Frida Escobedo to Design Qatar’s New Ministry Building with Adaptive Reuse of a Modernist Landmark in Doha

Save this picture! Ministry of Foreign Affairs and General Post Office. Image © Frida Escobedo Studio

The State of Qatar announced on December 4, 2025, the selection of Frida Escobedo Studio, in collaboration with Buro Happold engineers and Studio Zewde landscape designers, to design the new headquarters for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Intended to establish a more visible civic presence for the Qatari diplomatic service and provide public access to the Ministry complex, the project is planned for a prominent site along Doha's waterfront, transforming a significant section of the city's Corniche. Situated beside Doha Bay, the 70,000-square-meter (750,000-square-foot) project is conceived as a combination of new construction and the adaptive reuse of the historic modernist General Post Office currently on the site.

The design team was appointed through an international invited competition and selected from an initial group of 40 architectural teams and a shortlist of seven, with architects from every continent invited to participate. The competition was organized and managed by Malcolm Reading Consultants on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Qatar Museums. Frida Escobedo Studio is a Mexican practice founded by architect Frida Escobedo in 2006, with a New York office since 2022. The studio gained international recognition in 2018, when she was commissioned to design the annual Serpentine Pavilion in London's Kensington Gardens, becoming the youngest architect at that time to undertake the project.

The competition to design Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs was led by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, in her role as Chairperson of Qatar Blueprint, an initiative guiding development across the country in collaboration with public entities and the private sector. Formed as a think tank under the directive of His Highness the Amir of Qatar, Qatar Blueprint visualizes planning scenarios for the nation based on the country's assets, regional positioning, history, and current social and physical context, as well as the National Vision 2030. The initiative evaluates what should be built or developed, and where, across the country's eight municipalities.

Related Article Doha Architecture City Guide: 15 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Capital City of Qatar

The proposal for the new complex positions the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building as the first major project in decades planned for the coastal area that curves northward from Qatar's seat of government, the Amiri Diwan. To reinforce the visibility of the Ministry's mission of mediation, conflict resolution, and cultural diplomacy, the 1985 General Post Office, known for its distinctive modernist "pigeonholes," is proposed for integration into the new complex. The building is expected to be preserved and, in part, adapted as a venue for public programming associated with the Ministry's cultural diplomacy initiatives.

Frida Escobedo's courtyard-centered design presents the Ministry of Foreign Affairs complex as a rhythmic composition of interlocking volumes. Gently terracing northward, the project envisions preserving important sightlines to the General Post Office, incorporating elements of the existing structure into the new façade as part of an adaptive reuse approach that maintains a visual connection to the site's history. The exterior is designed as an enveloping structure composed of vertical pillars intended to balance shade, privacy, and transparency. At the same time, the interior is organized around a series of green patios conceived for reflection, gathering, and art. This dialogue between architecture and landscape extends into the proposed transformation of the General Post Office's ground floor into an exhibition space that transitions into a covered garden.

Frida Escobedo Studio was appointed in 2022 as the design architect for the new Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Wing for Modern and Contemporary Art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, making her the youngest architect and first woman to design a building for the institution. In 2024, she was selected as co-designer with lead architect Moreau Kusunoki for the renovation of the Centre Pompidou in Paris, which was recently closed for a major transformation expected to take five years. The architect is also the recipient of numerous awards, most recently the Créateurs Design Association & Awards' Le Prix Charlotte Perriand for 2024.