Mexican Architect Frida Escobedo Wins the 2023 Charlotte Perriand Award

Save this picture! Mar Tirreno 86 / Frida Escobedo. Image © Rafael Gamo

The Mexican architect Frida Escobedo has been announced as the winner of the 2023 Charlotte Perriand Award, organized by The Créateurs Design Awards. From the Serpentine Pavilion to the design of the new wing for modern and contemporary art at the MET in New York, Escobedo has consistently demonstrated her commitment to creating and implementing exceptional design. Frida Escobedo is the second architect to receive the Charlotte Perriand Award, following in the footsteps of architect Jeanne Gang.

In memory of the iconic French architect and designer, the award recognizes architects whose work, much like Perriand's, reflects the belief that good design enhances the quality of life for its users and the community. Charlotte Perriand was an artist and designer of the modern movement, one of the founders of the Union des Artistes Modernes in 1937, and is considered one of the pioneers of the industry. Perriand is renowned for infusing 'humanity' into Le Corbusier's work and for creating three of Le Corbusier's most iconic chairs: the B301, the B306, and the LC2 Grand Comfort. She studied design, weaving, and oriental carpentry, which later influenced her designs.

To be recognized by this extraordinary jury is an honor that resonates deeply within me. It serves as a testimony to the enduring legacy of Charlotte Perriand, a legacy that I am honored and delighted to perpetuate. - Frida Escobedo

For more information, visit The Créateurs Design Awards.