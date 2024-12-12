The MET Museum Reveals Design of a New Wing in New York by Architect Frida Escobedo

Save this picture! Exterior rendering of The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Tang Wing (view from the southwest corner). Image © Filippo Bolognese, Images courtesy of Frida Escobedo Studio

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has unveiled the design for a new wing dedicated to its 20th- and 21st-century art collection. Architect Frida Escobedo, the first woman to design a Met wing, is leading the project. The Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Wing will increase gallery space by almost 50 percent, adding over 70,000 square feet. This expansion will address accessibility issues, improve infrastructure, and enhance the sustainability of the building. The opening of the new wing is anticipated in 2030.

The expansion directly addresses long-standing challenges regarding accessibility, infrastructure, and sustainability. Currently, the layout of the existing modern and contemporary art galleries presents significant limitations for visitors, including inadequate elevator access and challenging navigation. The new design incorporates a second elevator core, ramps, and improved internal circulation, ensuring equal access to all floors and a more user-friendly experience for all visitors.

Architect Frida Escobedo's design blends contemporary architectural elements with the established architectural styles of The Met. The five-story wing will feature a distinctive limestone "celosía"—a screen that evokes both historical and contemporary architectural traditions—creating a visually striking facade that harmonizes with the existing building while maintaining a distinct identity. Internally, the design prioritizes the flow of gallery spaces, with varied ceiling heights ranging from 11 to 22 feet, allowing for the flexible display of art of diverse scales and formats. This ensures a dynamic and engaging visitor experience.

Beyond the expanded gallery space, the new wing will include several amenities designed to enhance visitor comfort and enjoyment. A 1,000-square-foot cafe will provide a space for respite and refreshment, and expanded outdoor terraces will offer stunning views of Central Park. The Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Roof Garden will also be relocated and significantly enlarged, providing ample space for outdoor exhibitions and events.

Our goal has been to create a building that fully meets the needs and aspirations of The Met, weaving together vital connections between the Modern and Contemporary Art galleries and other areas of the Museum and at the same time expressing the special significance of the Tang Wing's place in the city. The wing is in New York, yet of the world; it reflects the global nature of this great collection and also draws inspiration from The Met's unique surroundings. Such an ambition can be realized only through close and consistent collaboration. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary partners at The Met and to all the members of the expert design team. - Frida Escobedo, Founder and Principal of Frida Escobedo Studio

Furthermore, the design incorporates sustainable building practices, aiming to reduce energy consumption and minimize the environmental impact of the structure. This includes features such as optimized natural light utilization and reduced solar gain through the design of the facade. The collaborative team includes Frida Escobedo Studio (lead design architect), Beyer Blinder Belle Architects & Planners LLC (executive architect), Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects, Kohler Ronan, and Thornton Tomasetti.

Recently, Frida Escobedo Studio, together with French architecture studio Moreau Kusunoki, has been commissioned to lead the renovation of the famous Centre Pompidou in Paris, France, a major undertaking that includes the complete closure of the venue for 5 years. This year, Frida Escobedo has also been announced as the winner of the 2024 Charlotte Perriand Award.