The Nordhavn Case: 10 Projects Transforming Copenhagen’s Harbor into a Model of Urban Regeneration and Sustainability

What happens when a city’s industrial past becomes the raw material for its future? In Copenhagen, Nordhavn transforms the old harbor into a living laboratory of sustainable urbanism, where warehouses and docks give way to independent districts, small islands, and canals that redefine what it means to inhabit the city.

Located just 4 km from the city center, Nordhavn began its metamorphosis in 2008, at a time when social, economic, and environmental sustainability was still considered visionary. Seventeen years later, the district reveals a vibrant landscape shaped by projects from major architectural firms such as COBE and BIG.