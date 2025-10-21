Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Every Second Counts, Every Space Matters: 15 Contemporary Fire Stations

Every Second Counts, Every Space Matters: 15 Contemporary Fire Stations

Subscriber Access

Save
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

What should be taken into account when designing a fire station? The answer may seem obvious: functionality and efficiency. After all, every second counts in an emergency. But can a building designed for urgent operations also be aesthetically compelling, welcoming, and connected to its community? In recent decades, architects such as Zaha Hadid and Álvaro Siza have demonstrated that it can. By rethinking this building type, they have created spaces that go beyond emergency response—spaces that strengthen social ties, support the well-being of firefighters, and become urban landmarks.

Every Second Counts, Every Space Matters: 15 Contemporary Fire Stations - Image 2 of 24Every Second Counts, Every Space Matters: 15 Contemporary Fire Stations - Image 3 of 24Every Second Counts, Every Space Matters: 15 Contemporary Fire Stations - Image 4 of 24Every Second Counts, Every Space Matters: 15 Contemporary Fire Stations - Image 5 of 24Every Second Counts, Every Space Matters: 15 Contemporary Fire Stations - More Images+ 19

The architecture of fire stations has evolved along with society. Early stations resembled military fortifications, built for protection and control, with an emphasis on durability against external threats. Over time, their role shifted: the main dangers were no longer invading armies but fires, natural disasters, and everyday emergencies. Fire stations gradually became civic buildings, incorporating areas for rest, training, and planning, as well as shared spaces that symbolize public safety. This transformation led to new typologies and construction methods, reflecting local culture and urban context.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Camilla Ghisleni
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "Every Second Counts, Every Space Matters: 15 Contemporary Fire Stations" [Segundos Contam, Espaços Importam: 15 Estações de Bombeiro Contemporâneas] 21 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035072/every-second-counts-every-space-matters-15-contemporary-fire-stations> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags