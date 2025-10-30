Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Architecture of Wine: 15 Contemporary Wineries Around the World

Architecture of Wine: 15 Contemporary Wineries Around the World

Subscriber Access

Save

Wine production has long been tied to place, climate, and culture, and in recent decades, architecture has become a central part of this relationship. Wineries are no longer understood only as functional facilities for fermentation, storage, and distribution, but also as spaces where landscape, materiality, and visitor experience intersect. From subterranean cellars hidden beneath fields to sculptural landmarks rising in rural territories, these buildings shape the identity of winemaking regions while offering visitors a carefully choreographed encounter with the process of production.

At the intersection of agriculture, tourism, and culture, wineries present architects with unique opportunities to merge technical requirements with a spatial narrative. They must respond to environmental conditions, manage temperature and humidity with precision, and integrate with delicate ecosystems, while also providing spaces for tasting, gathering, and celebration. As a result, the typology has given rise to a wide range of architectural solutions. Some are rooted in tradition and local craft, others are exploring advanced technologies and contemporary forms.

Architecture of Wine: 15 Contemporary Wineries Around the World - Image 2 of 50Architecture of Wine: 15 Contemporary Wineries Around the World - Image 3 of 50Architecture of Wine: 15 Contemporary Wineries Around the World - Image 4 of 50Architecture of Wine: 15 Contemporary Wineries Around the World - Image 5 of 50Architecture of Wine: 15 Contemporary Wineries Around the World - More Images+ 45

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Diogo Borges Ferreira
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Diogo Borges Ferreira. "Architecture of Wine: 15 Contemporary Wineries Around the World" 30 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035029/architecture-of-wine-15-contemporary-wineries-around-the-world> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags