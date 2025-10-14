Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  3. From Overlooked Waste to Circular Opportunity: Plastics in Construction

From Overlooked Waste to Circular Opportunity: Plastics in Construction

Like the famous Russian Matryoshka doll, opening a package often feels like uncovering endless layers. Inside a cardboard box, there might be molded Styrofoam, then several plastic air pillows, and finally, individual plastic wrapping around each piece. Even a small product can leave behind a trail of plastic waste far larger than its size. Now imagine this logic applied to a construction site where every component, every delivery of materials, often arrives wrapped in multiple layers of protection. What already seems excessive in retail becomes monumental when repeated daily on large construction projects.

Eduardo Souza
