Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. The Architecture of Culture Today: ArchDaily’s October Editorial Focus

The Architecture of Culture Today: ArchDaily’s October Editorial Focus

Save

Culture is the set of knowledge and practices people use to express themselves and make sense of the world collectively. As Brazilian philosopher Marilena Chauí reminds us, the word derives from the Latin colere, which means "to take care of." In that sense, agriculture means taking care of the soil, while religious cults are the care of the gods. At its core, culture is the creation of symbolic universes, expressed through different languages, including architecture, that weave connections across time. It safeguards the memories of the past while opening new possibilities for the future.

This month, ArchDaily explores The Architecture of Culture Today, asking a central question: How does architecture shape the way culture is produced, consumed, and experienced? This theme examines how architecture both shapes and responds to cultural life — from the permanence of museums, theaters, and libraries to the ephemerality of pavilions, installations, and virtual platforms. It considers the architect's role in curation, scenography, and exhibition design, as well as the portrayal of cultural spaces in film and digital representations.

The Architecture of Culture Today: ArchDaily’s October Editorial Focus - Image 2 of 11The Architecture of Culture Today: ArchDaily’s October Editorial Focus - Image 3 of 11The Architecture of Culture Today: ArchDaily’s October Editorial Focus - Image 4 of 11The Architecture of Culture Today: ArchDaily’s October Editorial Focus - Image 5 of 11The Architecture of Culture Today: ArchDaily’s October Editorial Focus - More Images+ 6

The discussion also extends to how historical typologies remain relevant in modern cities and how debates around landmarks and contested monuments influence the way societies engage with their cultural heritage. By analyzing these spaces, we aim to understand their evolving role in fostering engagement and identity. Throughout the month, ArchDaily will explore how technology and artificial intelligence are opening new possibilities for preserving heritage and rethinking cultural continuity, how communal spaces foster gatherings and dialogue, and how different cultural typologies create a sense of equity and belonging.

Save this picture!
The Architecture of Culture Today: ArchDaily’s October Editorial Focus - Image 8 of 11
Wintercircus Technological and Cultural Hub / OYO. Image © Farah Lieten
Save this picture!
The Architecture of Culture Today: ArchDaily’s October Editorial Focus - Image 7 of 11
CNAD National Art, Crafts and Design Center / Ramos Castellano Arquitectos. Image © Sergio Pirrone

As the boundaries of culture shift, new questions arise: How can digital platforms and virtual spaces transform the cultural experience through architecture? How can architects balance the needs of heritage with the demands of contemporary cultural production? And what impact do funding models, from public investment to private philanthropy, have on the future of cultural spaces?

This month's coverage invites reflection on the role of architecture in shaping cultural life today. From preserving memory to creating new stages for expression, these spaces reveal how culture is constantly redefined — and how architecture remains at the heart of that transformation.

Save this picture!
The Architecture of Culture Today: ArchDaily’s October Editorial Focus - Image 10 of 11
Scenius 26003 Pavilion / Daryan Knoblauch. Image © Laurian Ghinițoiu
Save this picture!
The Architecture of Culture Today: ArchDaily’s October Editorial Focus - Image 9 of 11
GATE M West Bund Dream Center / MVRDV. Image © Sanqian Visual Image Art

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: The Architecture of Culture Today. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Romullo Baratto
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Romullo Baratto. "The Architecture of Culture Today: ArchDaily’s October Editorial Focus" 01 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034580/october-editorial-topic-the-architecture-of-culture-today> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags