Nicholas Grimshaw, British High-Tech Architecture Pioneer and Founder of Grimshaw, Passes Away at 85

Save this picture! Sir Nicholas Grimshaw (1939 - 2025). Image © Rick Roxburgh

Sir Nicholas Grimshaw, the British architect known for advancing high-tech architecture and for founding the practice Grimshaw, has died at the age of 85. Over a career spanning more than five decades, he delivered public and infrastructure projects that emphasized structural clarity, advanced engineering, and utility. His major works include Waterloo International, the original Eurostar terminal in London; the Eden Project in Cornwall; the Financial Times Printworks; and major transport hubs around the world. Knighted in 2002 for his services to architecture, he helped define an era of British and international design. He served as President of the Royal Academy of Arts from 2004 to 2011 and was awarded the Royal Institute of British Architects' Royal Gold Medal in 2019.

Born in 1939, Grimshaw studied architecture at the Edinburgh College of Art before graduating from the Architectural Association in London in 1965, where he was taught by figures including Peter Cook and Cedric Price. Early in his career, he worked in partnership with Terry Farrell, producing a range of housing and industrial projects. His focus on technically complex components and prefabrication became a hallmark of his approach. In 1980, he established Nicholas Grimshaw & Partners, later Grimshaw Architects, which gained a reputation for inventive use of materials and engineering in projects such as the Herman Miller Factory in Bath (1976) and the Financial Times Printworks in London (1988).

Grimshaw's portfolio expanded internationally with projects including the International Terminal at Waterloo Station (1993), the Eden Project (2001), and Fulton Center in New York (2014). His designs were marked by structural clarity, environmental responsiveness, and material honesty. The Eden Project, built in a disused china-clay quarry, employed interlocking geodesic domes supported by tubular steel to house vast botanical collections. At Waterloo International, his 400-metre curving glass trainshed combined engineering ambition with civic presence. He later described Waterloo as his favourite building, not only for its design but for the confidence it signaled from clients. Though regarded as a leading figure of the high-tech movement alongside Norman Foster, Richard Rogers, and Renzo Piano, he resisted the label, telling the Guardian in 2018: "Hi-tech sounds like a stylistic movement. We see ourselves as very solidly grounded in Paxton and Brunel."

Grimshaw retired in 2019 but continued to advise the practice and helped establish its charitable Foundation, which supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in pursuing architecture and the creative industries. His legacy lies not only in a global portfolio of stations, cultural venues, and civic buildings, but also in his philosophy: that architecture should be well engineered, contextually aware, and responsive to its users. Announcing his death, Grimshaw Architects described him as "a man of invention and ideas" remembered for "his endless curiosity about how things are made and his commitment to the craft of architecture and building." The practice continues to work internationally, upholding the principles that shaped his career: transparency of structure, adaptability, and service to community.