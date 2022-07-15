Grimshaw Launches a Charitable Foundation Focused on Creative Education

The Grimshaw Foundation is a charitable organization aiming to bring access to creative learning tools to a diverse range of young people. The organization was established by Sir Nicholas Grimshaw, in partnership with the partners of international architecture practice Grimshaw. The central purpose is to bring together a globally linked educational community of artists, architects, and designers to support and empower young people. It hopes to reach them at the stage of navigating their career options and help them discover the varied options and opportunities that the creative industry can offer. The Foundation officially launched on 6 July 2022 at the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

The diverse program supported by the foundation is driven by the need to create inclusive creative futures, addressing gender, social and economic equity. The organization is oriented toward young people, particularly those less likely to have access to creative learning tools. By offering them connections within the design community and industries, the students have the opportunity to discover different pathways to further their education and careers.

What the Grimshaw Foundation will do is enable young people, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds, to experience the art of making and the making of art and introduce more opportunities and different career paths, opening up the world of the creative industries. - Sir Nicholas Grimshaw, founder.

The organization is already engaging with London-based schools and students by running workshops, studio tours, and talks led by artists and designers. The official launch at the Royal Academy of Arts in London is the first step toward extending the outreach of the program. With ambitions to link its work across key global cities, the Foundation has also started engaging with artists and education communities in Sydney as well as in Melbourne and New York.

Formed in 2021, the Foundation is led by a board of trustees: Chloe Grimshaw (Co-founder of Plinth), Lavinia Grimshaw, Jon Snow (broadcaster and journalist), Jerry Tate (Tate+Co Architects), and Andrew Whalley OBE (Grimshaw Chairman), Kirsten Lees (Grimshaw Managing Partner London and Paris), Andrew Cortese (Grimshaw Managing Partner Sydney). A Special Advisory Group helps guide the ambitions and actions of the Foundation and includes Neil Pinder (Head of Architecture at Graveney School and Honorary Professor at the Bartlett School of Architecture) LionHeart (RIBA Fellow and Associate Artist at the Royal Albert Hall), Natasha Graham (GLA Senior Officer for Diversity in the Creative Workforce) and Charlie Welch (Head of Art & Design Technology Faculty, Regent High School, London), Venetia Wolfenden (Founder Director, Urban Learners), and Ian Munro (Rector of Dollar Academy in Scotland and Founder of Futures institute – FIDA).