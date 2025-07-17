Heatherwick Studio Designs New 'Lantern Quarter' in Bangkok, Thailand

Save this picture! Heatherwick Studio's Hatai hotels project in Bangkok, Thailand. Image © Devisual for Heatherwick Studio

Heatherwick Studio has unveiled the first design images of Hatai, a new public space and two hotels in the heart of Bangkok's Silom district. The complex marks the studio's first project in Thailand and is located on the historic site of the original Narai Hotel, within a bustling business area. The project envisions 5,200 square metres of new public space, including elevated walkways and a publicly accessible ground level with retail and services. The building design draws inspiration from the craftsmanship of traditional Thai lanterns, featuring a series of stacked, rounded forms.

The new 'Lantern Quarter' ground level by Heatherwick Studio reimagines the area as a public village, incorporating a shrine, an open-air market, event spaces, and a nursery. A green, canopied plaza features native plantings, while a restored canal flows between shops and services. The aim is for this level to be fully open to the public, integrating seamlessly into Bangkok's urban fabric.

There's a richness to Thailand's culture and historic architecture, but the anonymous, blank severity of many so-called modern buildings in Bangkok does not speak to this at all. We wanted to do something that connects with the country's heritage in a deeper way and builds detail, feeling and story back into the city. - Thomas Heatherwick, founder and design director of Heatherwick Studio

At the heart of the development, two hotels (Six Senses and a new Narai Hotel), will rise within the lantern-shaped towers. Together, they are expected to offer over 300 rooms, along with a wellness center, ballroom, and conference facilities. Thomas Heatherwick, founder and design director of Heatherwick Studio, noted that the team was drawn to the project for its cultural heritage and the opportunity to "add a space for everyone to Bangkok's urban landscape." The project is expected to open in 2027.

We've designed a series of lanterns stacked on top of one another, collectively forming a much softer silhouette in the skyline, and we have the opportunity to create a major piece of public space - including rain protection, planting and water - all designed to encourage street-level life filled with curiosity and exploration. - Thomas Heatherwick, founder and design director of Heatherwick Studio

