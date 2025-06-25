Discover the World's Best Universities to Study Architecture in 2025, Based on QS Rankings

Every year, the QS World University Rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) releases an updated list of best university programs worldwide. In the field of Architecture and the Built Environment, the list includes 250 institutions. The ranking evaluates institutions across all continents. This year, The Bartlett School of Architecture (part of UCL) maintains its position in first place, as the top 10 list sees a reorganization of the selected universities, with no new entrants. Tsinghua University is the only one among them to improve its position since last year, rising from eighth to joint seventh.
European universities such as TU Berlin, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, and KTH Royal Institute of Technology have dropped in position, while Asian universities like Peking University and Seoul National University have either climbed or entered the ranking for the first time. Meanwhile, traditional North American universities continue to shift in rank but remain within the top 50, with new national representatives appearing in the last ten positions. Compared to previous years, Latin American universities are absent from the ranking, excluding Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, which had previously represented the region.
Discover below the top 50 universities for Architecture and Built Environment studies in 2025. To access the complete list of university rankings, visit the official website of the QS World University Rankings.
1. The Bartlett School of Architecture | UCL, United Kingdom
2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States
3. Delft University of Technology, Netherlands
4. ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Switzerland
5. Manchester School of Architecture, United Kingdom
6. Harvard University, United States
7. = Politecnico di Milano, Italy
7. = Tsinghua University, China (Mainland)
9. National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore
10. University of California, Berkeley (UCB), United States
11. Tongji University, China (Mainland)
12. University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
13. The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR
14. EPFL – École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland
15. The University of Tokyo, Japan
16. Columbia University, United States
17. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong SAR
18. Georgia Institute of Technology, United States
19. Cornell University, United States
20. Politecnico di Torino, Italy
21. RMIT University, Australia
22. Peking University, China (Mainland)
23. The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney), Australia
24. = Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China (Mainland)
24. = Stanford University, United States
26. The University of Melbourne, Australia
27. = Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin), Germany
27. = University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), United States
29. Technical University of Munich, Germany
30. = The University of Sydney, Australia
30. = Tianjin University, China (Mainland)
32. Yale University, United States
33. = Seoul National University, South Korea
33. = University of Oxford, United Kingdom
35. The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), Hong Kong SAR
36. = Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU), Singapore
36. = Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM), Spain
38. Universitat Politècnica dNational University of Singaporee Catalunya · BarcelonaTech (UPC), Spain
39. University of Pennsylvania, United States
40. = Princeton University, United States
40. = University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, United States
42. KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden
43. Zhejiang University, China (Mainland)
44. The University of Sheffield, United Kingdom
45. Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech), Japan
46. = Harbin Institute of Technology, China (Mainland)
46. = Southeast University, China (Mainland)
48. Yonsei University, South Korea
49. = Aalto University, Finland
49. = Purdue University, United States