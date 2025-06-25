Discover the World's Best Universities to Study Architecture in 2025, Based on QS Rankings

Save this picture! Central Canteen of Tsinghua University / SUP Atelier + School of Architecture Tsinghua University. Image © Xia Zhi

Every year, the QS World University Rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) releases an updated list of best university programs worldwide. In the field of Architecture and the Built Environment, the list includes 250 institutions. The ranking evaluates institutions across all continents. This year, The Bartlett School of Architecture (part of UCL) maintains its position in first place, as the top 10 list sees a reorganization of the selected universities, with no new entrants. Tsinghua University is the only one among them to improve its position since last year, rising from eighth to joint seventh.

+ 3

European universities such as TU Berlin, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, and KTH Royal Institute of Technology have dropped in position, while Asian universities like Peking University and Seoul National University have either climbed or entered the ranking for the first time. Meanwhile, traditional North American universities continue to shift in rank but remain within the top 50, with new national representatives appearing in the last ten positions. Compared to previous years, Latin American universities are absent from the ranking, excluding Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, which had previously represented the region.

Discover below the top 50 universities for Architecture and Built Environment studies in 2025. To access the complete list of university rankings, visit the official website of the QS World University Rankings.

1. The Bartlett School of Architecture | UCL, United Kingdom

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States

3. Delft University of Technology, Netherlands

4. ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Switzerland

5. Manchester School of Architecture, United Kingdom

6. Harvard University, United States

7. = Politecnico di Milano, Italy

7. = Tsinghua University, China (Mainland)

9. National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore

10. University of California, Berkeley (UCB), United States

11. Tongji University, China (Mainland)

12. University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

13. The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR

14. EPFL – École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland

15. The University of Tokyo, Japan

16. Columbia University, United States

17. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong SAR

18. Georgia Institute of Technology, United States

19. Cornell University, United States

20. Politecnico di Torino, Italy

21. RMIT University, Australia

22. Peking University, China (Mainland)

23. The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney), Australia

24. = Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China (Mainland)

24. = Stanford University, United States

26. The University of Melbourne, Australia

27. = Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin), Germany

27. = University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), United States

29. Technical University of Munich, Germany

30. = The University of Sydney, Australia

30. = Tianjin University, China (Mainland)

32. Yale University, United States

33. = Seoul National University, South Korea

33. = University of Oxford, United Kingdom

35. The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), Hong Kong SAR

36. = Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU), Singapore

36. = Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM), Spain

38. Universitat Politècnica dNational University of Singaporee Catalunya · BarcelonaTech (UPC), Spain

39. University of Pennsylvania, United States

40. = Princeton University, United States

40. = University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, United States

42. KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden

43. Zhejiang University, China (Mainland)

44. The University of Sheffield, United Kingdom

45. Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech), Japan

46. = Harbin Institute of Technology, China (Mainland)

46. = Southeast University, China (Mainland)

48. Yonsei University, South Korea

49. = Aalto University, Finland

49. = Purdue University, United States