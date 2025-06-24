Cabins in Spain: Small-Scale Accommodations in Natural Settings

Save this picture! MO.CA Mobile House / IAAC. Image © Adrià Goula

Amid coasts, rivers, lakes, and mountain ranges, Spain’s natural environment encompasses a wide variety of climates, topographies, and vegetation species. Aiming to raise global awareness of the impact of construction on the environment and the importance of addressing climate change through new ways of creating architecture, several architectural practices and research teams are exploring the design of cabins or small-scale lodging prototypes. While capable of integrating harmoniously with their surrounding natural context, they also demonstrate strategies for self-sufficiency, resource utilization, and space maximization, as well as broad applications of innovative technologies and material solutions adapted to each region.

What environmental and construction factors come into play when setting up a lodging in a natural setting? What advantages and/or disadvantages do individual lodging modules offer compared to large cabins and lodges? How can both typologies be designed to meet the needs of their users? In recent years, the connection to nature and its direct influence on indoor spaces dedicated to various uses has increasingly permeated architectural environments. From offices to bars and restaurant spaces, today's designs are inspired by nature to create immersive experiences that convey tranquility and well-being, blurring the boundaries between interiors and exteriors.