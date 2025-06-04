Letting the Sky In: 4 Case Studies of Daylight Solutions in Aquatic Architecture

Save this picture! Les Bains des Docks Aquatic Centre. Image Courtesy of VELUX Commercial

Condensation, maintenance, and humidity are three familiar challenges that continue to test the buildings we design and construct. Whether stemming from climate conditions, limited airflow, or the specifics of construction detailing, these factors affect not only the durability of materials but also the everyday comfort and performance of inhabited spaces. When the setting is an aquatic center or an indoor swimming pool, the demands are even greater. The constant presence of steam, moisture accumulation, and the risk of mold can compromise both energy efficiency and the user experience. In such environments, ventilation and access to daylight, beyond their aesthetic value, become essential tools for maintaining equilibrium, enhancing indoor comfort, and ultimately improving how the space is perceived and utilized.

Although swimming is often associated with open-air environments, maintaining a connection to the outside is essential for enhancing the atmosphere and overall experience in indoor settings. One of the most effective ways to achieve this is through the use of skylights, such as those developed by VELUX Commercial. These openings introduce daylight, making the space feel open and inviting.

Views of the sky or surrounding landscape, paired with the play of reflected light on water and surfaces, enhance the visual quality of the pool environment. Beyond their aesthetic contribution, skylights also support natural ventilation and help regulate indoor temperature. Well-designed daylighting systems release excess heat during warmer months, retain it in cooler seasons, and filter UV rays, promoting a more balanced and comfortable interior atmosphere.

The approach to using skylights depends on the specific context. The following four case studies explore key considerations for humid environments, particularly in new construction or renovation projects, where durability is a crucial factor. In each example, daylight solutions play a pivotal role in preventing the condensation of highly corrosive substances, managing humidity, and maximizing the benefits of natural light.

Over 300 Skylight Modules at Les Bains des Docks Aquatic Centre

Designed by Jean Nouvel and constructed in the early 2000s, the aquatic center is organized into three central units: an outdoor heated sports pool, an indoor-outdoor fun pool, and a balneotherapy center. The entire program unfolds within a geometry of inset rectangular boxes, where skylights and windows provide the primary sources of natural light. One of the main challenges during the renovation was replacing the glass roofs due to the excessive humidity.

The solution involved installing more than 300 modular skylights of varying sizes, including Ridgelight 25-40° and Longlight 5-30°, to replace the old ones. These new elements represented a significant improvement. The composite material beneath the exposed lacquer of the Modular Skylights is non-corrosive, eliminating the need for an additional protective coating and simplifying the installation process. Additionally, VELUX specifically developed a vapour barrier connection strip, a matching vapor barrier adhesive tape, and specially designed ridge flashings to meet the demanding conditions of swimming pools. Custom-fabricated skylights ensured the roof's watertightness, while their corrosion-resistant profiles—made of maintenance-free fiberglass composite—required no additional coating, offering a long-lasting solution with minimal upkeep.

Merging Indoors and Outdoors at the Nautiland Aquatic Centre

As the first indoor water park in France, the complex underwent a redesign and expansion to meet new functional and comfort requirements. Given the building's sloping roof and wide spans, the VELUX Modular Skylights Step Solution was a suitable approach to improve daylight entry into the pool area. The rows of modules were connected to create a large glass roof, using special triple-glazed modules that ensure complete water tightness, sound insulation, safety, and sun protection.

Faced with the challenges of a humid environment and high levels of salt or chlorine, the modular skylights met the high demands of swimming pool areas thanks to their non-corrosive composite material beneath the exposed lacquer of the modules. A vapour barrier connection strip, vapour barrier adhesive, and inner ridge cover complement this by effectively preventing condensation and enhancing the system's durability.

Øbro Hall: Renovation of Denmark's Oldest Public Swimming Pool

Located in Østerbro, Copenhagen, this historic 20th-century building was part of a renovation project following the detection of water leaks that affected the building's envelope and concrete structure. As part of the modernization of the facilities, upgrading the skylight solutions was a key element of the intervention. A new rooflight was designed to maximize natural light and reduce reliance on artificial lighting, using mono-pitched and pyramid solutions, and supplemented at night by LED tubes during the darker winter months. This approach helped the building meet its sustainability goals.

Adding only what was necessary enhanced the building's insulation, reducing thermal loss and heat radiation. These upgrades led to energy savings and lower CO₂ emissions. The project successfully combined the preservation of the historic elements with modern strategies aligned with current environmental standards, revitalizing the pool and extending the building's lifecycle.

Romont Complex: The Interplay of Longlights and Timber Construction

The three-storey school houses a cultural center and a sports center with a swimming pool. The swimming pool's interior design features a reduced palette of robust materials—exposed concrete, wood, light, and water. Single-storey transparent facades seamlessly connect the interior with the surroundings, creating an open and luminous atmosphere. With the windows playing a prominent role in the building envelope, the roof was planned to maximize vertical sunlight through VELUX Modular Skylights. A total of 282 units in varying sizes were installed in continuous rows above the two main pools, while other roof areas accommodate solar panels.

The interplay between the structure and the incidence of natural light is key to defining the atmosphere. Daylight filters between the beams, generating dynamic contrasts that vary throughout the day and the seasons. At the same time, the raw concrete walls convey a sense of stability and serenity, reinforcing the space's sober identity.

Why are aquatic spaces challenging to light and ventilate? Through these projects, we have observed that the conditions surrounding these spaces can vary significantly and pose substantial constraints, necessitating a thorough examination of the project or building characteristics. However, one constant is the use of skylight solutions that address the needs of large, high-humidity environments such as swimming pools and aquatic centers.

The case studies demonstrate how natural overhead lighting not only enhances aesthetic appeal but also improves energy performance, spatial quality, and user experience. The modularity and thermal performance of VELUX Commercial skylights and glass roof systems make them particularly suitable for humid environments, where durability, UV protection, and condensation control are crucial factors.

