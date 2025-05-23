The Holy See Pavilion Presents a Living Practice of Restoration at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025

At the 19th International Architecture Exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia, the Dicastery for Culture and Education presents "Opera Aperta", a project that positions architecture as a practice of collective care and responsibility. Curated by Marina Otero Verzier and Giovanna Zabotti, Opera Aperta is set within the Santa Maria Ausiliatrice Complex in Venice's Castello district. Designed by Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO and MAIO Architects, the project transforms the 500-square-meter site into a space for collaborative restoration and public engagement. Conceived as a work in progress rather than a finished installation, Opera Aperta functions as a platform for ongoing exchange, participation, and engagement rooted in the local context. This open and process-oriented approach was recognized during the opening events, where the Holy See Pavilion received the Golden Lion's Special Mention for National Participation.

For six months, the project activates the Santa Maria Ausiliatrice Complex in Venice's Castello district, occupying approximately 500 square meters. The site, rich in historical and cultural layers, was originally established in 1171 as a hospice for pilgrims. Over the centuries, it evolved into the city's oldest hospital and, by the 18th century, served as a nursery, school, and boarding facility. Designated for cultural use by the City of Venice in 2001, the complex is now under the management of the Dicastery for Culture and Education of the Holy See, which is overseeing its restoration as part of a long-term commitment to preserving its significance within the urban fabric.

Within this context, Opera Aperta proposes an architectural approach centered on repair, continuity, and reinterpretation. Rather than replacing existing elements, the project focuses on enhancing the built environment through restoration. Cracks and imperfections are treated not as defects, but as spaces for new meaning and engagement. During the exhibition, the Holy See Pavilion becomes a site of ongoing transformation, an open framework that accommodates the work of architectural studios, local associations, and civic organizations. This collaborative structure invites contributions from across the community, positioning the project as a model for inclusive, adaptive, and context-sensitive architectural practice.

Opera Aperta is a collaborative process involving an international team and local collectives together, claiming repair as a creative and radical practice that transcends architectural form to nourish communities, ecosystems and the fragile bonds between them. By revitalising an existing structure, we value its cracks and losses not as flaws to be hidden, but as openings to new possibilities. These thresholds invite us to reimagine the relationship between past and future, growth and decay, rupture and regeneration. Opera Aperta honours the layered histories embedded in this specific place while creating space for those who will come after us. - Marina Otero Verzier, Curator of the Holy See Pavilion

Restoration work at the Santa Maria Ausiliatrice Complex is carried out by local artisans and specialized conservators, with expertise spanning stone, marble, terracotta, stucco, mural and canvas painting, wood, and metal. The interior of the complex supports this ongoing work through adaptive spatial strategies. Fabrics suspended from the walls partially veil the surfaces, while maintaining visibility of the interventions. Mobile scaffolding serves a dual purpose, supporting the restoration and functioning as modular furniture that defines flexible zones within the space. Complementing these efforts, Opera Aperta includes platforms for cultural exchange and community participation. A communal table, organized by the cooperative nonsoloverde, invites residents and visitors to engage in shared dialogue during the same weekly intervals.

The Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 will run from May 10 to November 23, hosting a total of 65 National Pavilions. Among them, four countries, Azerbaijan, Oman, Qatar, and Togo, will be participating for the first time. The Azerbaijan national pavilion will present Equilibrium. Patterns of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Togo will present the exhibition titled Considering Togo's Architectural Heritage. This year the Kingdom of Bahrain's national pavilion was awarded Golden Lion for Best National Participation. Titled Heatwave, the exhibition was curated by architect Andrea Faraguna and located in the historic Artiglierie of the Arsenale. Golden Lion for Best Participant in the exhibition Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective is awarded to Canal Café by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Natural Systems Utilities, SODAI, Aaron Betsky, Davide Oldani, and two special mentions were awarded to Opera Aperta of Holy See Pavilion and the Pavilion of Great Britain: GBR: Geology of Britannic Repair, commissioned by Sevra Davis of the British Council and curated by Owen Hopkins, Kathryn Yusoff, Kabage Karanja, Stella Mutegi.