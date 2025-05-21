How to Design Residential Urban Terraces: Strategies for Living Well in High Places

Save this picture! Phoenix Rooftop / BENT Architecture. © Dianna Snape

In today’s dense, vertical cities, terraces—often overlooked as mere technical rooftops—are emerging as key spaces for reconnecting with nature, expanding residential functions, and offering moments of collective relief. Particularly in single-family homes located in compact urban areas, these elevated surfaces represent valuable opportunities to increase usable living space without occupying more land. By lifting daily life above street level, terraces open new ways of inhabiting the city, enabling a range of uses from leisure and contemplation to food production and social gathering. In contexts marked by limited green space and strained infrastructure, they hold the potential to generate what landscape architect Catherine Mosbach calls "additional layers of urbanity." Whether imagined as hanging gardens, gathering spots, edible landscapes, or wellness zones, terraces challenge the idea that the city ends at the top floor—inviting us to see the roof as a new kind of ground.

+ 16

As early as the 1920s, Le Corbusier recognized both the symbolic and functional power of rooftops through his concept of the “fifth façade”—a dynamic, accessible upper surface capable of hosting gardens, leisure spaces, and new forms of urban life. This forward-thinking vision resonates strongly today in the face of environmental and social challenges. Landmark projects such as MVRDV’s monumental temporary staircase in Rotterdam, giving public access to a rooftop, or large-scale initiatives like Toronto’s Green Roof program, Paris’s green roof mandate, and New York’s rooftop community gardens show how these spaces are being reimagined as infrastructure—by both public authorities and private actors alike.

Although many rooftop activation projects focus on multifamily buildings or public facilities, growing attention is now being directed at terraces in single-family homes—especially on tight urban lots where the traditional backyard is being replaced by an active roof. In the context of increasing climate extremes and urban heat islands, these surfaces also gain ecological significance: they help regulate temperature, retain rainwater, and foster biodiversity. Still, their use remains limited by technical, legal, and cultural barriers, requiring targeted architectural solutions to truly integrate them into urban life—particularly at the domestic scale.

Related Article The History of Useful Flat Roofs

Varied Uses: How Climate and Context Shape Terraces

Because terraces are inherently outdoor spaces, their use and design are shaped by regional climates and cultural habits. In dry, sunny areas like the Mediterranean or the Middle East, terraces naturally extend the home and are often used for outdoor dining, sleeping under the stars, growing herbs and vegetables, or fostering intergenerational social interaction.

In humid tropical regions such as Southeast Asia or Brazil, terraces require specific adaptations—like pergolas or awnings for shade, efficient drainage, and dense vegetation for thermal control. Even with these adjustments, they remain versatile and are commonly adapted as gourmet areas or compact urban gardens.

Beyond these familiar uses, other forms of appropriation highlight the symbolic and practical flexibility of terraces. In dense cities where land is scarce, they can serve entirely new functions: as elevated playgrounds with safe, lightweight structures for children, or as pet-friendly zones with artificial turf, agility circuits, and shaded resting spots.

More unexpected uses also emerge—retractable screens for family movie nights, quiet spaces for reading or meditation, sensory gardens filled with aromatic and medicinal plants, or small home observatories for stargazing that blend leisure with education. Some people even transform terraces into creative studios—spaces for painting, sculpture, or interactive installations. These varied possibilities reveal the terrace as an intimate, adaptable setting that reflects the evolving stages, routines, and identities of its inhabitants.

Access and Integration: Connecting Indoors and Outdoors

A key factor in how terraces are used is their connection to the rest of the house. In single-family homes, the ease and quality of access largely determine how integrated and frequently used a terrace becomes. When access is limited to technical stairs or routed through service areas, the terrace tends to be seen as secondary and remains underused. By contrast, when access is direct, comfortable, and embedded in the domestic routine—through well-placed internal staircases, terraced gardens, or generous openings that link social spaces to the roof—the terrace becomes a natural extension of the home and is activated in everyday life.

Contemporary architecture increasingly explores this sense of spatial continuity. Sculptural staircases, operable skylights, interior walkways, and large sliding glass doors enable smooth transitions between inside and out, blurring the boundaries between living space and rooftop. In narrow urban plots, well-designed compact solutions can link the upper floor to the terrace while enhancing light and ventilation—turning the journey upward into a deliberate part of the architectural experience.

Form and Volume: The Terrace as an Architectural Gesture

Far from being flat, utilitarian surfaces, terraces can play a defining role in the architectural expression of single-family homes. Their volumetric configuration—whether as a full rooftop, half-terrace, stepped platform, or garden balcony—directly shapes the building’s silhouette and its dialogue with the urban context. Instead of defaulting to untreated concrete slabs, the terrace can continue the language of interior spaces through multilevel platforms, built-in planters and benches, reflecting pools, or pergolas that bring depth and texture to the composition. On sloped lots, they may cantilever outward or serve as scenic urban lookouts, expanding both visual and functional space. From a design standpoint, terraces allow for experimentation that breaks away from conventional single-story or stacked house typologies—creating compositions that play with mass and void, opacity and light, surface and shadow—making the terrace a true architectural gesture.

Materials: Safety, Comfort, and Aesthetics at the Top

Material choices are critical to the function, durability, and comfort of terraces. Exposed to sun, rain, and temperature shifts, these areas demand robust and safe materials. Common flooring options include non-slip porcelain tiles, treated wood decking, permeable concrete pavers, and other high-performance surfaces that balance durability with effective drainage. Structures like pergolas, brise-soleils, or tensioned fabric canopies help create shade and thermal comfort, using materials such as wood and steel.

Waterproofing is equally essential—typically achieved through asphalt sheets, liquid membranes, or thermoplastic coatings—always combined with efficient drainage systems and, ideally, rainwater harvesting for reuse. Planters and gardens also require specific setups: at least 30 cm of depth for herbs and grasses, more than 60 cm for larger plants, with reinforced waterproofing. Pools, if planned, must be structurally accounted for from the start, given the weight and load implications. Safety is non-negotiable: guardrails over 1.10 meters high and edge barriers are vital to ensuring the secure use of rooftop spaces.

Expanding Limits: The Micropolitics of Urban Airspace

Altogether, these examples point to the rise of a new urban paradigm: recognizing terraces and rooftops as open-air spaces with vast, yet often untapped, potential. It is important, however, to acknowledge that not all homes have access to such spaces—which makes it even more urgent to explore inclusive, collective, and accessible ways of activating rooftops. Expanding domestic life upward—whether individually or communally—opens the door to new spatial narratives within the city.