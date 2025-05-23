Latin America at the 2025 Venice Biennale: Exploring Territory, Memory, and Ancestral Knowledge to Build the Present

Save this picture! Andamio Vivo - Perú. Image © Gonzalo Vera Tudela De Montreuil

The 19th edition of the Venice Architecture Biennale officially opened to the public on May 10, becoming a significant international platform for exploring the current state of global architecture and sparking conversations about the challenges the discipline faces today—both shared and specific to each territory. This year’s theme, "Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective," proposed by general curator and Italian architect Carlo Ratti, invites reflection on architecture’s interconnection with other fields—such as art, artificial intelligence, and technology—while also emphasizing the importance of territories, landscapes, and, above all, the people who collectively shape our built environment.

In this context, the national participations of Latin American countries have enriched the international exhibition with contributions deeply rooted in their local cultures and identities. Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay represented Central and South America in Venice. Across their proposals, several shared themes emerged—most notably, the idea that contemporary architecture must consciously reconnect with its territory and draw from its history in order to build more thoughtfully today. Along these lines, the installations explored the re-signification of local elements and ancestral knowledge, adapting them to contemporary challenges and contexts.

Brazil and Mexico centered their exhibitions on an in-depth investigation of land recording and mapping, addressing the use of ancestral construction technologies in relation to agriculture and the natural landscape. Both explored how these traditional techniques can be adapted to contemporary contexts. Uruguay, recognizing that over half of its territory is composed of water, emphasized the importance of considering this resource as an integral part of the country’s history, culture, and development. Peru and Argentina, meanwhile, focused on the re-signification of unique local elements—the silobag, emblematic of the Argentine countryside, and totora, a plant traditionally used in various forms of construction in Peru. In both pavilions, these materials were prominently featured, evoking the cultural and symbolic significance they carry. Finally, Chile’s participation presented a reflective and thought-provoking working table that examined recent debates around artificial intelligence policies established in the country.

Siestario - Argentina

Upon entering Siestario, the Argentine Pavilion located in the Arsenale of Venice, visitors are immersed in a space of soft light and evocative soundscapes. At the center, serving as the undisputed focal point, is a large pink inflatable bag that instinctively invites repose. This is a silobag—a storage element commonly used in the Argentine countryside for preserving grain, especially soy, and emblematic of the country’s export-driven economy. In this context, the silobag functions not only as a spatial gesture but also as a temporal one: an invitation to pause and reflect amid the pace of the Biennale.

In this way, architects Marco Zampieron and Juan Manuel Pachué succeed in decontextualizing this characteristic element—deeply rooted in national identity—by re-signifying its function and placing it within a space of critique and questioning. The result is effective: visitors are drawn to the installation, climb onto it, rest, and surrender to the experience, surrounded by images and sounds that induce a dreamlike drowsiness.

(re) invenção - Brazil

Brazil’s exhibition, curated by Luciana Saboia, Eder Alencar, and Matheus Seco—members of Plano Coletivo—is divided into two rooms, presenting research on the knowledge drawn from the lands of the Amazon. The installation establishes a dialogue between ancestral wisdom and contemporary urban infrastructure through exhibition elements that also serve as the structural system of the display.

In the first room, lined with biodegradable wooden panels, maps and documents are spread across the floor, evoking the direct relationship that Indigenous peoples of the Amazon have with their land. In the second, a curated selection of architectural and urban infrastructure projects illustrates how these traditional forms of knowledge—deeply connected to Brazilian territory—are transformed into collective knowledge, capable of adapting to contemporary projects while preserving this cultural heritage.

This balance between local culture, territory, and contemporary challenges is expressed almost literally through a minimalist and precise installation, composed of vertical panels and a suspended table made of reforested wood, both connected by tensioned steel cables. The balance is achieved through stone counterweights and a central metal tube that distributes the forces, turning the table into a structural element that redefines the spatial experience of the room.

Reflective Intelligences - Chile

The Chilean Pavilion presents a powerful proposal: upon entering the room, a central table—the main exhibition element—reflects a series of videos, essays, and images on its water surface. These works focus on archival research exploring the country’s growing role in the development of artificial intelligence, data center buildings, and the impact this has on the territory and, above all, its inhabitants.

Serena Dambrosio, Nicolás Díaz Bejarano, and Linda Schilling Cuellar, the architects behind the pavilion, conceive the table not only as a physical support but also as a reference to the political tool of the "roundtable" used by the Chilean government to introduce policies and regulations around AI. In this case, the use of the water’s reflection invites visitors to reflect on what this technological development truly entails, questioning the exclusion of communities and environmental factors in these decision-making spaces. In this way, the table within the pavilion becomes a fertile ground for fostering collective dialogue among all key stakeholders: architects, researchers, communities, and policymakers.

Chinampa Veneta - México

The experience of entering the Mexican Pavilion, located in the Arsenale at the Biennale, is completely immersive. Visitors are welcomed by a recreation of a chinampa—an ancient cultivation system that involves creating platforms of earth over water to form small agricultural islands—which immediately captures attention through its lush vegetation, the scent of damp soil, and the sounds of water. The rest of the room, where vegetables, flowers, and medicinal herbs planted in the central chinampa are also expected to grow, is arranged to mimic the canals of Xochimilco, drawing a parallel with Venice itself, famously built over water.

With this installation, the curatorial team—comprising Estudio Ignacio Urquiza and Ana Paula de Alba, Estudio María Marín de Buen, ILWT, Locus, Lucio Usobiaga Hegewisch & Nathalia Muguet, and Pedro&Juana—proposes revisiting these traditional chinampa agricultural systems to reflect on their adaptation in the present as a sustainable response, thanks to their self-irrigation system, within the context of droughts and global climate crisis. It also stands as evidence of a collective system bridging the natural and the built environment, as well as sustained care over time.

Living Scaffolding - Perú

The Peruvian Pavilion, with Alex Hudtwalcker as chief curator and Sebastián Cillóniz, José Ignacio Beteta, and Gianfranco Morales as associate curators, is presented at the Biennale’s Arsenale with Living Scaffolding, a proposal centered around a monumental structure built from totora reed wood. This installation brings to Venice the ancestral knowledge of the Uros and Aymara peoples of Lake Titicaca, who for centuries have used totora to construct floating habitable islands, homes, boats, and other essential elements for life on the lake.

Over time, the refinement of this ancient technique incorporated other essential components—such as ropes and logs—that contribute to the stability and buoyancy of the structures. All this knowledge is materialized in an installation that can be fully experienced: visitors enter and walk through the scaffolding, exploring its construction system from within.

Living Scaffolding highlights the technical precision and enduring relevance of this tradition, which in the contemporary context takes on a new meaning connected to collectivity, material memory, and the possibility of reactivating ancestral techniques as a response to today’s challenges.

53,86% Uruguay Land of Water - Uruguay

Curated by architects Ken Sei Fong and Katia Sei Fong, alongside visual artist Luis Sei Fong, the Uruguayan Pavilion explores the country’s relationship with its maritime territory, which accounts for just over half of its total surface area. Located in its own building within the Biennale’s Giardini, the pavilion features a poetic and musical installation: a wavy ceiling from which amethyst stones hang, dripping water that strikes metal containers on the floor. This sensory and sonic experience invites visitors to contemplate water as a thread that weaves together the country’s memory, identity, and development.

The installation presents a critique of the global water management model, emphasizing that, as a finite and increasingly scarce resource, it is essential to establish policies and regulations for its preservation. In this context, architecture plays a key role: it can not only offer innovative solutions but also promote conscious planning around water in cities and territories, acting as a bridge between the way we inhabit and the way we collectively manage this vital resource.

Latin America’s participation in the 2025 Venice Biennale reveals that architecture is not only a design discipline but also a powerful critical and cultural tool. Each pavilion, rooted in its specific territorial context and local cultural identity, enacts a form of resistance by exploring ancestral knowledge, natural resources, and contemporary technologies as collective ways of knowing—learning from the past to build better today. In a global context marked by environmental crises, inequalities, and technological transformations, these architectural and deeply reflective endeavors construct new and reimagined narratives, where the local is no longer intrinsic to a fixed context but rather knowledge that expands, connects, and adapts to shared new realities.





