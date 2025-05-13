UK Government Reveals Five Shortlisted Designs for the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial in London

Save this picture! Clockwise from top left: Foster + Partners with Yinka Shonibare and Michel Desvigne Paysagiste; WilkinsonEyre with Lisa Vandy and Fiona Clark, Andy Sturgeon Design, Atelier One and Hilson Moran; J&L Gibbons with Michael Levine RDI, William Matthews Associa tes, Structure Workshop and Arup; Heatherwick Studio with Halima Cassell, MRG Studio, Webb Yates and Arup; Tom Stuart - Smith with Jamie Fobert Architects, Adam Lowe (Factum Arte) and Structure Workshop. Image Courtesy of the teams and Malcolm Reading Consultants

The UK Government has revealed five shortlisted design concepts for the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial, set to be located in the historically significant landscape of St James's Park in London. The proposals, now accessible through a newly launched online gallery, mark a key stage in the development of a national tribute to the late monarch. Public feedback on the exhibited proposals will be gathered until 19 May 2025 and will inform the Committee's decision on the winning design team, expected to be announced in early summer 2025. The final design is anticipated to be unveiled in 2026, coinciding with the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II's birth.

The memorial project is being overseen by the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee, established in 2023 by the UK Government in partnership with the Royal Household. Chaired by Lord Janvrin, the late Queen's former Private Secretary, the Committee has emphasized public engagement as a core part of the selection process. Situated along The Mall, the memorial site holds deep ceremonial and personal resonance. Following the announcement of the winning team, further development will include planning approvals and the appointment of an artist to create a figurative representation of the Queen.

The shortlist features five multidisciplinary teams led by prominent architectural and design practices, each collaborating with artists, engineers, and landscape architects to propose distinct visions for the memorial. The selected teams include Foster + Partners with Yinka Shonibare and Michel Desvigne Paysagiste; Heatherwick Studio with Halima Cassell, MRG Studio, Webb Yates, and Arup; J&L Gibbons with Michael Levine RDI, William Matthews Associates, Structure Workshop, and Arup; Tom Stuart-Smith with Jamie Fobert Architects, Adam Lowe (Factum Arte), and Structure Workshop; and WilkinsonEyre with Lisa Vandy and Fiona Clark, Andy Sturgeon Design, Atelier One, and Hilson Moran. Each proposal reflects a unique interpretation of commemoration, drawing on diverse creative disciplines to shape a space of national and cultural resonance.

Foster + Partners' proposal for the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial presents a unified landscape that reflects the late monarch's role in bringing together people, communities, and nations. Drawing from John Nash's original romantic vision, the design introduces a sequence of Royal gardens connected by a tessellated natural stone path sourced from the UK and the Commonwealth. The pathway is designed to accommodate both commuters and visitors. A new figurative sculpture of Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip marks the relocated Marlborough Gate and Prince Philip Gate at Birdcage Walk. Between them, the Commonwealth Garden and Yinka Shonibare's Wind Sculpture form a reflective space, while the Community Garden features installations celebrating the UK's cultural diversity. The Unity Bridge serves as a central landmark along the route. Audio installations and inscriptions throughout the site incorporate the Queen's voice, creating a continuous narrative presence within the memorial.

The design centers on the theme of togetherness, reflecting Queen Elizabeth II's commitment to unity. At its core is a new gathering space within St. James's Park, forming part of a commemorative walk that honors her 70-year reign. The path is represented by 70 lily pad-shaped stepping stones, each inscribed with reflections from voices across the Commonwealth and Realms. A figurative sculpture of the Queen is positioned at the center of the route, sheltered by a canopy of eight sculptural lilies that frame her presence within the historic landscape. The use of limestone emphasizes a material quality that ages with dignity, reinforcing the design's quiet, monumental character. Rooted in the landscape, the memorial is conceived as an open and inclusive space, welcoming visitors from all backgrounds.

The proposal introduces a stone bridge that crosses over soil, roots, and water, forming part of an immersive landscape within St. James's Park. Using stone sourced from the four nations, the structure follows a meandering path beneath the tree canopy, with seasonal planting contributing to a dynamic visual experience. The design incorporates flowing water that interacts with the lake's surface and includes a network of glades that encourage quiet movement through the space. The bridge and landscape are intended to accommodate increased visitor numbers and respond to evolving environmental conditions. Positioned within the existing parkland, the memorial approach integrates narrative elements related to Queen Elizabeth II's life, aiming to complement the park's character through a crafted and enduring use of materials.

The proposal from Tom Stuart-Smith with Jamie Fobert Architects, Adam Lowe (Factum Arte), and Structure Workshop is conceived as a landscape of storytelling, structured around objects connected to Queen Elizabeth II's life and era. At its center stands a cast of an oak tree from Windsor Great Park, placed on a plinth within the lake. The tree serves as a focal point within the composition, referencing continuity and tradition. A curved stone bridge links the memorial to its surroundings, functioning as both a passage and a space for gathering. The path begins at a newly designed entrance on The Mall and features stones sourced from across the UK. Along the route, bronze casts of personal and symbolic objects are accompanied by a soundscape of recorded reflections. The serpentine layout is designed to accommodate a wide range of visitors, with the memorial integrated into the existing park landscape to maintain continuity with its historic setting.

WilkinsonEyre with Lisa Vandy and Fiona Clark, Andy Sturgeon Design, Atelier One and Hilson Moran

The design draws inspiration from the key aspects of Queen Elizabeth II's life and legacy. A series of pathways and landscapes are integrated into the natural environment of St. James's Park, incorporating its trees, lake, and terrain. This layout creates a reflective journey that acknowledges her seven decades of service, with pathways representing themes such as Reign, Faith, Commonwealth, Values, Nature, Family, and Prince Philip. The memorial includes spaces for reflection, encouraging visitors to connect personally with her life and values. At its center, two bridges span the lake, framing views of the park, royal palaces, and the London skyline. The design aims to enhance public movement while having a light impact on the Grade I listed park, contributing to a lasting tribute to the Queen.

