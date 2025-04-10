Peter Cook Designs Play Pavilion for Serpentine in Collaboration with the LEGO Group

Save this picture! Exterior render of the Play Pavilion. Image © Peter Cook (Peter Cook Studio Crablab), Courtesy of Serpentine

Serpentine has announced the Play Pavilion, a new structure designed by British architect Peter Cook in collaboration with the LEGO Group. Set to open on June 11 to mark World Play Day, the Pavilion will be located next to Serpentine South in Kensington Gardens, London. Developed with Pablo Wheldon and Cong Ding, the Pavilion is a collaboration between Serpentine, the LEGO Group, The Royal Parks, and CONSUL. The project builds on Serpentine's broader efforts to connect architecture, design, and public engagement through temporary installations in the park.

The structure invites visitors of all ages to explore play as a spatial and creative experience. It incorporates LEGO bricks into the design and creates an immersive environment shaped by color, form, and movement. Openings in the walls, some forming slides, tunnels, or stage-like spaces, encourage physical interaction and multiple points of entry. From the outside, perforated and scooped surfaces reveal glimpses of the interior, offering a sense of openness while preserving elements of discovery.

Play transcends survival, achievement, and common sense. It encourages, or at least permits us, to explore and idly delight in a territory between the wayward and speculative towards unashamed amusement. - Peter Cook

Designed as a place for both informal activity and live programming, the Pavilion will host a series of events throughout the summer. It continues Serpentine's recent focus on engaging younger audiences and creating inclusive spaces. In 2022, the institution partnered with the London Lions Basketball Club, artist Alvaro Barrington, and local organizations to create a public basketball court in Bethnal Green, combining recreation with artistic intervention in a community setting.

The Serpentine Gallery is also known for hosting the Serpentine Pavilion, a renowned annual commission that invites a different architect to design a temporary structure each year. Serpentine has announced the selection of Bangladeshi architect and educator Marina Tabassum and her firm, Marina Tabassum Architects, to design the 2025 Pavilion. Titled "A Capsule in Time," the proposal takes inspiration from the ephemeral nature of architecture in the Bengal Delta, incorporating a semi-transparent structure intended to evoke a sense of community and connection. The previous pavilion, "Archipelagic Void," was designed by Minsuk Cho in 2024.