The Global Award for Sustainable Architecture Announces Its 2025 Laureates in Venice

The Global Award for Sustainable Architecture, created in 2006 by architect and scholar Jana Revedin, annually recognizes five architects—or offices—from around the world whose practices are grounded in the principles of sustainable development, participatory design, and a community-oriented approach. This recognition aligns with the global urgency surrounding today's pressing issues—the ecological and climate crises, as well as social, cultural, and economic challenges. Acknowledging architecture's critical role in shaping the built environment, the award seeks to highlight the work of creators who address these challenges with innovative and creative solutions.

This year, with official partner Saint-Gobain, the Global Award celebrates its 18th edition, centered around the theme "Architecture Is Construction," bringing attention to three fundamental pillars of sustainable architecture:

- Territorialize, by rooting the project in a local context while making the most of local resources, traditions, and cultural, social, political, and environmental specificities;

- Rehabilitate, by favoring the creative and sustainable transformation of existing infrastructures, rather than building from scratch;

- Experiment, by developing innovative transdisciplinary solutions—integrating vernacular and participatory know-how, geo- and bio-sourced materials, lightweight and recyclable structures, eco-responsible techniques, etc.

Led by Jana Revedin, the jury of the Global Award for Sustainable Architecture is composed of Marie-Hélène Contal, architect and dean of the École Spéciale d'Architecture in Paris, France; Dr. Jacopo Galli, architect and professor at the Iuav University of Venice, Italy; Prof. Dr. Špela Hudnik, architect at the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia; Prof. Dr. Deniz İncedayı, architect at Mimar Sinan University of Fine Arts in Istanbul, Turkey; Prof. Dr. Salma Samar Damluji, architect at the American University of Beirut, Lebanon; and Prof. Dr. Werner Sobek, architect and engineer at the University of Stuttgart, Germany. Together, the jury has selected five laureates whose work represents contemporary architecture that is both innovative and ecologically responsible.

As part of the 2025 Venice Biennale, the award ceremony was held on May 6th in the remarkable setting of the Università Iuav di Venezia. Prior to the announcement of the winners, a symposium was held featuring past laureates of the award—such as Boonserm Premthada and Marta Maccaglia—alongside Saint-Gobain CEO Benoit Bazin and French architect Eric Daniel-Lacombe. Together, they discussed the three main themes of this year's edition—territory, rehabilitation, and experimentation—and shared how these are reflected in their current practices.

Following the roundtable discussion, the five laureates were announced, each presenting their work. The first laureate introduced was Salima Naji, an architect and anthropologist from Morocco. Her work focuses on the preservation and restoration of the country's cultural heritage, closely engaging with communities to foster social development and involving all stakeholders—authorities, contractors, residents, and end-users. Her projects show innovative ways of preserving traditional structures and construction techniques while combining modernity and technology.

The second laureate announced was Hoang Thuc Hao, based in Vietnam. His practice, 1+1>2, works in rural areas of the country, involving local communities throughout the entire design and construction process—not only to improve living conditions but also to empower people by strengthening local traditions. His architectural and teaching work explores material experimentation, honoring Vietnam's long-standing use of bamboo and combining it with other natural materials such as fern leaves. His portfolio includes rural schools, community centers, and residential projects.

La Cabina de la Curiosidad, an Ecuador-based practice, was announced as the third laureate of the evening. Led by architects Marie Combette and Daniel Moreno Flores, the studio is defined by an experimental approach to architecture through the intersection of construction, art, and craft. Their work reflects a strong connection between the building and its surrounding territory, resulting in architecture that is deeply local and contextual. The use of local materials, traditional construction techniques, and the involvement of communities also honors the country's history, its people, and cultural heritage.

Marie and Keith Zawistowski, founders of onSITE, were also among the five winners of the Global Award. They view architecture as a process of continuous learning—a philosophy they bring into their teaching through the designbuildLAB program, created at Virginia Tech and now based at the Grenoble National School of Architecture. There, they integrate design and construction in the realization of real projects with their students, organizing collective workshops with communities and bringing innovative solutions to local contexts.

The final recipient of the award was Andrea Gebhard, a geographer, sociologist, and urban and landscape planner based in Munich. Her work focuses primarily on integrating nature and green spaces into urban environments, transforming underused areas—such as rooftops and vacant lots—into active parts of everyday city life. Through these interventions, she aims to improve public space and provide better urban amenities for citizens. Without losing sight of urgent climate issues, Gebhard's work emphasizes landscape architecture and parks, grounded in the conviction that these spaces must be integral to the political and urban planning strategies of every city.

The Global Award for Sustainable Architecture, now in its 18th edition, consolidates its role as a platform for architectural practices that respond meaningfully to today's urgent challenges. With a strong message of what sustainable architecture should be today, it continues to spread ideas rooted in social engagement, ecological responsibility, and cultural relevance—emphasizing that true sustainability lies in the way architecture connects with people, place, and purpose.