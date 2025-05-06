Exploring 3D Printing in Academia: Prototypes That Foster Collaboration in Architecture

Save this picture! Impresión de paredes exteriores. Image Cortesía de XWG Archi Studio at Tsinghua University

According to the analysis firm Gartner, 3D printer sales surged by 75% around 2014, nevertheless, the technology continues to experience significant growth. While there are multiple debates in the field of architecture about whether 3D printing can be considered craftsmanship or if it is feasible to mix local materials with 3D printing, its implementation from academia aims to create new experiences, research, and knowledge that contribute to its development and practical application. Now, how might the integration of 3D printing in academia provoke future changes in the construction industry? And how could education in architecture and design encourage collaboration with other disciplines to create new applications across different fields?

During the 3D printing process, objects are produced through the superposition of successive layers. In a single step, layer by layer, at an average rate of 2 cm in height per hour, this additive manufacturing takes place by adding material, gradually shaping the object as each layer solidifies. With intricate internal mechanisms, interwoven or hollow shapes, and complex curves, digital tools and software play a fundamental role in the process, both in preparing the object file and in managing the 3D printer itself, which can vary in size and configuration.

From an academic standpoint, numerous architecture and design professionals, alongside their student teams, are committed to incorporating 3D printing into education through collaborations with companies, institutions, and collectives. Although 3D printed construction is expanding globally, its introduction in Chile and Latin America has been delayed due to severe seismic conditions and diverse climate zones. Within this context, the Additive Manufacturing for Construction Group (MACO-UBB) at Universidad del Bío-Bío has managed to adapt the technology to local conditions by installing advanced equipment and collaborating with national companies on construction innovation. The execution of a small surveillance cabin represents a first step in the development of 3D printed construction, demonstrating the advances of the Universidad del Bío-Bío in this technological development, after developing a locally adapted material mix and building components using an industrial robot.

On the other hand, students and professionals from the postgraduate program in 3D Printing Architecture at the Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC) have developed an applied research project to carry out the TOVA prototype in the Collserola Park in Barcelona, Spain. As the first earthen prototype made using additive manufacturing in Ibero-America, the project incorporated performative design strategies shaped during a two-week design charrette, where students synthesized the lessons learned in the research phase to reach the development of the prototype components. TOVA was designed considering a schematic layout, time logistics, and a printing radius that the team of 18 students could produce in 2 months.

Demonstrating advantages such as reduced execution time, resource use, waste, management, and transportation, the construction of quality buildings adapted to different geographies and cultural contexts remains one of the key challenges faced by 3D printing. The development of design workshops and lectures for both professionals and students presents a valuable opportunity to explore and deepen collaboration across technologies, disciplines, and fields of practice. Beyond architecture, the versatility and flexibility of this technological tool are evident in its applications in medicine, automotive engineering, fashion, gastronomy, manufacturing industries, and more.

Through experiments, prototypes, and research, teams of students globally are exploring methodologies and tools to address some of today’s most pressing challenges, such as poverty reduction, rural reconstruction through roads and infrastructure, the environmental crisis, and lowering CO₂ emissions in construction. For example, the College of Architecture, Art, and Planning at Cornell University recently took a significant step in creatively and critically responding to the emerald ash borer, an invasive species devastating native ash trees across the U.S. In rural upstate New York, the university designed a full-scale cabin prototype that integrates technologies like robotics and 3D printing for construction using wood and concrete. Cornell’s Robotic Construction Laboratory (RCL) developed a custom robotic platform to process irregular ash trees, while in response to concrete use, Cornell researchers also created a full-scale 3D printing system that operates without formwork and uses a minimal amount of concrete.

Another notable case is the research and development of a “Mobile Platform of Robotic 3D Printing in Concrete” and a “Rapid Construction System for Concrete Houses,” led by Professor Xu Weiguo at Tsinghua University’s School of Architecture. These innovations were applied in the printing and construction of a prototype house for low-income housing in Africa, resulting in a 3D printed concrete building completed at the Experimental Base of the Wuxi Institute of Applied Technology Research at Tsinghua University. The 3D-Printed Concrete Book Cabin, fabricated by robots in Shanghai’s Baoshan Wisdom Bay Science and Technology Park, was also designed by Professor Xu Weiguo and constructed using printers and materials developed by his team.

Ultimately, these prototypes offer architects, engineers, students, and construction professionals the chance to experiment and solidify critical thinking by considering a range of designs, studies, and contexts. The use of technology in architecture reveals a still-emerging field, where material efficiency, construction speed, and the availability of manufacturing tools can lead to the personalization of creative designs tailored to individual needs and requirements. Considering 3D printing as a smart construction method that can save on materials, labor, and resources, one must continue to ask: how will this technology shape the future role of human intervention in the building process?