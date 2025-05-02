Sharjah Architecture Triennial 2026 Announces Vyjayanthi Rao as Curator of Third Edition

Save this picture! Left: Vyjayanthi Rao. Photographed by Alfonse Chiu. Image courtesy of Vyjayanthi Rao. Right: Tau Tavengwa. Photographed by Samer Moukarzel. Image courtesy of Tau Tavengwa.. Image Courtesy of Sharjah Architecture Triennial 2026

The Sharjah Architecture Triennial has announced Vyjayanthi Rao as the curator for its third edition, scheduled to take place in 2026. Rao, an anthropologist, writer, artist, and curator based in New York and Mumbai, will be joined by Tau Tavengwa, an architect, curator, and publisher from London and Cape Town, as associate curator.

The Triennale aims to serve as a platform for exploring architecture and urbanism from West Asia to South Asia and the African continent. Rao's multidisciplinary perspective and deep understanding of context, cultivated through her background in socio-cultural anthropology, are expected to bring fresh insights to the Triennial. Her work critically examines urbanism and the built environment, particularly in India and the United States, bridging research and public engagement.

As her associate curator, Tavengwa, founder and editor of Cityscapes Magazine and co-founder of CS Studio, brings a focus on urbanism from a Global South perspective. Rao and Tavengwa's collaboration builds upon their previous work together at the 2022 Lisbon Architecture Triennale. Hoor Al Qasimi, President and Director of the Sharjah Architecture Triennial, emphasized that Rao's practice aligns with SAT's commitment to research, innovation, and knowledge-sharing. Mona El-Mousfy, advisor for the Sharjah Architecture Triennial, added that Rao's knowledge of urbanism, particularly in South Asian cities, will provide invaluable insight to the project.

Through our collaboration, we hope to open up new ways of thinking about what a triennial like Sharjah can become over time - leaving behind tangible strategies and ideas that respond to the needs and challenges of contemporary urban centers across the Global South and beyond.' - Vyjayanthi Rao and Tau Tavengwa

Rao and Tavengwa envision this third edition of the Sharjah Architecture Triennial adopting a propositional approach, focusing on generating ideas and strategies that address the challenges of contemporary urban centers across the Global South. The Triennale was established in 2018, as a forum dedicated to architecture and urbanism spanning West Asia, South Asia, and the African continent. Based in Sharjah, UAE, it fosters dialogue among diverse audiences on architectural issues at local, urban, and regional levels.

The Sharjah Architecture Triennial will host "Meet the Curators of the 2026 SAT Edition," a public event at SAT headquarters, Al Qasimiyah School, on May 10, 2025. This event will mark Rao and Tavengwa's first official appearance as curator and associate curator, offering audiences a chance to learn about their curatorial approach and vision for the upcoming edition.

The previous Sharjah Architecture Triennial, curated by Tosin Oshinowo, explored "The Beauty of Impermanence: An Architecture of Adaptability" from November 11, 2023, to March 10, 2024. Showcasing innovations in the Global South, the event highlighted sustainable and equitable futures through the work of 29 architects across 25 countries.