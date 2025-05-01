World Architecture Festival Announces Theme and Dates for Its 2025 Edition

Save this picture! Huizhen High School by Approach Design Studio - Zhejiang University of Technology Engineering Design Group Co.,Ltd_Huizhen High School by Approach Design Studio. . Image Courtesy of WAF23

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) is set to host its 17th edition in Miami, marking the event's first appearance in the United States. This year's festival theme, announced as Hearts and Minds, will explore the intersection between rational design strategies and emotional resonance. Through a series of talks and panel discussions, speakers will examine how architecture operates both as an intellectual pursuit and a sensory experience, engaging perception, memory, and affect. Scheduled from November 12-14 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Florida, the festival will gather architects and designers from around the globe for a three-day program featuring talks, awards, exhibitions, and fringe events. The event will highlight international practices, showcase new projects, and facilitate discussions on key issues shaping the built environment.

The final entry deadline for the World Architecture Festival (WAF) Awards is set for May 16th. In partnership with ArchDaily, WAF is also offering 10 free award entries to ArchDaily readers. This year, entries are open across 45 categories, including completed buildings, interiors, future projects, and landscape. For the first time, a new WAF Interiors category will recognize the design of internal spaces within yachts, ships, and houseboats.

Category winners will proceed to the final stage of the programme, where projects will be considered for titles including World Building of the Year, Landscape of the Year, Future Project of the Year, and Interior of the Year. Past participants in these categories have included firms such as Zaha Hadid Architects, BIG, Snøhetta, Foster + Partners, and Heatherwick Studio. Alongside the main programme, shortlisted entries will also be considered for a series of Special Prizes, focusing on aspects such as the use of natural light, materials, and colour. Judging sessions will take place in June, with the shortlist for the 2025 edition to be announced in July.

Related Article The Role of Urban Spaces in Shaping Movements: 7 Sites of Resistance and Protest Across the USA

The 2025 World Architecture Festival will feature a wide-ranging programme that includes live judging of finalist projects across 17 dedicated critique rooms, alongside a talks series centered on the theme Hearts and Minds. New for this edition are a business stream and a practice management stream, both hosted by Design Intelligence. The Festival Hall will host an exhibition and a digital gallery displaying all award entries, as well as a new showcase celebrating the '40 under 40', highlighting emerging talent among North American architects. Additional programming includes networking and social events, partner-organized fringe activities and competitions, guided tours of Miami's architectural landmarks, and a gala dinner where overall winners will be announced.

The 2024 edition of WAF was held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. This follows previous editions of the festival in Lisbon, Amsterdam, Barcelona, and Berlin. The Darlington Public School in Australia, designed by fjcstudio, was named 2024 World Building of the Year. In recent similar competition announcements, the Architectural League of New York has announced the winners of its 44th cycle of the Architectural League Prize for Young Architects + Designers. And the winners of the reSITE's Young Designers Open Call have been announced.