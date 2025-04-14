The Economics of Vertical Growth in India: Addressing Urban Density and Sprawl

Save this picture! Mumbai's skyline. Image © Drone Master via Unsplash

India finds itself a watershed moment with its urban evolution. With the United Nations projecting urbanization to reach 68% by 2050, the country's metropolitan regions needs to adapt to increasing populations while maintaining equity and quality of life. India's urban population is expected to exceed 600 million by 2030, drawing attention to both urban density and sprawl. As an emerging player in the domain of high-rise development, India is restructuring how it engages with urban growth by shifting from horizontal sprawl to vertical expansion.

India's first skyscraper was built in 1961. It was only in the 2000s that momentum was gained in the construction of tall buildings. The steady pace of economic growth and policy liberalization fueled construction technology, enabling the design and execution of tall buildings to match urbanization trends. One of the prime motivations for tall building construction in India, apart from the spike in urban population, was the growing wealth accumulation among its population.

The economic benefits of vertical growth are sizeable. Research shows that the cost of providing basic services such as water and sanitation is 30-50% less in densely populated areas compared to sparsely populated ones. This efficiency translates to significant public infrastructure savings, negating the dominance of urban sprawl.

Urban sprawl is an elusive concept driven by demographic, economic, geographic, social, and technological factors. These include rising incomes, preferences for living in low-density areas, natural barriers to contiguous urban development, and technological progress in car manufacturing. - Mitu Mathur, Director, GPM Architects and Planners, acknowledging the complex forces at play.

The Netaji Nagar and Sarojini Nagar redevelopment projects by Mathur's Delhi-based firm GPM Architects and Planners demonstrate this economic potential. By reducing ground coverage from 23% to 14% while increasing overall density through high-rise structures, these projects accommodate more residents and commercial activities while simultaneously increasing green coverage.

For investors, vertical developments offer unique financial advantages. The CBRE's 2023 report "Sky is the Limit: Rise of Tall Buildings in India" reveals, "Tall buildings are not just popular among occupiers alone but investors may also look at them as high-net return properties... The presence of multiple tenants with variation in lease tenures also increases an investor's exposure to the rental cycle." The diversification provides economic resilience, particularly important in fluctuating markets.

The economics of urban density put forth strong arguments for vertical development in India's space-constrained cities. When strategically implemented, increased density optimizes land value in prime urban locations while improving the efficiency of infrastructure and service delivery.

Bridging Cultural Gaps in Vertical Living

Perhaps the most challenging aspect of vertical development in India involves navigating the cultural and psychological transitions from traditional horizontal living to high-rise environments. Many Indians have deep cultural attachments to ground-level housing, with its connection to the earth, space for religious practices, and established patterns of community interaction.

A redevelopment project may seem a harsh transformation to digest for the city's original inhabitants as it demands adaptation to long-term changes. There is a need for sensitive approaches to vertical development that respect cultural values while facilitating necessary urban transitions. More than 90% of tall buildings in India are residential while only 5% are office buildings. - Mitu Mathur, Director, GPM Architects and Planners

The psychological barriers to vertical living convey concerns about privacy, noise, access to outdoor space, and altered neighborhood dynamics. These troubles are especially acute in communities with strong traditional housing preferences and established social networks.

However, thoughtful design can address many of these concerns. The standard and quality of power back-up, air conditioning, and water supply systems are generally of a much higher standard compared to other investment-grade buildings. Most tall buildings are also very well located in prime districts or newly developed CBDs. These quality differentials can help offset cultural resistance by offering tangible lifestyle improvements.

The success of projects like in Netaji Nagar and Sarojini Nagar have dependencies beyond physical design. As Mathur notes, "To bring about social change in the city, we must use development as a catalyst to create safer neighborhoods and walkable communities, invigorating existing green pockets of the city and constructing world-class commercial and residential units with the latest amenities."

The historical context demands consideration. Although liberalization in India was already underway during the 1980s, a more systematic set of reforms that led to sustainable growth did not kick in until the 1990s. Reforms such as deregulation of industry, relaxation in external trade policies, and easing of government intervention in the services sectors opened India up for globalization. These reforms also catalyzed the technological advancements that now make sustainable vertical development possible.

As India navigates its urban future, the integration of economic, spatial, and cultural considerations will determine the success of vertical development initiatives. The economic case for vertical growth is persuasive, offering optimized land use, efficient infrastructure, and enhanced commercial viability. Sensitive approaches to cultural adaptation can help communities embrace vertical living while maintaining their essential character.

This article is part of an ArchDaily series titled India: Building for Billions, where we discuss the effects of population rise, urbanization, and economic growth on India's built environment. Through the series, we explore local and international innovations responding to India's urban growth. We also talk to the architects, builders, and community, seeking to underline their personal experiences. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should feature a certain project, please submit your suggestions.