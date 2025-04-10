Architecture for Contemplating the Landscape: 4 Scenic Viewpoints in Latin America

Save this picture! Espina Pavilion / Emiliano Domínguez + Santiago Martínez. Image © César Belio

When designing spaces for viewing, architecture enters into a dialogue with the territory in an effort to understand the landscape and the enjoyment of reality, whether natural or built. Through an invitation to contemplate our surroundings, several architecture professionals in Latin America embark on the challenge of constructing structures that interact with nature, reinterpret certain building typologies, or become part of the learning and teaching of architecture for future generations. The wide variety of landscapes and cultures present in the Latin American context reflects the endless opportunities where architecture holds the potential to foster dialogue between the observer and the observed while drawing from the region’s deep connection with local flora, fauna, and other species.

+ 6

Although one of the definitions from the RAE (Royal Spanish Academy) describes a mirador (or lookout) as "a well-situated place for contemplating a landscape or an event," the architectural characteristics of these spaces vary according to their geographical location, climate factors, local materials, and construction technologies, among others. The architecture of lookouts encompasses a range of typologies, from elevated platforms or roadside stops that offer viewing points over uneven terrain in mountains, riverbanks, or shorelines to placements at specific points, framed views, or cantilevered structures extending over cliffs. Whether gazing at the sea, an endless forest, a lake, or a city, the experience of observing from a different perspective is shaped by elements such as informational posts and orientation tables with signage, furniture and seating for resting and viewing, lighting, and binoculars, among other features.

In his book "The Future of Architecture", Frank Lloyd Wright states, “If the thing is successful (the architect’s effort), you cannot imagine that house or that work being in any place other than exactly where it is. It is a grace to its surroundings, rather than a disgrace.” While it is true that the presence of lookouts often responds to an aesthetic or unique motivation that justifies their construction, in some cases, their placement is determined by technical, construction, or design parameters that go beyond the users’ perception. However, it is worth asking: how is the location of a lookout determined, and in which direction should it face? Can lookouts act as landscape generators? Can any point become a lookout?

Whether built from metal, wood, or other materials, the conception of a lookout is centered on its visitors and their overall experience, aiming to promote enjoyment and well-being in harmony with the site's topography. Continue reading to discover four lookout projects located in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Ecuador, along with their sectional drawings that reveal their structural details.

Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico

On top of a hill in a ranch for wild cattle in Santiago de Querétaro, this pavilion, without a defined program, emerges from the synergy of multiple interacting elements that achieve both structural and visual balance. In 21 m², Espina provides shade and offers a 360-degree panoramic view, aiming to connect its users with the landscape. The result is a multipurpose space consolidated between two concrete bases, elevated above the vegetation and extending from north to south to provide horizontal views to the east and west, capturing both sunrise and sunset.

Pereira, Colombia

Located on the Lisbrán estate in La Florida, Risaralda, this lookout becomes a symbolic bridge between architecture and environmental education. Designed and built by architecture students, the project creates a tangible educational legacy that promotes efficient resource use, including the reuse of materials. Beyond serving as a viewpoint, the structure prioritizes the monitoring and management of the wetland at the mountain’s base, a vital part of the upper Otún River basin, which plays a crucial role in water collection for the city of Pereira.

Guayaquil, Ecuador

Immersed in the vastness of the Bosque Protector Cerro Blanco, this lookout transforms into a classroom for the benefit of school groups, which represent the majority of the park’s visitors. Serving as a prototype to explore the potential of construction technology, the structure allows for landscape contemplation and is made from commonly available wooden pieces, carefully assembled.

Temuco, Chile

Beneath the shade of native tree foliage, the Ñielol Hill trail reveals framed landscape views of the city of Temuco. The project creates a new elevation for the city, transforming it into an urban gathering space and a gift to its inhabitants, where their experience, between solid and void, is defined by the quality of light. In this way, the lookout seeks a sense of measure, a scale that mediates between the sky, the tree canopy, and the existing platform.

This article is part of an ArchDaily curated series that focuses on built projects from our database grouped under specific themes related to cities, typologies, materials, or programs. Every month, we will highlight a collection of structures that find a common thread between previously uncommon contexts, unpacking the depths of influence on our built environments. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should mention specific ideas, please submit your suggestions.