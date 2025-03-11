Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
Diller Scofidio + Renfro Unveils Mass Timber Tower for Boston University’s Pardee School in United States

Diller Scofidio + Renfro has unveiled the design for the new Frederick S. Pardee School for Global Studies at Boston University, a project aiming to integrate sustainability, urban density, and interdisciplinary collaboration. The 70,000-square-foot building will rise 186 feet, making it the tallest mass timber tower in the Northeast United States. Situated on a former parking lot at the heart of the university's campus, the structure will occupy just 10% of the site, allowing for the creation of a central green space in the future.

The facility is designed to support academic and social interaction, housing classrooms, faculty offices, event and conference facilities, and research centers. Double-height "living rooms" will serve as hubs for informal gatherings, while a social stair will enhance connectivity and interaction, making internal activities visible through the building's facade.

Pardee, Boston. Image Courtesy of DS + R

Sustainability is a core priority of the scheme's design. The all-electric, fossil fuel-free building features a mass timber structural frame, reducing embodied carbon by 87% compared to an initial steel-and-concrete option. The triple-glazed facade incorporates solar screening to minimize heat gain while maximizing natural light. Energy efficiency measures ensure that over 85% of the interior spaces will require no perimeter heating or cooling. Additionally, the roof is equipped with solar-ready infrastructure, aligning with Boston University's renewable energy goals.

We are thrilled to be part of Boston University's effort to make urban environments healthier, more vibrant places to live. The Pardee School of Global Studies marks a significant step toward densifying urban centers in a carbon-neutral way. -- Sean A. Gallagher, Project Leader and Director of Sustainable Design at DS+R.

Pardee, Boston. Image Courtesy of DS + R
Pardee, Boston. Image Courtesy of DS + R

Commissioned in 2020, the project is slated for completion in 2027. The design team includes Le Messurier for structural engineering, Consentini Associates for MEP and life safety, and Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates and Thornton Tomasetti for landscape design. Additional consultants include Nitsch Engineering, Tillotson Design Associates, Threshold Acoustics, Studio Blue, Syska Hennessy Group, and Dharam Consulting.

Diller Scofidio + Renfro's latest work on the Pardee School for Global Studies in Boston continues the firm's legacy of innovative design, even as it mourns the passing of its co-founder, Ricardo Scofidio, who played a pivotal role in redefining the boundaries between architecture and art. Beyond this project, the firm recently unveiled plans for a 100-meter wellness tower in Dubai, designed to integrate urban well-being through green terraces and shaded spaces. Additionally, DS+R has revealed the design for the University of New Mexico's Center for Collaborative Arts and Technology, a dynamic space that merges art, technology, and education to foster interdisciplinary learning.

Pardee, Boston. Image Courtesy of DS + R

Top #Tags