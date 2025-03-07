Ricardo Scofidio, Co-Founder of Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Passes Away at 89

Save this picture! Portrait of Ricardo Scofidio. Image via Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Ricardo Scofidio, a distinguished figure in the world of architecture, passed away on March 6, 2025, at the age of 89. Born in New York City in 1935, Scofidio co-founded the influential architecture firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro (DS+R) with his partner Elizabeth Diller in 1979. Together, they brought to the profession a conceptual art sensibility, influencing the design of globally recognized cultural landmarks and public spaces. Among their most notable projects are the High Line in Manhattan and the transformation of Lincoln Center, each reflecting the studio's ambition of challenging conventional architectural premises.

Under their leadership, DS+R gained recognition for its approach to architecture that often questioned traditional client expectations and fostered dialogue about the role of buildings in urban spaces. The firm was awarded a MacArthur Foundation "genius" grant in 1999, reflecting its significant impact on contemporary architecture. Over the years, DS+R developed a diverse portfolio that spans concert halls, museums, and academic institutions. This includes the Museum of Modern Art's 2019 renovation and the Shed, an experimental arts venue in Manhattan, each underscoring Scofidio's emphasis on detail and creative problem-solving.

I'm always a little shocked when people try to make me realize we're a big firm doing big projects, because that was not the goal. - Ricardo Scofidio in an interview for the Architectural Digest in 2019

Throughout his career, Scofidio oversaw a wide array of projects both within New York and internationally, including the Broad Museum in Los Angeles, and the V&A East in London. Additionally, their designs include Zaryadye Park in Moscow and the Tianjin Juilliard School, a center for performance, practice, research, and interactive exhibitions in China. Despite the growth of DS+R, Scofidio maintained a focus on the conceptual aspects of architecture and remained actively involved in the design process up until his later years.

I've become what I consider to be the troubleshooter — when there are snags or hang-ups, I'll work to find a solution. - Ricardo Scofidio

Ricardo Scofidio's legacy extends beyond his projects and award recognitions; it is also evident in his teaching and impact on architectural discourse. From his early career as an architect at Cooper Union to his role in co-leading one of the prominent architectural firms globally, Scofidio's work contributed to a re-examination of architectural narratives. As Diller Scofidio + Renfro continues its work, the principles and ideas introduced by Scofidio will likely influence both contemporary and future architects in the field.