Case Studies in Community-Centered Living: Innovative Residential Design

Save this picture! Residential Park Lozen / IPA - Architecture and more. Image © Dian Stanchev

Architecture evolves, particularly in how it reflects the relationships between people, their behavior, and the environment. Even subtle variations in these dynamics can influence how we think and live in our communities. According to the World Bank, 56% of the population currently lives in urban environments, and it is estimated that by 2050 this number will reach 70%. This projection echoes the speed and magnitude of urban growth, posing challenges for architects and design firms, from the viability of buildings to the sustainability of the built environment, encompassing residential architecture and other typologies that influence daily life.

Transforming the environment to adapt to these changes depends significantly on architecture. Through collaboration between designers and engineers, spaces are created that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional and sustainable. Since 2005, a focus on innovation and a multidisciplinary approach has guided IPA – Architecture and more, a studio that has evolved alongside the dynamic landscape of architecture. Over time, its team has grown to over 150 people from diverse backgrounds, with a core belief that the most powerful ideas emerge when diverse minds collaborate.

Our strength lies in our multidisciplinary team of architects and engineers, each contributing a unique perspective yet all working towards a shared vision. IPA – Architecture and more

The architectural office adopts an approach that integrates design, engineering, urban planning, and sustainability to create functional, meaningful, and durable environments. Its work encompasses diverse typologies, with a special focus on residential spaces, interiors, and hospitality projects, always with a comprehensive and forward-looking vision.

Adaptive Residential Environments: Case Studies in Community-Centered Living

The transformation of housing dynamics is one of the most significant changes in the built environment. For a long time, the dominant model consisted of single-family houses, either isolated or grouped in small communities, depending on land availability. However, demographic expansion, economic shifts, and evolving needs have driven the emergence of new forms of living. Examples such as Residential Park Lozen and River Park Residential Complex show how housing has evolved towards schemes that balance the independence of domestic units with an environment designed to strengthen the sense of community and encourage coexistence. In these projects, flexibility is key, with diverse housing typologies integrated into a planned environment that considers location, landscape, light, views, forms, and the preferences of the modern inhabitant.

Both projects demonstrate a sensitivity to the natural environment. In Lozen, solid colors inspired by nature's chromatic range are used, while in the Simeonovo project, the design features materials such as wood and corrugated sheet metal used on the facade and roof. This strategy creates a visual unity, softening in the building's presence within the landscape.

In more urban settings, a sensitive design has been adopted to balance the urban environment with the need for privacy and comfort in dynamic cities like Sofia, Bulgaria. The architects designed two structures parallel to the streets, connected by an inner patio that reduces the sense of urban density and creates an integrative space for users. The volumes lose their sense of massiveness through a facade that integrates diverse materials, avoiding visual conflict with surrounding buildings and enhancing the contemporary character of the complex. This approach is similarly reflected in low-density residential buildings, where balconies and panoramic terraces, arranged on all sides, strengthen the connection to the terrain.

Residential Park Sofia, on the other hand, incorporates various housing typologies and offices and commercial areas distributed in low-rise volumes within a scheme that refers to a city within the city. This configuration seeks to balance density with a more human scale, promoting environments where daily life, work, and commerce coexist in an integrated way, reducing commuting and encouraging walking.

As we evolve, so does our commitment to sustainability and community-driven architecture. We believe that great design should not only be innovative but also responsible. IPA – Architecture and more

Whether horizontal buildings or low-rise complexes, each project designed by the studio or currently in progress reflects a unique understanding of the natural environment and program needs. With a holistic approach that merges design, engineering, urban planning, and sustainability, these projects address current needs while considering long-term interactions.

Exploring New Narratives in Hospitality and Interior Spaces

Housing is one of the most representative typologies in the evolution of the built environment. Yet hospitality design has nourished IPA – Architecture and more with an equally valuable perspective on how environments shape the human experience. In this context, hospitality goes beyond functionality, focusing on crafting atmospheres that transform our perception of space. This approach also embraces new dynamics, such as building renovations, which offer opportunities to rethink space use and interaction.

An example is a hotel project where the architecture studio based in Bulgaria and Berlin chose a renovation strategy known for its lower environmental impact than new construction. In this case, efforts focused on remodeling the volumes and enhancing the connection to the green areas surrounding the building. The project included three extensions: an expanded restaurant and lobby bar, a new first-floor conference room and ballroom, and the integration of a 550 m² vertical garden. This green space is a connective element, establishing continuity between the existing vegetation and the building. It softens the scale of the ensemble and visually guides visitors toward the lobby, gradually accentuating its presence.

Other notable explorations have focused on office interiors and multifunctional spaces, emphasizing consistency in the arrangement of environments. The challenge has been to create a flexible design that adapts to various configurations and uses in work settings. These spaces must respond to the daily needs of collaboration and offer dynamic solutions that promote well-being and efficiency, favoring cooperation in different contexts.

Beyond solving the layout of residential, office, or hotel atmospheres, the real challenge in conceiving space lies in understanding the dynamics of people and their interaction with the environment. This approach is reflected in the studio's vision, which emphasizes, "For us, architecture is more than just design — it's about shaping environments that serve, inspire, and endure". Thus, the value behind the built environment lies not only in its functionality but in its ability to transform itself and continue to enrich the experience of those who inhabit and design it, continually adapting to new needs and perspectives.

To learn more about IPA – Architecture and More, visit their website.