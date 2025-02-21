The Finnish Pavilion at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale Explores Architecture as a Collaborative Endeavour

Save this picture! L: The Finlandia sign being installed during the pavilion’s construction in 1956. Photo Isa Andrenius, Courtesy of The National Archives of Finland. R: Daniele Canato from Vita Restauri painting the pavilion’s facade in 2025. The cables of the Finlandia sign have been cut at the neighbouring construction site of the main pavilion. Courtesy of The National Archives of Finland.. Image © Matti Jänkälä

Archinfo, the Information Centre for Finnish Architecture, has announced the theme, curator, and exhibition team for the Pavilion of Finland at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. The exhibition, titled "The Pavilion – Architecture of Stewardship", will focus on the diverse labor involved in constructing and maintaining architecture, from design contributions by architectural workers and engineers to the efforts of construction workers, restoration architects, maintenance staff, and cleaners, all of whom play vital roles in the creation and upkeep of the built environment. Curated by Ella Kaira and Matti Jänkälä from the Helsinki-based architecture practice Vokal, it will use Alvar and Elissa Aalto's Pavilion of Finland to explore architecture as a collaborative endeavor.

The Pavilion of Finland, designed by Alvar and Elissa Aalto, was built in the Giardini in 1956. Originally intended as a temporary structure, the small wooden pavilion is now a protected cultural heritage site and one of the best-known works of architecture in the Giardini. It is one of only two buildings the modernist architect Alvar Aalto designed in Italy (and the only one completed during his lifetime). "The Pavilion – Architecture of Stewardship" is based on the premise that the building carries a mythos that has contributed to its preservation while also obscuring the many contributors to its ongoing existence. The exhibition traces the Pavilion's journey from its construction through decades of continuous maintenance and three major restorations to the present day, positioning those involved in this work as co-creators alongside the original architect.

"The Pavilion – Architecture of Stewardship" will challenge visitors to rethink their relationship with the built environment and the labor that sustains it by revealing the ongoing process of creation involved in preserving the Pavilion of Finland. The exhibition examines the labor required to ensure the longevity of architecture, questioning who shoulders this responsibility and why it matters. It is founded on the idea that preserving built heritage depends on stewardship, "a practice rooted in care and responsibility". According to the curators, in the context of architecture, stewardship is a shared duty between architects and non-architects, requiring the negotiation of land, resources, and the built environment within an interplay of human and non-human agency.

"The Pavilion of Finland is an architectural icon, but it wouldn't exist without the ongoing labor and care contributed by many workers throughout its life. [...] Our exhibition seeks to ask whether architecture is fixed instruction or an ongoing collaboration, and recognize the importance of a broad range of contributions to the authorship of buildings." - Curator Ella Kaira

The exhibition will feature time-based media created by artistic collaborators, including video artist Merle Karp and sound designer Jussi Hertz. According to Katarina Siltavuori, Director of Archinfo and Commissioner of the Pavilion of Finland, it will also pay homage to the contributions of Aalto's wives, Aino and Elissa, to his internationally celebrated work, re-examining the process of authorship. The concept also responds to the Biennale's curatorial theme by questioning common assumptions about creativity and intelligence while celebrating the work of individuals as part of collaborative systems.

"The Pavilion was originally designed as a temporary structure but it has become a permanent monument. However, today many buildings that were designed to remain in place are demolished in under 50 years of age. The built environment is treated as a collection of pavilions characterized by ephemerality rather than heritage characterized by permanence. Our exhibition explores the stewardship of our built environment that enables its continued use from one generation to another." - Curator Matti Jänkälä

The 2025 Venice Biennale marks the fourth time Archinfo has overseen Finland's presentation at the International Architecture Exhibition. In 2018, "Mind-Building" explored the architecture and culture of the Finnish library system, while in 2021, "New Standards" told the post-war story of prefabricated timber Puutalo Houses, one of Finland's most widespread architectural exports. In 2023, the exhibition focused on the traditional Finnish composting toilet in the context of the global climate crisis. This year's proposal aligns with the curatorial work of Carlo Ratti, centered on the theme "Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective." The 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia 2025 will run from May 10 to November 23, 2025, offering a broad range of exhibits, discussions, and activities.

