Why Do Modernist Principles Still Underpin Design Education in Brazil? Five Professors Share Their Perspectives

The complex relationship between architectural education and modernist principles in Brazil raises important questions about contemporary architectural practice. To explore this topic, we invited five professors from different Brazilian universities to share their perspectives: Eduardo Lopes (Universidade do Vale do Itajaí), Eduardo Westphal (Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina), Fábio Mosaner (Universidade Federal de Pernambuco), Marta Bogéa (Faculdade de Arquitetura e Urbanismo da Universidade de São Paulo), and Rodrigo Bastos (Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina). Their insights highlight modernism's lasting influence on architectural education while raising key questions for the current architectural debate.

Eduardo Lopes, Universidade do Vale do Itajaí

Modernism remains deeply embedded in Brazilian architecture schools for several reasons: it shaped iconic buildings and cities, with Brasília as its greatest symbol; many professors were trained during the movement's height or by its leading figures; and well-established research groups continue to study its impact. While modernism contributed significantly to architectural history and retains relevant principles, such as construction rationalization, it also had shortcomings. Its urban planning strategies often failed, leading to fragmented public spaces, blind facades facing the streets, and vast empty urban areas that disrupted city life.

"I notice a challenge in presenting modernism to students as an important historical chapter and a legacy to be understood, rather than a model to be followed indiscriminately."

Contemporary architecture requires an approach that responds to present-day needs and prioritizes urban vitality—a challenge modernism often struggled to address.

Eduardo Westphal, Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina

Modernist principles no longer form the sole foundation of design education in Brazil. Instead, they persist alongside other historically established approaches. Teaching and learning design are inherently complex and exist in a constant state of tension. In the early 20th century, architectural education shifted from an academicist approach, focused on replicating styles, to one incorporating technological and functionalist concerns. However, the core learning method—learning by doing—has remained largely unchanged. A key figure in this transition was Lucio Costa, who moved Brazilian architectural education away from the beaux-arts tradition and toward a new framework. His work led to Brazil's first standardized architecture curriculum, reflecting his broader reflections on Brazilian modernity. Although institutions vary, Brazilian architectural education was shaped by a distinct national interpretation of modernism.

At the same time, contemporary curricula incorporate disciplines such as urban planning and sociology, fostering a more context-sensitive design process. By the 1960s, Lina Bo Bardi had already taken steps toward a uniquely Brazilian architectural perspective, integrating popular knowledge and local character into her work and writings. However, her contributions were only fully recognized later.

"More recently, albeit slowly, design education has begun incorporating Indigenous architecture and participatory design processes. This shift is gaining momentum, opening new possibilities for education and practice while moving away from the authoritarian tendencies often associated with modernism."

Modernism also provided valuable contributions, particularly in industrialized construction. Architect Lelé adapted these principles to create high-quality architecture suited to its sociocultural context while maintaining dignity throughout the production chain. Design education should integrate these lessons, combining technology, industrialization, compositional and typological orders, place-based experience, and real-life constraints. In design studios, students apply knowledge they may not even realize they possess, and it is through reflecting on their work that they uncover new questions. This educational process begins in architecture school and continues throughout their professional careers.

Fábio Mosaner, Universidade Federal de Pernambuco

The assumption that modernist principles still serve as the foundation of design education in Brazil requires scrutiny. With over a thousand architecture programs in the country, significant variations exist. Furthermore, various scholars argue that modernism should not be seen as a single movement but as multiple modernisms.

"A more suitable question might be: 'To what extent do modernist principles still underpin design education today?' Historiographical critiques of modernism are well established, and modernist urbanism has faced substantial criticism, influencing urban-scale design education."

To advance this discussion, let’s acknowledge that modernist principles still influence architectural education while recognizing their evolution. Some key factors contributing to this ongoing influence include: 1. The successful adaptation of European modernism in Brazil, generating high-quality architecture that reinterpreted local traditions and gained international recognition; 2. The National Institute of Historic and Artistic Heritage (IPHAN), led by modernist intellectuals, shaped the historiographical narrative of Brazilian modern architecture, framing it as an extension of the Portuguese-Brazilian tradition rather than a rupture, as seen in European modernism.

Many examples illustrate this, such as several modern architecture works being designated as heritage sites shortly after their inauguration, including the Ministry of Education and Culture (MEC) Building—now the Palácio Gustavo Capanema—in Rio de Janeiro and the Pampulha complex in Belo Horizonte. 3. The establishment of architecture programs in Brazil was strongly influenced by the ideals of Brazilian modernism, as previously mentioned, and was implemented consistently across major capitals, including Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, Salvador, and Recife. Most of these programs were offered at public universities and served as models for later programs, reinforcing modernism’s dominance in architectural education. 4. Although modernist discourse waned after the construction of Brasília, modernist architectural production remained highly active and influential.

Even though modernist discourse lost traction in the 1980s and 1990s due to postmodernist critiques, architects who identified with modernism continued producing significant work. Figures such as Lina Bo Bardi, Paulo Mendes da Rocha, and João Figueiras Lima (Lelé) gained national and international recognition, shaping contemporary Brazilian architecture.

Academic design exercises interact with contemporary practice, reinforcing modernism’s legacy in education. However, modernist principles continue to evolve, incorporating contemporary concerns such as climate emergencies, as seen in Lelé’s work, and heritage conservation, as reflected in the work of Lina Bo Bardi and Paulo Mendes da Rocha.

Marta Bogéa, Faculdade de Arquitetura e Urbanismo da Universidade de São Paulo

It is essential to distinguish modernism from modernity. Modernity represents a broader worldview rather than a mere stylistic category. Many aspects of modernity remain relevant today. For instance, Robert Venturi’s 1966 book Complexity and Contradiction in Architecture operated within modernity’s framework while challenging its core beliefs. Rather than reducing modernism to a single set of traits, we must acknowledge its complexities. The architectural field still operates within modernist processes, particularly in industrial production.

Learning about serialization, modularity, and prefabrication remains crucial. However, as we enter the Fourth Industrial Revolution and embrace new technologies, we risk overlooking modernism’s valuable lessons. The productivity-driven, fast-paced world we inhabit is a direct consequence—and distortion—of modernist thinking. The 19th-century expectation that industrialization would lead to shorter work hours remains unfulfilled. A critical approach to modernity provides a valuable framework for architectural education, but only if we remain aware of our current realities and identities.

"The foundation of design education is life itself. No style or historical period should take precedence over this fundamental principle. Knowledge, memories, and values must be shared, incorporated, and reinterpreted. Teaching and learning should be self-regulating, non-hierarchical, and collaborative, shaped by the experiences of everyone involved, including the professor."

In today’s rapidly changing world, where values constantly shift, the exchange between students and teachers can redefine and enrich architectural principles through interaction and collaboration.

Rodrigo Bastos, Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina

This relationship needs to be carefully analyzed, and I greatly commend the initiative to address it. However, I wouldn’t fully assume that modernist principles still form the foundation of architectural design education in our universities. Many architects and professors in design studios and related courses across Brazil take a critical stance on both architectural education and the modern design experience, which makes the statement feel somewhat too assertive. A more in-depth investigation is needed to assess the extent to which modernist theoretical foundations, principles, and postulates remain dominant in architectural education. Still, based on the texts we read, the discussions we follow at conferences, and our daily experiences in architecture schools—through teaching and exchanging ideas with colleagues—it is clear that both architectural design practice and education in Brazil continue to be shaped by certain modernist principles. Notable examples include the enduring authority of "function" in defining programmatic needs, the conception of "space" as both an objective and an aesthetic quality in architecture, and the idea of "architectural party” as a guiding strategy in the design process.

“At the same time, since the 1960s—and increasingly in the following decades—criticisms of modernist principles have shaped architectural design education, fostering the integration of new concepts, aesthetics, and approaches. These shifts introduced a broader understanding of "place" and context, including landscape; a deeper focus on the body's experience in architecture; greater attention to sensory perception, memory, and identity; the influence of expanded artistic and architectural fields; and the incorporation of diverse social agendas. Rooted in phenomenology, post-structuralism, materialist critique, and the poetic explorations of postmodern and contemporary architects, these perspectives have gradually redefined the foundations of architectural teaching.”

The very concept of design, especially in more participatory contexts, has challenged the modernist notion of the architect as an original "creator," shifting towards a collective design approach that involves communities. Without a deeper study of the process, I see architectural education in Brazil as an "accumulation of principles"—diverse and multifaceted—reflecting the complexities of our time. This diversity can be a positive aspect, allowing for a broad range of influences without rigid adherence to any single epistemology, school of thought, aesthetic, or artistic movement.

