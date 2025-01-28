Social Media-Friendly Design: Is Architecture Adapting to Viral Trends and Algorithms?

Save this picture! Prompt: An image that embodies the essence of social media: a giant screen displaying photographs of architectural and interior projects, with a person at the center, standing with their back turned, absorbing the scene. Image Courtesy of Enrique Tovar using DaVinci AI

I saw it on Instagram! It's a phrase we often hear in various contexts, from the latest restaurant recommendations to the trendiest hotel in town. The window to observe and expose ourselves to the outside world now sits in our smartphones. This doesn't necessarily mean it's all doom and gloom. Still, it reflects that we're constantly flooded with data and information segmented by algorithms, all in a super easy-to-consume format. In today's world, it takes only a few seconds to form a lasting impression of a building and its atmosphere—and those first impressions matter more than we often realize.

So, here's the thing: Is our perception of architecture shifting to fit this new dynamic, with an increasing focus on creating designs that are likely to go viral? Sure, there's a lot of mystery surrounding the omnipresent algorithm. Still, it's worth exploring this conversation, which raises intriguing questions about architecture's future—one where emerging architects are so deeply embedded in social media that their influence becomes nearly impossible to ignore.

It is true that in the past, everything moved at a much slower pace. Keeping up with the world of architecture, seeking inspiration, discovering new processes or materials, required hours of searching through magazines, conversations with colleagues, and travels. Rather than saying that times were better in the old days when architecture classics defined the landscape, the reality is that information flowed more slowly. With improvements in transportation infrastructure, technology, and the advent of the Internet, the world became more connected, and everything accelerated. Social media fit into that momentum, transforming a familiar dynamic into one faster and more accessible than ever before. However, as with many innovations, this acceleration introduces new concepts, advantages, and interesting setbacks.

The rise of Instagrammable and Viral Architecture: What Defines It?

In a world of immediate connection, the concepts of "Instagrammable" and "social media-friendly design" emerged, referring to architecture designed for digital audiences—not only to be experienced but also to be shared on social media. These spaces prioritize — almost entirely — visual impact, photogenic, and the ability to provoke instant reactions and engagement on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. This phenomenon highlights how digital platforms shape architectural trends and influence how we conceptualize and are engaged with spaces. Architecture is evolving with digital trends—not because its core purpose has changed, but because the medium requires a different approach to communication and influences design choices. Today, the image we project is as important as its function, with the purpose following the post.

This process's "successful" outcome is virality, when something spreads quickly and extensively, reaching a much larger audience than anticipated. While there is no established formula for achieving virality, factors known to encourage it include relevance, originality, alignment with trends, and ease of consumption. However, this is where it gets tricky: by focusing excessively on virality and imitating the outcomes of projects that achieved it, we risk introducing biases into design decisions and material selection.

Material Selection in Architecture: Risks of Trend-Driven Homogenization

Discussing materials becomes a natural next step when a project concentrates on aesthetics. After all, no design can take shape without the materiality that defines it. However, an important dilemma arises: How many options are available? The short answer is "countless", but the issue is more complex. In a world defined by global interconnection, the possibility of obtaining products from the other side of the planet has become normalized, allowing practically everyone access to the same resources. This reach has led us to enjoy unprecedented diversity—bringing with it significant sustainability costs—which, in theory, expands creative possibilities.

Today, a material not only fulfills a compositional function but also brings a certain uniqueness, reaching a relevance comparable to trendy products. From sneakers to gadgets, certain objects are symbols of the contemporary. This phenomenon has a parallel in design, where colors, shapes, textures, and specific furniture elements are consolidated as means of adopting the aesthetic of viral architecture. However, by focusing on a limited set of options, is global access to materials driving the homogenization of design? Abandoning approaches that focus on the real needs of projects could inevitably lead to short-term results.

Has virality already become a necessity? The challenge is not merely selecting the right material for its technical properties, but leveraging the nearly infinite possibilities at our disposal to create something that transcends the next trend. Possible futures of architecture in the social media age involve balancing innovation with timeless design, ensuring that new trends do not overshadow the long-term integrity of the built environment.

Design trends driven by virality are shaped by the generational influences behind the stimuli we encounter on social media. These platforms reflect diverse conceptions of the world, molded by the characteristics and values of each generation. Analyzing the trends that emerge in our feeds, two main spectrums can be distinguished: on the one hand, millennials, and on the other, Gen Z, which has surpassed the former in number for some years now.

Generation Z generally gravitates toward colorful elements, organic shapes, and eye-catching textures—qualities distinctly reflected in product design and fashion. In the built environment, particularly in interiors, this phenomenon translates into a renewed interest in maximalism, where the message is clear: "Less is a Bore" contrasting with the minimalism that defined previous generations.

Although minimalist aesthetics catering to millennial preferences persist, many spaces have started to incorporate more subtle color elements, often in pastel tones. This "late minimalism" appears to be an attempt to adapt to emerging trends, even with an unconscious resistance to the bolder and more vibrant aesthetics favored by younger generations. It will be interesting to observe how both spectrums evolve, shaped by generational transitions and the trends they bring. However, contrary to popular belief in design, neither is here to stay. Only time will reveal their evolution, paving the way for the upcoming Generation Beta and the possibilities they will bring.

We are in a transition where the metaverse, AI-driven architecture, and data insights are shaping future designs. In a world where online platforms constantly provide data on user preferences, architects could adopt a more metrics-based approach to building design. This means taking into account not only user demographics, but also social media activity: what types of spaces are most frequently shared, how people interact with those environments, and what visual elements resonate with digital audiences. Public opinion and digital audiences could become a driving factor in the design of buildings or spaces. Will architects be able to design timeless structures that balance social media trends and functionality?

In the opposite sense, there's a chance that all this will settle down just as other technologies and innovations did when they reached their peak. Or why not? Counter-narratives will emerge that spark a new era of innovation, taking the focus away from the influences of social media and turning the gaze back to regional architectural styles, local resources, and manual processes. Perhaps what was perfected over centuries will regain prominence over what was designed to capture our attention for only a few seconds. It is not necessary to anticipate anything —yet— but to remain open to the ever-dynamic architecture's environment.