Saving Montreal’s Architectural Heritage: Phyllis Lambert’s Legacy of Community-Driven Change

Save this picture! Aerial view of the Canadian Center for Architecture (CCA) in Montreal. Image © Lëa-Kim Châteauneuf via Wikipedia under license CC BY-SA 4.0

Phyllis Lambert has been a key figure in the preservation of Canada's cultural heritage. As an architect and advocate for heritage conservation, Lambert has left an indelible mark in Montreal and other cities worldwide. Her contributions to Montreal's architectural scene can't really be judged in terms of individual buildings, but rather in terms of the city as a whole. She not only cofounded the Canadian Center for Architecture (CCA), but also helped reshape the way cities like Montreal think about heritage and the importance of community voices in urban planning.

Native to Montreal, Quebec, Phyllis Lambert's journey into architecture began with her involvement in the construction of the Seagram Building in New York City. She persuaded her father to abandon the original design and hire modernist architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe instead. She then worked as the director of planning for the project (1954-58) and played a crucial role in creating the masterpiece of modern architecture we see today. Her passion for architecture led her to study at the Illinois Institute of Technology, where she earned her master's degree in architecture in 1963. This early work established her as a force in architectural design and planning, a trajectory she continued to build upon in Montreal.

10 years later, in 1973, she had gone back to Montreal, a city which during that time was in a phase of transition. Its success with Expo 67 and preparations for the 1976 Olympics, had initiated a process of rapid modernization under the leadership of Mayor Jean Drapeau. However, this came at a cost. Heritage preservation was thought of only in terms of French colonial buildings, with Victorian architecture and other structures from the 19th and early 20th centuries not being recognized as heritage. Similarly, during that time, the city had little regulations on preservation and urban planning to safeguard its architectural history. However, the demolition of the Van Horne Mansion in September 1973 became a turning point in the fight to preserve Montreal's architectural legacy.

Located at the intersection of Stanley and Sherbrooke in Montreal's Golden Mile, the mansion was an iconic grey stone building named after William Cornelius Van Horne, a key figure in the construction of Canada's first transcontinental railway. Its strategic location in the downtown area made it a prime target for developers. This is why in 1969, the property was sold to a promoter, who planned to demolish the building and make way for an office tower. Horrified by the news, Lambert attempted to buy the mansion for one of her father's investments, but it was unsuccessful.

Despite public outcry, the mansion was demolished, highlighting the lack of legal protections for heritage buildings. Less than a month later, citizens mobilized to form "Save Montreal", an organization dedicated to the city's heritage preservation. Despite the Mansion being lost forever, this process initiated a rethinking of heritage legislation in the city. The existing concept of "historical monument" was coupled with the notions of "cultural heritage" and "urban heritage", which would eventually become a completely new way of talking about the city's architectural history. Two years later, in 1975, Lambert co-founded Heritage Montreal alongside Michael Fish and Jean-Claude Marsan to provide sustained support for these efforts. This movement marked the beginning of a broader recognition of architecture as integral to Montreal's identity.

Lambert's contributions extended beyond the Van Horne Mansion. Just a year later, in 1974, when she heard that another historic property, the Shaughnessy House, a mansion on René-Lévesque Blvd. was in line to be demolished, she rushed to purchase it. In an interview, she mentions that at the time it was evident there was a lack of conscience for architectural history, causing a widespread demolition of the historical fabric.

I realized that people didn't understand anything about architecture. There was no language. It was just a piece of commerce. They were destroying all of it, the history of a place. I became very invested into stopping this. - Phyllis Lambert



She thought it was important for people to know about architecture and for there to be a place to host this knowledge. That is why she later decided to transform the Shaughnessy House into the home of the Canadian Center for Architecture. Today, the center has become a globally recognized institution that promotes research and education on architecture and urbanism in Canada and abroad. This project exemplified her belief that 19th-century buildings could be repurposed for modern use, challenging the prevailing notion that such structures were obsolete.

Lambert's established force extended her contributions to Montreal beyond individual buildings, with her work with the Milton Parc community. In 1968, a promoter announced plans to demolish six square blocks of heritage buildings in downtown Montreal to build a massive apartment, hotel, and shopping complex in a neighborhood next to McGill University, Milton Parc. By the 1970s, the Milton Parc Citizens Committee had mobilized to oppose the project, seeking the assistance of Heritage Montreal. Lambert's advocacy and expertise were instrumental in protecting this historic neighborhood. The community ultimately succeeded in preserving the area with only one of the Brutalist-style apartment complexes, "La Cité", being built in 1972 along Parc Avenue. This victory highlighted the importance of activism and professional collaboration in shaping urban landscapes.

The demolition of the Van Horne Mansion and the subsequent preservation efforts led to significant legislative changes in Montreal, introducing regulations to protect heritage buildings. Lambert's work helped to democratize access to architectural knowledge, empowering citizens to participate in the conversation about their city's future. Her vision and dedication have profoundly shaped Montreal's identity. By championing heritage preservation, urban renewal, and conscious city-building, she has ensured that the city`s architectural legacy is not only preserved but celebrated. Her approach—giving citizens a voice in how their city is built—has inspired generations of architects, planners, and activists. Today, Lambert's work continues to resonate, serving as a testament to the power of architecture and community in creating our contemporary cities.