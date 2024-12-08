Notre Dame Cathedral Reopens in Paris, France

Save this picture! 3 SEPTEMBER 2024 Notre Dame, Paris, . Image © Jackie Matthews via Shutterstock

The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has officially reopened, five years after a devastating fire destroyed its roof and spire and threatened the integrity of the entire structure. The reopening ceremony took place on Saturday evening with a two-hour sermon, attended by global leaders and dignitaries. The ceremony also represented the first opportunity to witness the result of the estimated €700 million ($739 million) restoration, a process that included the thorough cleaning of the stone interiors, revealing a glistening white gothic interior.

Architecturally, the restoration focused on meticulous reconstruction. The Gothic nave, damaged extensively in the fire, has been completely refurbished. The destroyed spire was reconstructed to be identical to the original 19th-century one, as was the "forest" roof structure, reconstructed using oak trees from across France. The 28 flying buttresses of the nave were secured before any work began. Twenty-nine chapels surrounding the interior, added in the 13th century, were also restored.

The interior was completely refurnished with new liturgical pieces designed by Guillaume Bardet, including the high altar, ambo, and tabernacle. Significant relics, such as the Crown of Thorns, were preserved and displayed in new reliquaries. The south rose window, a gift from King Louis IX, was also restored to its former glory.

Related Article Notre Dame de Paris Announces Reopening Date and Proposes Constroversial Entrance Fee

Among the most surprising elements of the reopening were the bright and luminous interiors. Conservationists used a new technology involving a latex paste to clean the damaged interior stonework, removing not only the soot but also the accumulated dust and grime that darkened the stonework. The result is an "uncharacteristically" bright stone interior, which some have found to clash with the image of a centuries-old Gothic cathedral.

The five-year restoration involved over 2,000 workers from 250 companies. The project encompassed not only structural repair but also the artistic restoration of murals and the creation of new liturgical furnishings. The reopening ceremony itself was a blend of Catholic tradition and French national pride, highlighting the scale of the undertaking and the collaborative effort that brought the iconic cathedral back to life. Ahead of the reopening, several cities from around the world hosted augmented reality exhibitions to bring the iconic cathedral closer to the public and showcase its history and restoration efforts. In parallel with the restoration works, the city of Paris also set out to redesign its surroundings, a project led by landscape designer Bas Smets.