Computational Design in India: Dialogues between Modern and Vernacular Form

Save this picture! Sai Baba Temple / rat[LAB] Studio. Image © rat[LAB] Studio, Sreekanth Damodaran

India's global identity has developed alongside its aspirations for a unique architectural future. Over time, the country's architectural landscape has evolved from vernacular traditions to foreign influences, from post-colonial revivals to modern digital expressions. Computational design has played an influential role in shaping contemporary styles, empowering homegrown architectural firms to experiment with form and structure.

+ 5

As a tool for exploration and innovation, computational design facilitates a dialogue between India's modern aspirations and its deep-rooted vernacular heritage. This approach enables architects to craft contemporary narratives that respond to the country's cultural environment and social contexts, blending millennia-old wisdom with new digital possibilities.

The rich history of Indian architecture provides a substantial starting point for its digital renaissance. For centuries, Indian architects and artisans have created structures that exceed physical spaces, creating living narratives that speak to climate, culture, social structures, and spiritual beliefs. Indian architecture has always been a dialogue between human needs and environmental conditions.

Computational design offers a toolkit to extend these traditional architectural knowledge systems. By leveraging advanced algorithms, parametric modeling, and data-driven analysis, architects are now able to quantify this design intuition to develop hyper-localized building strategies. Combining advanced technological tools with centuries-old construction wisdom allows architects and researchers to discover alternate ways of conserving, understanding, and evolving traditional Indian architectural practices. Computation design can create a dialogue between the past and the present.

Through numerous ambitious projects, India strives to position itself as a progressive, new-world nation. The country aims to elevate its cities to the ranks of world-class global hubs, with architectural design playing a fundamental role in this shift. Computational design has empowered architects to infuse a sense of futurism and modernity into the urban landscape.

Studio Emergence's proposal for the Visakhapatnam Planetarium offers a perspective on this architectural approach. Inspired by planetary forms, the project displays how digital tools can create architectures that are simultaneously scientifically precise and aesthetically captivating. Incorporating a theme that is 'inspired from the past' and 'advancing towards the future', the Hybrid Planetarium has all the elements to formulate a contemporary and distinct architectural silhouette.

Parametric architecture has also been used to reimagine vernaculars and traditions. From the bamboo structures of Northeast India to the stone temples of the South, vernacular forms have long embodied sophisticated knowledge systems that respond to local climates, available materials, and cultural narratives. Today, computational design can enhance traditional construction techniques. Advanced algorithms, parametric modeling, and data-driven analysis lend themselves to the development of modern building strategies.

Sacred geometry has found new expression through computational approaches. Traditional Indian temple architecture has always been deeply mathematical, with complex geometric principles embedded in its structure. The Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Koppur, designed by rat[LAB] Studio and Shilpa Architects, exemplifies this method. The temple features an 11-sided polygon generated through an algorithmic process that considers environmental aspects like daylight, solar heat gain, and shadow patterns.

WeSEARCH Labs is pioneering the use of parametricism to explore and reinterpret the complex geometries of traditional Indian temple architecture. In a workshop, the lab investigated the geometric logic of ancient architectural forms. Their research delves into the intricate and highly complex geometries embedded in Indian temple designs, exploring how parametric principles can generate and optimize these forms.

Similarly, Mumbai-based cross-disciplinary studio Nudes has reimagined the traditional Islamic architectural element of Mashrabiya in the design of a 2,850 sqm mosque located in the northern suburbs of the city. Here, computational design tools have been utilized to craft intricate machined geometries. The façade features complex geometric patterns that vary in scale, offering different degrees of aperture and levels of control.

Many Indian architects are exploring the intersection of vernacular and modern design. In Delhi, Monish Siripurapu's Ant Studio has revamped an old stable into a fusion of traditional and modern architecture. The project involved uniting three existing blocks by adding a new residential storey, several courtyards, and an exposed structural shell that ties the entire complex together. The use of computational design allowed for intricate geometries that brought together these distinct elements, creating a seamless blend of the old and the new.

Architecture should be a dialogue between the past and the future. As Siripurapu notes, "With the help of computational tools, we were able to align the vernacular of Indian architecture with the new language of fluidity that seeks to break the limits of architectural achievements." This is a clear demonstration of how computational design tools can be leveraged to reimagine vernacular forms, enhancing their relevance in contemporary architectural practice.

Computational design offers architects the ability to manipulate and optimize traditional forms with precision, making it possible to preserve cultural heritage while exploring new frontiers of spatial design. As Siripurapu suggests, experimental architecture is about pushing the limits of imagination, while still honoring the tried-and-true principles of heritage, thus creating a dialogue between past and future through the lens of modern technology.

The balance between technological innovation and cultural preservation remains delicate, yet essential. The most effective approaches recognize computational tools as collaborative instruments that enhance, rather than replace, traditional knowledge. As India continues to evolve, computational design plays a pivotal role in shaping the country's architectural future by embracing contemporary narratives shaped through a process of relearning and exploration.

This article is part of an ArchDaily series titled India: Building for Billions, where we discuss the effects of population rise, urbanization, and economic growth on India's built environment. Through the series, we explore local and international innovations responding to India's urban growth. We also talk to the architects, builders, and community, seeking to underline their personal experiences. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should feature a certain project, please submit your suggestions.