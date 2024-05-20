Architecture in South Asia: Transitions in Patronage, Practitioners, and Public Perception

Save this picture! Dr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio. Image © Vivek Eadara Photography

South Asia has undergone notable transformations across economic, political, social, and various other spheres. Mirroring these patterns of societal change are the architectural practices across this region. The modern nation-states of South Asia – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka – share similar histories and a future characterized by rapid economic development and urbanization. However, each region exhibits distinct nuances concerning the present and potential state of architectural praxis, informed by their socio-cultural contexts and emerging political climates.

The architectural history of the South Asian region is commonly bifurcated into two distinct eras by practitioners – the pre-independence and post-independence periods. This form of discourse remains prevalent due to the stark distinctions observed between the two eras. Pre-independence South Asia witnessed an architectural landscape driven by vernacular principles and a regional understanding of context. In contrast, the post-independence era is characterized by innovative vision, however with strong cultural preservation.

In their publication "Architectures of Transition, Emergent Practices in South Asia", authors Rahul Mehrotra, Devashree Shah, and Pranav Thole of Harvard's Graduate School of Design have identified key interests that have emerged across South Asian architectural practices in recent decades, such as engaging with sites of conflict, responding to climate change, rethinking new forms of infrastructure, and more. Influencing these evolving demands are the shifting patterns of patronage, types of practitioners, and the public perception of the field of architecture.

Patronage

The nature of architectural patronage in South Asia has undergone a significant transformation. Historically, state patronage was the primary driving force behind public architectural projects across the region in the post-independence era. However, with the onset of neoliberal economic policies in the 1990s and the consequent retreat of the state's role, new forms of patronage began to emerge.

“Currently, two main entities act as patrons for architects in South Asia: private enterprises driven by global capital, and civil society organizations including foundations, NGOs, and religious institutions”, shares Thole, “This shift towards non-state actors as patrons challenges architects to leverage minimal resources effectively while addressing social mandates.” The concept of constructed patronage has also gained traction, where architects identify infrastructural gaps and advocate for funding from relevant bodies to implement community-oriented design solutions. This evolving patronage landscape reflects the changing socio-economic structures of South Asia, presenting both opportunities and challenges for the architectural profession.

Practitioners

Pre-independence, most architectural works were undertaken by local individuals with a deep understanding of regional needs and contexts. However, the introduction of Western influences during the colonial era shifted the way architecture was viewed and practiced. The onset of the post-independence period saw globally renowned architects such as Le Corbusier and Louis I. Khan invited to contribute to nation-building efforts, introducing Modernism and its associated technologies and principles to these countries. In recent decades, there has been a return to local custodianship, with an increasing emphasis on cultural connectivity with the context and community. It is now standard practice for architects to be natives of the country they work in, having developed a profound understanding of the regions they practice in.

In response to the transitions South Asia is undergoing, there has been an evolution in the modes of architectural practice to adapt to the region's unique challenges. Shah notes, “The historical perception of architects as sole authors and decision-makers is being redefined. Many practices are now gravitating towards non-traditional organizational structures, positioning makers, collaborators, and specialists as invaluable partners with greater agency in the design process.” Such collaborative frameworks allow for richer, contextually rooted designs. In their essay, the writers remark on changing modes of communication. “There has been a surge in community outreach initiatives where architects act as facilitators, creatively employing communication tools sensitive to varying users and their cultural contexts”, highlights Shah. Architects are also increasingly branching out to offer allied design services to supplement their businesses.

Public Perception

In South Asia, architects’ skill set gained prominence with where public buildings needed to transcend functionality and outwardly project an image of a developed nation. However, as observed from the post-neo-liberalization period, architects began to be excluded from the building industry, which hired structural engineers and contractors to execute construction work. Architecture was relegated to providing mere "aesthetic appeal" to buildings. In these countries, the profession primarily served the elite or the government in public projects, fostering an association between architecture and luxury or privilege.

This perception of architecture as a vehicle of consumption for the wealthy has hindered its ability to trickle down and benefit other sections of society. The real estate market in South Asian countries has primarily developed to satiate the needs of the growing affluent class. Today, however, architects are increasingly concerned with leveraging their creative abilities to solve problems faced by the common populace. Growing attention towards the lack of architecture in the public realm is pivotal in positioning the practice as a force for public good. There is a lack of widespread awareness and appreciation among the general public in South Asian countries regarding the advantages offered by engaging professional architects and embracing well-designed architectural solutions. The authors of the book recognize that young firms face challenges of communicating their value. However, their increased consciousness towards local contexts and the needs of their people will help establish them as valuable contributors to society.

Emerging Models of Practice

The emerging models of architectural practice in South Asia are characterized by a renewed sense of responsibility and a deep engagement with the region's socio-economic and cultural realities. Younger practices are adopting an approach that emphasizes frugality, sensitivity, and appropriateness in their use of materials and construction methods. This self-imposed sense of economy and sensible deployment of resources reflects a notable trait among the new generation of curated practices.

There is an active effort to engage with and address the profound socio-economic disparities that exist within the region. Expectations for architects to be socially responsible have multiplied, with younger practitioners actively taking on these issues and responding with sensitivity and empathy. This is evident in their engagement with sites of conflict, remote underrepresented communities, and frameworks for affordable housing. Moreover, there is a reimagining of institutions and an exploration of new forms of infrastructure and public space in cities, reflecting a holistic approach to addressing the complex challenges of rapid urbanization and shifting demographics.

The multiplicity of cultural, economic, social, and technological factors in South Asia is fueling new traditions and transitions in architectural practice. Architects are recognizing this multiplicity as a catalyst for change, embracing it as an opportunity to create architecture that not only adapts to the evolving context but also contributes to positive social transformation. By addressing issues of inequity, poverty, economic disparity, and climate emergencies through their work, architects in South Asia are playing a crucial role in facilitating these transitions and responding to the diverse challenges facing the region.

South Asia serves as a repository of collective memory, wherein every community and cultural layer has diligently preserved its own unique identity across millennia - Architectures of Transition, Emergent Practices in South Asia

"Architectures of Transition, Emergent Practices in South Asia" is a seminal publication curated to articulate the agency of architecture during transitory political, social, and economic movements. The publication delves into emerging trends in South Asian architectural practices. The book emanates from the "Emergent Practices in South Asia" lecture series, a virtual event conducted between 2022 and 2023 under the title of the "State of Architecture in South Asia" project.

This ambitious project curated by Rahul Mehrotra, Devashree Shah, and Pranav Thole encompasses multiple components, including a lecture series, publications, a conference, a traveling exhibition, podcasts, and a digital archive, all aimed at capturing the ongoing research on the subject. The project recognizes that while some discussions about architecture and the different modes of engagement in practice are most productive within a specific generation, others are more fruitful across generations of practitioners. This comprehensive approach reflects the multifaceted nature of architectural discourse in the region and the need for a holistic examination of its evolving practices.

