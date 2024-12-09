Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island

Bali might most commonly be associated with its beaches and leisure sector. Rightfully so, since the Indonesian province received more than 2.9 tourists this year alone. Along with the temporary visitors, Bali also houses some longer-term inhabitants and digital nomads, which contributed to its fast population increase. This has naturally affected its urban density and its need for additional accommodation and services, offering opportunities for some creative architecture and materials exploration.
This often appears through the many bamboo-built projects, with the island being the stage for some of the oldest and most intricate bamboo vernacular construction. This knowledge can be transmitted to willing architects and professionals from all around the globe who seek to understand how this versatile material can be applied in their own countries. Many renowned global and local practices, such as IBUKU, and Bamboo U, have championed this ecologically aware architecture through their projects, which are always focused on nature preservation and the revival/ optimization of traditional building techniques.
This guide takes a look at some of these works, many of which are aimed at responding to the island's touristic demands, but also those that offer spaces of learning and refuge, as well as some older monumental and religious landmarks.
Contemporary Attractions
The Green School / IBUKU
The Arc at Green School / IBUKU
Dapur Naga Communal Kitchen and Dining Space / Bamboo U
KAKR Buluh Awar Hall / cavatinastudio + Brahmawanta Architecteam
The Millenium Bridge / IBUKU
WYAH Art & Creative Space / PSA Studio
Talaga Sampireun Bali Restaurant / K-Thengono Design Studio
John Hardy Boutique / Blancostudio & Kalpa Taru
32do Younghee Café and Restaurant / Terasu + FFFAAARRR + stof.
Yoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio
Kura Kura Badminton Courts / IBUKU + Studio Jencquel
Tree House at Bambu Indah / IBUKU
Lost Lindenberg Guest House / Alexis Dornier + Studio Jencquel
Mari Beach Club / IBUKU
Desa Hay Resort / Arkana Architects
Ruang Tekuni Apartments / DDAP Architect
Aldo's Kitchen / IBUKU
Rumah Fajar / Studio Jencquel
Potato Heads Studio Hotel / OMA
Bandido Bali - La Lourdes & La Matilde Villas / Javi Diaz
Historical Landmarks
Ulun Danu Beratan Temple
Besakih Great Temple
Saraswati Temple
Tanah Lot
Lempuyang Temple Gate
