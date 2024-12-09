Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island

  • Written by

Bali might most commonly be associated with its beaches and leisure sector. Rightfully so, since the Indonesian province received more than 2.9 tourists this year alone. Along with the temporary visitors, Bali also houses some longer-term inhabitants and digital nomads, which contributed to its fast population increase. This has naturally affected its urban density and its need for additional accommodation and services, offering opportunities for some creative architecture and materials exploration.

This often appears through the many bamboo-built projects, with the island being the stage for some of the oldest and most intricate bamboo vernacular construction. This knowledge can be transmitted to willing architects and professionals from all around the globe who seek to understand how this versatile material can be applied in their own countries. Many renowned global and local practices, such as IBUKU, and Bamboo U, have championed this ecologically aware architecture through their projects, which are always focused on nature preservation and the revival/ optimization of traditional building techniques.

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 2 of 28Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 3 of 28Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 4 of 28Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 5 of 28Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - More Images+ 23

This guide takes a look at some of these works, many of which are aimed at responding to the island's touristic demands, but also those that offer spaces of learning and refuge, as well as some older monumental and religious landmarks.

Related Article

Building the Future with Bamboo: ArchDaily's Experience at Bamboo U in Bali, Indonesia

Contemporary Attractions

The Green School / IBUKU

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 8 of 28
Courtesy of PT Bambu

The Arc at Green School / IBUKU

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 2 of 28
© Tommaso Riva

Dapur Naga Communal Kitchen and Dining Space / Bamboo U

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 5 of 28
Courtesy of Bamboo U

KAKR Buluh Awar Hall / cavatinastudio + Brahmawanta Architecteam

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 4 of 28
© CR_Franky Parulian Simanjuntak, CR_Christian V.J. Manurung, CR_Ade Lisman Jaya Zai

The Millenium Bridge / IBUKU

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 9 of 28
Courtesy of IBUKU

WYAH Art & Creative Space / PSA Studio

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 3 of 28
© Mario Wibowo

Talaga Sampireun Bali Restaurant / K-Thengono Design Studio

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 15 of 28
© Indra Wiras

John Hardy Boutique / Blancostudio & Kalpa Taru

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 14 of 28
© Pempki

32do Younghee Café and Restaurant / Terasu + FFFAAARRR + stof.

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 11 of 28
© Ernest Theofilus

Yoga & Spa Ubud / Pablo Luna Studio

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 13 of 28
© Valentina Gebrie

Kura Kura Badminton Courts / IBUKU + Studio Jencquel

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 18 of 28
© Tommaso Riva

Tree House at Bambu Indah / IBUKU

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 17 of 28
Courtesy of IBUKU

Lost Lindenberg Guest House / Alexis Dornier + Studio Jencquel

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 19 of 28
© Robert Rieger

Mari Beach Club / IBUKU

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 16 of 28
Courtesy of Mari Beach Club

Desa Hay Resort / Arkana Architects

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 12 of 28
© Indra Wiras

Ruang Tekuni Apartments / DDAP Architect

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 21 of 28
© Sonny Sandjaya

Aldo's Kitchen / IBUKU

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 20 of 28
Courtesy of IBUKU

Rumah Fajar / Studio Jencquel

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 22 of 28
© Tommaso Riva

Potato Heads Studio Hotel / OMA

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 23 of 28
Potato Heads Studio Hotel / OMA. Image © Kevin Mak, courtesy of OMA

Bandido Bali - La Lourdes & La Matilde Villas / Javi Diaz

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 24 of 28
© Javi Diaz

Historical Landmarks

Ulun Danu Beratan Temple

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 10 of 28
© Sergii Gulenok

Besakih Great Temple

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 25 of 28
© CEphoto, Uwe Aranas

Saraswati Temple

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 26 of 28
© Arabsalam

Tanah Lot

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 27 of 28
© Alik Griffin

Lempuyang Temple Gate

Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island - Image 28 of 28
© yeowatzup

You can visit our list of City Guides here.

About this author
Hana Abdel
Author

Cite: Hana Abdel. "Bali Architecture Guide: 25 Projects Blending Tradition with Innovation in Indonesia's Most Visited Island" 09 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024338/heritage-meets-innovation-25-architectural-projects-shaping-bali> ISSN 0719-8884

