"A Great Way of Being in the World:” Rafael Moneo on Creativity in Louisiana Channel Interview

In an interview with Louisiana Channel, Rafael Moneo, the celebrated Spanish architect and 1996 Pritzker Architecture Prize laureate, reflected on his career and philosophy. Born in Tudela, Navarra, Spain, in 1937, Moneo described how his early academic interests and professional experiences shaped his approach to architecture, resulting in a distinguished body of work that integrates historical, cultural, and environmental contexts.

After graduating from the Escuela Técnica Superior in Madrid in 1961, Moneo worked with influential architects Jørn Utzon and Alvar Aalto in Europe, experiences that deeply influenced his design perspective. He later spent two years at the Spanish Academy in Rome as a fellow, an opportunity that enriched his understanding of classical and contemporary architecture. Upon returning to Spain, he established his practice in Madrid and embarked on an academic career, eventually teaching at prestigious institutions like Harvard University, where he continues to serve as Josep Lluís Sert Professor of Architecture.

Save this picture! Ribas Winery Extension / Rafael Moneo + Canals Moneo Arquitectos. Image © Luis Asín

Moneo discusses how his architectural practice is guided by a strong awareness of the role materials play in shaping design and construction. For him, materials are not just functional components but also conveyors of cultural meaning. This focus on materiality aligns with his broader philosophy that buildings are deeply connected to their contexts, contributing to the urban fabric rather than existing as isolated objects.

I like buildings that do not impose themselves, that allow people the freedom to use them in ways that are not predetermined. This is valuable not only for monumental buildings but for everyday ones as well. -- Rafael Moneo

Throughout his career, Moneo designed projects that exemplify his contextual approach, including the Prado Museum extension and Atocha Railway Station in Madrid, the Kursaal Congress Centre in San Sebastián, and the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles. He emphasized that architecture is a way to understand and question the world, requiring constant attention to why and how things are shaped the way they are.

In the interview, Moneo also offers his perspective on the challenges and rewards of the profession. Despite changes in technology and the increasing complexities of architectural practice, he encourages those passionate about the field to pursue it. Additionally, he describes architecture as a profession that offers a unique way of perceiving and engaging with the world, providing a deeply fulfilling experience for those who embrace its demands.

Architecture asks you to think about why things have the shape they do. Whether it's a tree, a building, or even a dress, it's about questioning what lies behind the forms we create and use in our lives. --Rafael Moneo

With a career spanning more than six decades, Moneo remains a prominent voice in architecture, blending practice, theory, and teaching to advance the discipline. His reflections in this interview underscore his commitment to creating meaningful architecture that resonates with its time, place, and culture.

