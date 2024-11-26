KCAP Designs Two Skyscrapers in Bratislava, Slovakia

KCAP has been chosen to design two new skyscrapers in Bratislava, Slovakia. Respectively standing at 260 meters and 180 meters tall, these towers will become key additions to the city's skyline and contribute significantly to its urban landscape by providing over 1,100 residential units with extensive city and landscape views. This district, once an industrial zone, has undergone substantial redevelopment, transforming into a mixed-use urban hub that combines residential, commercial, and leisure spaces. The new towers support this ongoing urban renewal, offering easy access to public transport and nearby cultural landmarks.

Located near Apollo Bridge, the project occupies an 8,200 square meters site in the Downtown Bratislava area. The design draws from the city's geographical setting, which includes the Danube River and the Carpathian Mountains, creating a strong relationship between natural features and the city's urban form. Featuring a structural design with a pinwheel-like core, the buildings maximize efficiency and ensure that most apartments benefit from corner positions with views of the city, river, and surrounding landscapes.

Additionally, balconies and loggias are adapted to their position and height, balancing open panoramas with protection from wind and sunlight. At ground level, a glass pavilion links the towers and provides shared spaces, indoor gardens, and access to essential facilities like bike storage and parking. Adjacent to the pavilion, a green park introduces nature-inspired pathways and ecological features, integrating recreation with climate-responsive design.

The architectural approach follows sustainable design principles, incorporating efficient structural systems, modular facades, and renewable energy technologies like heat pumps and photovoltaic panels. The towers' rotation on the site optimizes sunlight and minimizes wind impacts, ensuring a comfortable and environmentally sensitive urban environment. Designed for high-density living, the towers integrate advanced features while respecting Bratislava's historical and cultural context.

In other similar news, Goettsch Partners has just revealed the design for a new tower in Nashville, United States, which is set to become the city's tallest structure. In London, Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) has announced an expansive project to redevelop and refurbish the Foster + Partners designed 8 Canada Square building, also known as HSBC Tower. Finally, Muraba and RCR Arquitectes, recipients of the 2017 Pritzker Prize, have collaborated on Muraba Veil, a modern architectural project in Dubai that aims to incorporate traditional elements alongside contemporary innovation.