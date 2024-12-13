Salzburg Architecture City Guide: Explore the Blend of History and Modernity in Austria's City of Music

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Salzburg, Austria, set along the Salzach River, is a city where history and architecture merge seamlessly. Dominated by the imposing M Castle, its historic core reflects a rich Baroque heritage. Landmarks like the Salzburg Cathedral, crafted by Santino Solari, and the elegant Leopoldskron Palace showcase a past marked by grandeur and cultural influence. Visitors can trace centuries of architectural evolution through the city's streets, from medieval strongholds to Baroque splendor, all within a UNESCO World Heritage site. Each winter, this setting hosts the Salzburg Christmas Market, recognized as one of the oldest Advent markets in Europe, with roots tracing back to a 15th-century "Tandlmarkt."

Yet, Salzburg is also a city of contrasts. Modern architecture has made its mark, blending harmoniously with its historic backdrop. Modern projects like Stadt Park Lehen and Paracelsus Bad & Kurhaus showcase contemporary design, while the Institute of Pharmacy and Gusswerk Extension add a fresh touch to the city's urban fabric. This balance between the old and the new defines Salzburg, where each architectural layer contributes to the city's dynamic, evolving story.

Read on to discover some of Salzburg's architectural attractions, along 19 historical, modern, and contemporary projects.

Historical Buildings

Leopoldskron Palace

Leopoldskron Palace. Image © barnyz via Flickr under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Hohensalzburg Castle

HohenSalzburg Castle. Image © Rafa Esteve via Wikipedia under Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

Salzburg Cathedral  / Santino Solari

Salzburg cathedral / Santino Solari. Image © barnyz via Flickr under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Modern and Contemporary Projects

Extension of the Building Academy Salzburg / SOMA Lima

Extension of the Building Academy Salzburg / SOMA Lima. Image Courtesy of SOMA Lima

Stadt Park Lehen Residential Building / Martin Oberascher & Partner Architekten ZT GmbH + PLOV ZT GmbH

Stadt Park Lehen Residential Building / Martin Oberascher & Partner Architekten ZT GmbH + PLOV ZT GmbH. Image © Stefan Zauner

Paracelsus Bad & Kurhaus Swimming Facilities / Berger+Parkkinen Architekten

Paracelsus Bad & Kurhaus Swimming Facilities / Berger+Parkkinen Architekten. Image © Christian Richters

Institute of Pharmacy / Berger+Parkkinen Architekten

Institute of Pharmacy / Berger+Parkkinen Architekten. Image © Hertha Hurnaus

Loft Panzerhalle / smartvoll

Loft Panzerhalle / smartvoll. Image © Tobias Colz

Hangar-7, Aviation Museum / Volkmar Burgstaller

Hangar 7 / Helge Kirchberger . Image © Red Bull, via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 3.0

Gusswerk Extension / LP architektur

Gusswerk Extension / LP architektur. Image © Wortmeyer photography

Jewels of Salzburg / Hariri & Hariri Architecture

Jewels of Salzburg / Hariri & Hariri Architecture. Image © Eric Laignel

Markthalle Panzerhalle / smartvoll

Markthalle Panzerhalle / smartvoll. Image © Tobias Colz

Museum der Moderne / Friedrich Hoff Zwink

Museum der Moderne / Friedrich Hoff Zwink. Image © Isiwal via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 4.0

Motorway Maintenance Centre Salzburg / Marte.Marte Architects

Motorway Maintenance Centre Salzburg / Marte.Marte Architects. Image © Marc Lins

Central Station Salzburg / Kadawittfeldarchitektur

Central Station Salzburg / Kadawittfeld Architektur. Image © Taufik Kenan

Heizkraftwerk Mitte / Bétrix & Consolascio

Heizkraftwerk Mitte / Bétrix & Consolascio. Image © Eweht via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 4.0

HTBLuVA Salzburg / Kleboth Lindinger Dollnig

HTBLuVA Salzburg / Kleboth Lindinger Dollnig. Image © Paul Ott

Pappas Headquarters - Mercedes Salzburg / Kadawittfeldarchitektur

Pappas Headquarters - Mercedes Salzburg / Kadawittfeldarchitektur. Image © Gerhard Hagen

Großes Festspielhaus / Clemens Holzmeister

Großes Festspielhaus / Clemens Holzmeister . Image © 1971markus via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 4.0

