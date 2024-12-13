Salzburg Architecture City Guide: Explore the Blend of History and Modernity in Austria's City of Music

Save this picture! Salzburg. Image © Jorge Franganillo via Wikipedia under CC BY 2.0

Salzburg, Austria, set along the Salzach River, is a city where history and architecture merge seamlessly. Dominated by the imposing M Castle, its historic core reflects a rich Baroque heritage. Landmarks like the Salzburg Cathedral, crafted by Santino Solari, and the elegant Leopoldskron Palace showcase a past marked by grandeur and cultural influence. Visitors can trace centuries of architectural evolution through the city's streets, from medieval strongholds to Baroque splendor, all within a UNESCO World Heritage site. Each winter, this setting hosts the Salzburg Christmas Market, recognized as one of the oldest Advent markets in Europe, with roots tracing back to a 15th-century "Tandlmarkt."

Yet, Salzburg is also a city of contrasts. Modern architecture has made its mark, blending harmoniously with its historic backdrop. Modern projects like Stadt Park Lehen and Paracelsus Bad & Kurhaus showcase contemporary design, while the Institute of Pharmacy and Gusswerk Extension add a fresh touch to the city's urban fabric. This balance between the old and the new defines Salzburg, where each architectural layer contributes to the city's dynamic, evolving story.

+ 15

Read on to discover some of Salzburg's architectural attractions, along 19 historical, modern, and contemporary projects.

Historical Buildings

Leopoldskron Palace

Hohensalzburg Castle

Salzburg Cathedral / Santino Solari

Modern and Contemporary Projects

Hangar-7, Aviation Museum / Volkmar Burgstaller

Museum der Moderne / Friedrich Hoff Zwink

Heizkraftwerk Mitte / Bétrix & Consolascio

Großes Festspielhaus / Clemens Holzmeister

You can visit our list of City Guides here.