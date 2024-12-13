Salzburg Architecture City Guide: Explore the Blend of History and Modernity in Austria's City of Music

Salzburg, Austria, set along the Salzach River, is a city where history and architecture merge seamlessly. Dominated by the imposing M Castle, its historic core reflects a rich Baroque heritage. Landmarks like the Salzburg Cathedral, crafted by Santino Solari, and the elegant Leopoldskron Palace showcase a past marked by grandeur and cultural influence. Visitors can trace centuries of architectural evolution through the city's streets, from medieval strongholds to Baroque splendor, all within a UNESCO World Heritage site. Each winter, this setting hosts the Salzburg Christmas Market, recognized as one of the oldest Advent markets in Europe, with roots tracing back to a 15th-century "Tandlmarkt."
Yet, Salzburg is also a city of contrasts. Modern architecture has made its mark, blending harmoniously with its historic backdrop. Modern projects like Stadt Park Lehen and Paracelsus Bad & Kurhaus showcase contemporary design, while the Institute of Pharmacy and Gusswerk Extension add a fresh touch to the city's urban fabric. This balance between the old and the new defines Salzburg, where each architectural layer contributes to the city's dynamic, evolving story.
Read on to discover some of Salzburg's architectural attractions, along 19 historical, modern, and contemporary projects.
Historical Buildings
Leopoldskron Palace
Hohensalzburg Castle
Salzburg Cathedral / Santino Solari
Modern and Contemporary Projects
Extension of the Building Academy Salzburg / SOMA Lima
Stadt Park Lehen Residential Building / Martin Oberascher & Partner Architekten ZT GmbH + PLOV ZT GmbH
Paracelsus Bad & Kurhaus Swimming Facilities / Berger+Parkkinen Architekten
Institute of Pharmacy / Berger+Parkkinen Architekten
Loft Panzerhalle / smartvoll
Hangar-7, Aviation Museum / Volkmar Burgstaller
Gusswerk Extension / LP architektur
Jewels of Salzburg / Hariri & Hariri Architecture
Markthalle Panzerhalle / smartvoll
Museum der Moderne / Friedrich Hoff Zwink
Motorway Maintenance Centre Salzburg / Marte.Marte Architects
Central Station Salzburg / Kadawittfeldarchitektur
Heizkraftwerk Mitte / Bétrix & Consolascio
HTBLuVA Salzburg / Kleboth Lindinger Dollnig
Pappas Headquarters - Mercedes Salzburg / Kadawittfeldarchitektur
Großes Festspielhaus / Clemens Holzmeister
