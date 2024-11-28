Designing Bombardier’s Aerospace Campus in Toronto, Canada: Insights from Lilia Koleva of NEUF architect(e)s

Save this picture! Viwe of the engine testing facility in the Bombardier campus. Image © Salina Kassam

Adjacent to Toronto's Pearson International Airport, the Bombardier Aircraft Assembly Center represents a landmark project in Canadian aerospace design. Located next to Canada's largest airport, it blends 70,000 m2 (750,000 ft2) of technical precision with a focus on people. ArchDaily's editor Moises Carrasco had the opportunity to speak with Lilia Koleva, partner at NEUF architect(e)s and founder of the firm's Toronto office, which led this project. Koleva shared insights into her professional journey and reflected on the challenges of building and growing NEUF's Toronto-based office. She also discusses the Bombardier Campus, describing it as a defining project in her career, and how it showcases NEUF's ability to tackle large-scale, technically demanding projects while maintaining a focus on the people who use the space. This project builds on the office's prior expertise in industrial design and expands its portfolio of human-centered architectural solutions. Koleva also reflects on the importance of fostering collaboration, adaptability, and a clear understanding of client needs; qualities that have defined her approach to architecture and leadership at NEUF.

ArchDaily (Moises Carrasco): How did you start at NEUF architect(e)s and what were the biggest challenges you faced in establishing its presence in Toronto? How has the office evolved?

Lilia Koleva: My journey with NEUF began in 2011 when I joined the firm as an international student from Bulgaria completing my master's thesis. I immediately dived into the CHUM super-hospital in Montreal, a complex $2 billion project in the city center, while simultaneously learning BIM software. Later in 2014, I moved to Toronto, working remotely for the CHUM and commuting to Montreal every week. However, I liked working at NEUF and there was this entrepreneurial spirit that prompted me to suggest the office to open a Toronto branch. They were hesitant at first but finally agreed. I started alone, and eventually built a team very organically, attracting former NEUF colleagues who had previously moved to Ontario. However, one of the biggest challenges was that we developed a practice heavily reliant on one client which we lost in 2019. This tested my resilience, but with the support of the team, we managed to get back on our feet by trying our hand at a major government competition. We ended up winning it, and that helped us solidify the presence of the office in Toronto.

That is why becoming a partner in 2020 felt like a natural progression. By then, I was already leading a team, managing projects, and developing business relationships. It wasn't a formal conversation; it became evident through my work to the point where the partners invited me to their meetings to learn the business side of architecture. Establishing the Toronto office has been a journey of resilience, from starting alone to building a dynamic team of around 20 people and now working on billion-dollar projects.

AD: When approaching large-scale and highly technical projects like the Bombardier campus, what is your process for understanding and addressing the client's needs?

LK: I think that my approach begins with a deep dive into understanding the client's business strategy and operational model. It's not just about designing a space; it's about aligning the architecture with their long-term goals and how they function daily as a business. For Bombardier, we immersed ourselves in their world, learning their terminology, processes, and priorities. For example, understanding concepts like "aerostructures" or "weight on wheels" helped us grasp how their production lines operate. This process involved spending significant time in their facilities, asking questions, and even studying detailed room data sheets to decode the requirements of each space.

Essentially, it's about 'living' in their world for a while to see the operations through their eyes.

Once the team had this understanding, we could go beyond simply replicating the existing setup. Speaking Bombardier's language allowed us to identify inefficiencies and suggest programmatic innovations, like rethinking the placement of loud activities away from conference areas. This not only enhanced functionality but also demonstrated a genuine investment in their business needs. By building this trust, the role of the architect shifts from just executing instructions to offering strategic, informed recommendations that elevate the project outcome.

AD: Are there any key design considerations designers should keep in mind when embarking on an aerospace project like this one?

LK: I think it's essential to balance technical requirements with human-centered design. While such projects are often categorized as industrial, this facility is not just about manufacturing—it's a workplace for over 2,000 people working across three shifts. The design needed to merge two scales: the immense scale of aircraft production, requiring clear spans, high ceilings, and large open areas, and the personal scale of human needs, like intuitive navigation, reasonable travel distances to restrooms, and well-lit workspaces. By integrating these considerations, we ensured the facility wasn't just functional for aircraft but also supportive of the people who make it operate.

In this sense, light played a critical role in achieving it. We used vertical translucent panels on the facade for wayfinding along with band-like windows that worked as code—single bands indicating exits and three bands indicating a natural light source —allowing workers to navigate the vast space intuitively. Additionally, clusters of offices were positioned to maximize natural light for both office and production areas. The result was a facility where over 70% of the spaces benefit from natural light, almost doubling the traditional benchmark of 40%.

AD: Were there any specific design decisions for the Bombardier campus that you feel exemplify your design approach or stand out as particularly innovative?

LK: The most innovative aspect for me was rethinking the building expectations from a purely technical manufacturing space for aircrafts to a workplace equally designed for people. We approached the office areas with the same care and thoughtfulness as one would in a corporate setting. Instead of following the typical industrial approach, we introduced a more traditional office layout with a centralized core—elevators, stairs, and washrooms—surrounded by perimeter offices. This arrangement created a functional and comfortable space that supports communication and collaboration, an element you wouldn't normally associate with an industrial environment. It wasn't just about fitting 150,000–200,000 square feet of office space into the building; it was about arranging it in a way that feels human and welcoming.

We worked on this project throughout the pandemic when the world was questioning whether people would return to offices. For Bombardier's workers, returning was non-negotiable—they produce airplanes—but it was still essential to design an environment where they'd want to be. We brought in elements typically found in corporate offices, like break spaces, lounge areas, kitchenettes, and leisure rooms, ensuring the space encouraged collaboration and comfort. This approach is something we will certainly carry forward in future manufacturing projects.

AD: While the project was ongoing, you were also leading the Toronto office and started a new family in the process. What advice would you give young architects about work-life balance in our profession?

LK: Balancing work and family during this project was one of the hardest challenges I've faced. I went through a pregnancy during the project and looking back, I realize I probably should have taken more time off. But the commitment to my team and the work made it difficult to fully disconnect. Building the Toronto office and creating a strong, cohesive team took so much effort. My team is like another family to me, and the projects we were working on require your attention as much as nurturing another baby. I stayed involved, even minimally, because I cared deeply about both.

If I were to give advice to young architects, I'd say, if you can take time off, do it—especially during the first few months. But if you can't, don't feel guilty. Communicate openly with your family and your team. I made sure to let both know where I stood, and I was fortunate to have their support. Flexibility was key—my family understood and my team did too. For example, I couldn't always be available during regular hours, but I'd find time at night to connect. Leadership, for me, is about mutual respect and showing my team the same care I'd want for myself. Ten months later, I don't regret the decision because it was built on trust, understanding, and the shared commitment of everyone involved.

AD: What do you envision for the next chapter of your career? Are there specific typologies, projects, or ideas you're passionate about exploring?

LK: As I look to the next chapter of my career, I remain passionate about projects that balance technical complexity with a human-centered design approach. My fascination with aerospace continues to drive me, and after completing the Bombardier campus, I'm currently working on a proposal for another manufacturing-focused project. These proposals excite me because they combine highly technical requirements with designing for people, much like libraries or museums but at a different scale—whether it's an airplane, a car, or even a boat. I also see the future evolving around innovations like drones, air taxis, and advanced aviation, which aligns with Canada's strong presence in the aerospace industry.

Beyond that, I'm deeply committed to the care sector, which builds on my experience with projects like the CHUM. I intentionally say "care" instead of "healthcare" because it's about designing spaces that support people's well-being, whether for seniors, children, or families. For instance, we're working on a hospital where amongst the technical requirements, we were able to carve family lounges and rest areas by windows—moments where architecture can truly make a difference. I'm inspired to continue exploring how we can address complex needs while bringing dignity and humanity to these essential spaces.

