Conserving Black Modernism: An Initiative to Preserve African American Architectural Heritage in the United States

The Getty Foundation's Conserving Black Modernism initiative, launched in 2022, represents a pivotal effort to preserve and celebrate the architectural contributions of African American architects in the Modernist movement. This initiative, a partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, aims to address historical oversight and ensure the legacy of these trailblazing architects is protected for future generations. Over three funding cycles from 2023 to 2025, the program supports conservation planning, professional training, and storytelling to highlight the cultural and architectural significance of these sites.

In its inaugural year of 2023, the initiative awarded funding to preserve eight significant buildings, including the Charles McAfee Swimming Pool and Pool House in Wichita, Kansas, and the Watts Happening Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. These sites, rich with historical and community importance, received support for planning, limited capital repairs, and other preservation activities. Building on this momentum, the 2024 cycle expanded its reach to eight additional sites, such as Azurest South in Virginia, designed by Amaza Lee Meredith, and Langston Terrace Dwellings in Washington, D.C., a landmark public housing project by Hilyard Robinson.

As announced last week, the program continues to gain attention for its role in diversifying the narrative of modern architecture. The program showcases Getty's dedication to preserving endangered modernist sites and empowering local communities through technical support and resources. By the initiative's conclusion in 2025, it will have played a transformative role in reshaping how the history of modernism includes the contributions of African American architects, aiming to promote a more inclusive understanding of this influential movement

Read on to discover the 8 chosen sites of 2024, along with descriptions provided by the Getty Foundation and the National Trust for Historic Preservation's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

Azurest South / Amaza Lee Meredith

Petersburg, Virginia, 1934

Completed in 1934, Azurest South is the home and studio designed by the pioneering African American architect Amaza Lee Meredith. Located on the Virginia State University campus, where she established the Fine Arts program and lived with her partner Dr. Edna Meade Colson, the home is a colorful example of the International Style. Funding will support the implementation of a conservation management plan for the building.

Dansby, Brawley, and Wheeler Halls at Morehouse College / Leon Allain

Atlanta, Georgia, 1970s

Leon Allain, a prominent African American architect in the Atlanta area, designed Dansby, Brawley, and Wheeler halls at Morehouse College through the early 1970s. Funding will support building assessments and a Historic Structures Report for the three halls.

Ira Aldridge Theater, Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts / Hilyard Robinson and Paul R. Williams

Howard University, Washington, D.C., 1961

The Ira Aldridge Theater was named for a famed 19th-century African-American actor, best known for his performances of Shakespeare. Designed by Hilyard Robinson and Paul R. Williams, the theater was completed in 1961 as part of Howard University's campus. Funding will support a Historic Structures Report and an interpretation plan.

John F. Kennedy Community Center / Robert T. Coles

Buffalo, New York, 1963

The JFK Recreation Center was designed by Robert T. Coles as his thesis project at MIT and completed in 1963. The building currently hosts a range of nonprofits and community activities. Funding will support a comprehensive preservation plan.

Kenneth G. Neigh Dormitory Complex / J. Max Bond Jr.

West Point, Mississippi, 1970

Designed by J. Max Bond Jr. and completed in 1970, the Kenneth G. Neigh Dormitory Complex is currently in an advanced state of deterioration as Mary Holmes Community College has been closed since 2005. Funding will support an adaptive reuse feasibility study for the complex.

Masjid Muhammad, Nations Mosque / David R. Byrd

Washington, D.C., 1960

Completed in 1960, Masjid Mohammad, Nations Mosque was designed by David R. Byrd. The building represents one of the oldest Black Muslim congregations in the United States. Funding will support engineering and environmental studies for the building's planned expansion, in addition to limited capital improvements.

Robert T. Coles House / Robert T. Coles

Buffalo, New York, 1961

Robert T. Coles, the first African American Chancellor of the American Institute of Architects, designed and built his House and Studio in 1961. The two-story building is composed of prefabricated units set back in a garden and courtyard. Funding will support a Historic Structures Report, a conservation plan, and a reuse and feasibility study.

Universal Life Insurance Co. Building / McKissack and McKissack

Memphis, Tennessee, 1947

Designed in 1947 by McKissack and McKissack, one of the oldest Black-owned architectural firms in the United States, the Universal Life Insurance Company Building was completed in 1949. Funding will support a cultural interpretation plan and critical repairs to certain building sections.

