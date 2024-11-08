Revealing the Europe 40under40 Best Young Architects & Designers of 2023-2024

The winners of the "Europe 40under40®" program for 2023-2024 have been announced, celebrating promising talents in architecture and design. This recognition highlights projects from emerging professionals under the age of 40, including architects, landscape architects, urban planners, and industrial designers. The program, initiated by The European Centre, aims to showcase a new generation of designers who are poised to impact the future of living and working environments, cities, and rural areas.
All winning projects will be displayed in the exhibition titled "40 Young European Architects with New Visions," scheduled for December 2024 at The European Centre, located in Athens, Greece. The exhibition will coincide with an awards ceremony. Moreover, a special edition publication by Metropolitan Arts Press will feature this year's cohort of talented architects and designers, aiming to reach an international audience of architecture enthusiasts.
Read on to discover the selection in alphabetical order per country.
Winners' List
Oliver Gerner, Gerner Gerner Plus - Austria
Maxime Bergeret, Bancaù Architectes - France
Nicolas Beyret, HAME - France
Matthieu Boustany, LOCAL - France
Benoist Desfonds, LOCAL - France
Jean-Rémy Dostes, HAME - France
Paul Jaquet, HAME - France
Anas Koubaiti, KAPT Studio - France
Audrey Lanne, Atelier Schall - France
Pierre Ledoux, Vendredi Architecture et Urbanisme - France
François Le Pivain, François Le Pivain Architecte – sŌne - France
Victoria Miglioire, Atelier Victoria Miglioiroe - France
Antoine Morizot, A+A - France
Arthur Ozenne, 19-86 - France
Theo Pagnon, KAPT Studio - France
Loïc Parmentier, Atelier de Montrottier Loïc Parmentier & Associés - France
Alexandre Pavlidis, Office Muto – Greece/France
Alice Wijnen, Relier Architecture - France
Nicola Pavan, 120 grammi: laboratorio di architettura - Italy
Andrea Tabocchini, Andrea Tabocchini Architecture - Italy
Sven Hoogerheide, Taller Architects - Netherlands
Kamil Domachowski, IFAgroup - Poland
Konrad Loesch, Loesch + partnerzy - Poland
João Castelo-Branco, Hori-zonte - Portugal
Fabio Ferreira Neves, Fabio Ferreira Neves - Portugal
João Jesus, OODA Arquitectura Lda. - Portugal
Frederico Roeber, Hori-zonte - Portugal
Pablo López Prol, PLP Atelier - Spain
Ignacio Merino, Flow81 Architecture Lab SLP - Spain
Álvaro Moral García, MADE.V Arquitectos - Spain
María Teresa Sánchez Táboas, Gramática Arquitectónica - Spain
Yago Vaillo Usón, Vaillo+Irigaray Architects - Spain
Cristina Vega Iglesias, Burlat & Vega Architectes - Spain
Gustav Magnusson, Urbanism by Magnusson - Sweden
Bilge Altuğ, 9016 Architecture - Turkey
Caner Bilgin, Bilgin Architects - Turkey
Ali Çalışkan, Geomim - Turkey
Öznur Pınar Çer, MASK architects - Turkey
Can Tamirci, Tamirci Architects - Turkey
Geoffrey Eberle, Atelier Entropic - United Kingdom
This year's Europe 40under40 Awards was selected by a diverse Jury, representing a blend of professionals from architecture and academia. The Jury includes María González Aranguren, architect at Aranguren & Gallegos and assistant professor at the University of Virginia's School of Architecture; Laertis Antonios Ando Vassiliou, architect-engineer with LAAV Architects; Dr. Elena Douvlou, the associate dean of the School of Architecture in the Faculty of Engineering & Architecture; and Dr. Peter Kuczia, architect at KUCZIA Architects.