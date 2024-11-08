Revealing the Europe 40under40 Best Young Architects & Designers of 2023-2024

Save this picture! Dome Next Door Installation / Toms kampars + Hori_zonte + Jurgis Gečys + Antonella Amesberge. Image © Ana Barros

The winners of the "Europe 40under40®" program for 2023-2024 have been announced, celebrating promising talents in architecture and design. This recognition highlights projects from emerging professionals under the age of 40, including architects, landscape architects, urban planners, and industrial designers. The program, initiated by The European Centre, aims to showcase a new generation of designers who are poised to impact the future of living and working environments, cities, and rural areas.

All winning projects will be displayed in the exhibition titled "40 Young European Architects with New Visions," scheduled for December 2024 at The European Centre, located in Athens, Greece. The exhibition will coincide with an awards ceremony. Moreover, a special edition publication by Metropolitan Arts Press will feature this year's cohort of talented architects and designers, aiming to reach an international audience of architecture enthusiasts.

Read on to discover the selection in alphabetical order per country.

Winners' List

Oliver Gerner, Gerner Gerner Plus - Austria

Maxime Bergeret, Bancaù Architectes - France

Nicolas Beyret, HAME - France

Matthieu Boustany, LOCAL - France

Benoist Desfonds, LOCAL - France

Jean-Rémy Dostes, HAME - France

Paul Jaquet, HAME - France

Anas Koubaiti, KAPT Studio - France

Audrey Lanne, Atelier Schall - France

Pierre Ledoux, Vendredi Architecture et Urbanisme - France

François Le Pivain, François Le Pivain Architecte – sŌne - France

Victoria Miglioire, Atelier Victoria Miglioiroe - France

Antoine Morizot, A+A - France

Arthur Ozenne, 19-86 - France

Theo Pagnon, KAPT Studio - France

Loïc Parmentier, Atelier de Montrottier Loïc Parmentier & Associés - France

Alexandre Pavlidis, Office Muto – Greece/France

Alice Wijnen, Relier Architecture - France

Nicola Pavan, 120 grammi: laboratorio di architettura - Italy

Andrea Tabocchini, Andrea Tabocchini Architecture - Italy

Sven Hoogerheide, Taller Architects - Netherlands

Kamil Domachowski, IFAgroup - Poland

Konrad Loesch, Loesch + partnerzy - Poland

João Castelo-Branco, Hori-zonte - Portugal

Fabio Ferreira Neves, Fabio Ferreira Neves - Portugal

João Jesus, OODA Arquitectura Lda. - Portugal

Frederico Roeber, Hori-zonte - Portugal

Pablo López Prol, PLP Atelier - Spain

Ignacio Merino, Flow81 Architecture Lab SLP - Spain

Álvaro Moral García, MADE.V Arquitectos - Spain

María Teresa Sánchez Táboas, Gramática Arquitectónica - Spain

Yago Vaillo Usón, Vaillo+Irigaray Architects - Spain

Cristina Vega Iglesias, Burlat & Vega Architectes - Spain

Gustav Magnusson, Urbanism by Magnusson - Sweden

Bilge Altuğ, 9016 Architecture - Turkey

Caner Bilgin, Bilgin Architects - Turkey

Ali Çalışkan, Geomim - Turkey

Öznur Pınar Çer, MASK architects - Turkey

Can Tamirci, Tamirci Architects - Turkey

Geoffrey Eberle, Atelier Entropic - United Kingdom

This year's Europe 40under40 Awards was selected by a diverse Jury, representing a blend of professionals from architecture and academia. The Jury includes María González Aranguren, architect at Aranguren & Gallegos and assistant professor at the University of Virginia's School of Architecture; Laertis Antonios Ando Vassiliou, architect-engineer with LAAV Architects; Dr. Elena Douvlou, the associate dean of the School of Architecture in the Faculty of Engineering & Architecture; and Dr. Peter Kuczia, architect at KUCZIA Architects.