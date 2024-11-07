Norman Foster to Receive the 225 Andrée Putman Lifetime Achievement Award

Save this picture! 30 St Mary Axe (the Gherkin) in London. Image © Nigel Young - Foster + Partners

Lord Norman Foster has been announced as the recipient of the 2025 Andrée Putman Lifetime Achievement Award by the Créateurs Design Awards. The award, now it its fifth edition, recognizes Foster's significant contributions to urban design and the environmental movement within architecture. This recognition highlights his longstanding influence and contributions to the field since founding Foster + Partners in 1967. The award ceremony will take place in Paris on January 18th, 2025.

Throughout his career, Foster's approach and vision have earned him several prestigious awards. Among these accolades are the AIA Gold Medal and the 1999 Pritzker Prize, which underscore his impact on architecture and his role in shaping its future. These honors reflect his commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and technology in architectural practices. His firm has completed numerous landmark projects worldwide, including the iconic 30 St Mary Axe (the Gherkin) in London, the New German Parliament, in Berlin, and the Hearst Headquarters in New York City, highlighting his focus on integrating emerging technological advancements and considerations of sustainable practices.

In addition to his architectural achievements, Foster is dedicated to humanitarian efforts and social responsibility. The Norman Foster Foundation, established in 2017, promotes interdisciplinary thinking and research related to architecture and urban planning. The foundation addresses global challenges, such as climate change and urbanization, through collaboration and innovation.

Design is a collective endeavour, and recognition is of course shared with the many talented people that I have had the privilege of working with throughout my career. On their behalf, I express my thanks and gratitude. I also congratulate the programme of the Créateurs Design Award for its encouragement of creativity in all of the arts. - Norman Foster

This edition of the Créateurs Design Awards also recognizes SANAA founders Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa with the 2025 Le Prix Charlotte Perriand. Norman Foster joins a distinguished group of past Andrée Putman Lifetime Achievement Award winners, including Iris Apfel, Tadao Ando, Robert A.M. Stern, and Gaetano Pesce.