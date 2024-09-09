SANAA Founders Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa Awarded the 2025 Le Prix Charlotte Perriand

Save this picture! Beka & Lemoine’s Film Tokyo Ride Features Pritzker Prize Winner Ryue Nishizawa . Image Courtesy of Beka & Lemoine

Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa, founders of the renowned architecture firm SANAA, have been announced as the recipients of the 2025 Le Prix Charlotte Perriand by the Créateurs Design Awards. Announced today in Paris, France, the award honors exceptional contributions to modern architecture and design. Sejima and Nishizawa, known for their minimalist designs that integrate form, function, and the environment, continue to be recognized as innovators in the field, having been previously recognized with the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2010. Sejima and Nishizawa will accept Le Prix Charlotte Perriand at the Créateurs Design Awards ceremony in Paris on January 18, 2025.

Launched in 2021, the Créateurs Design Awards is now in its fourth edition, continuing its mission to celebrate innovators in architecture and design while honoring the legacy of French modernist Charlotte Perriand. This year’s edition marks the first time the award has been given to two individuals.

Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa were born in Japan in 1956 and 1966, respectively. Sejima earned her master's degree in architecture from Japan Women's University in 1981 before collaborating with Toyo Ito and establishing her own firm. Nishizawa joined her practice during his studies at Yokohama National University, leading to the founding of their acclaimed architectural studio, SANAA, in Tokyo in 1995.

SANAA has gained international acclaim for projects like the New Museum in New York City and the Louvre-Lens Museum in France. More recent projects include the Sydney Modern Museum in Australia, New Urban Campus for Bocconi University in Milano Italy, or the extension of the famous Parisian retail center La Samaritaine. The duo's innovative designs have earned them numerous accolades, including the Architectural Institute of Japan Award and the Praemium Imperiale Award for architecture. Last year, Sejima received the Jane Drew Prize for her impact on promoting women in architecture.

It is a great honor to receive an award that bears such a great name. Charlotte Perriand is one of the masters of modern architecture, and we admire her delicate interior and furniture designs. - Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa

Previous recipients of the award include Mexican architect Frida Escobedo in 2024, commended for her dedication to creating and implementing exemplary designs; and Studio Gang's founder Jeanne Gang one year prior, for her dedication to creating and implementing better practices in sustainable reuse, ecological biodiversity, and social equity.