UIA Announces Winners of the 2030 Award for Sustainable Architecture

The International Union of Architects (UIA), in partnership with UN-Habitat, has just announced the winners of the second cycle of the UIA 2030 Award. This prestigious award recognizes architectural achievements that advance the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the New Urban Agenda. Honoring projects that embody sustainable design principles, the UIA 2030 Award celebrates contributions to SDG 11: "Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable."

After receiving 100 submissions from 33 countries, regional finalists were selected in the first stage, representing the five UIA regions: Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Africa. These finalists moved on to Stage 2, where they submitted three-minute videos showcasing their projects in action and detailing their alignment with the SDGs. Today, winners in each of the six categories have been awarded medals at the World Urban Forum, taking place in Cairo, Egypt, from November 4-8, 2024. This biennial competition highlights how architects around the world are advancing sustainable, inclusive urban solutions to address global challenges and shape resilient communities for the future.

Read on to discover this yea's winners. 

Category 1: Good health and well-being

Angels' Care Early Childhood Development Centre by FGG Architects - Nerø Holt, South Africa and Australia

UIA Announces Winners of the 2030 Award for Sustainable Architecture - Image 4 of 11
Angels' Care Early Childhood Development Centre by FGG Architects - Nerø Holt, South Africa and Australia. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Wanjian Village Children's Library,264313 by OnEarth Studio, China

UIA Announces Winners of the 2030 Award for Sustainable Architecture - Image 6 of 11
Wanjian Village Children's Library,264313 by OnEarth Studio, China. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Category 2: Adequate, safe and affordable housing

Nightingale Village by ℅ Nightingale Housing, Australia

UIA Announces Winners of the 2030 Award for Sustainable Architecture - Image 10 of 11
Nightingale Village by ℅ Nightingale Housing, Australia. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

ETC Bygg by Kaminsky Arkitektur AB - Arkitekt Hans Eek AB, Sweden

Category 4: Access to green and public space 

The Rehabilitation of public spaces in the historic center of Qalandiya, Jerusalem by RIWAQ- Center for Architectural Conservation, Palestinian Authority

UIA Announces Winners of the 2030 Award for Sustainable Architecture - Image 11 of 11
The Rehabilitation of public spaces in the historic center of Qalandiya, Jerusalem by RIWAQ- Center for Architectural Conservation, Palestinian Authority. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Benjakitti Forest Park by Arsomsilp Community and Environmental Architect Co. Ltd., + Turenscape (Design Consultant), Thailand

Category 5: Adaptation to climate change and resilience to disasters 

UIA Announces Winners of the 2030 Award for Sustainable Architecture - Image 5 of 11
Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Badshahpur Forest Corridor by Beyond Built Pvt. Ltd., India

UIA Announces Winners of the 2030 Award for Sustainable Architecture - Image 7 of 11
Badshahpur Forest Corridor by Beyond Built Pvt. Ltd., India. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

La Torura River Flood Park: landscape adaptations for climate change by Entropía, Colombia

UIA Announces Winners of the 2030 Award for Sustainable Architecture - Image 3 of 11
La Torura River Flood Park: landscape adaptations for climate change by Entropía, Colombia. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Category 6: Promotion, restoration and sustainable use of ecosystems 

The Main Pavilion of the 11th Jiangsu Horticultural EXPO by China Architecture Design & Research Group (CADG), China

UIA Announces Winners of the 2030 Award for Sustainable Architecture - Image 2 of 11
The Main Pavilion of the 11th Jiangsu Horticultural EXPO by China Architecture Design & Research Group (CADG), China. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Center Street, Ruesta - San Juan Chapel, Ruesta - San Jacobo Chapel, Ruesta - San Juan Chapel, Sigüés by Sebastián Arquitectos SLP, Spain

UIA Announces Winners of the 2030 Award for Sustainable Architecture - Image 8 of 11
Center Street, Ruesta - San Juan Chapel, Ruesta - San Jacobo Chapel, Ruesta - San Juan Chapel, Sigüés by Sebastián Arquitectos SLP, Spain. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Nour Fakharany
Architecture News
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "UIA Announces Winners of the 2030 Award for Sustainable Architecture" 06 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023227/uia-announces-winners-of-the-2030-award-for-sustainable-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags