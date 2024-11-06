UIA Announces Winners of the 2030 Award for Sustainable Architecture

After receiving 100 submissions from 33 countries, regional finalists were selected in the first stage, representing the five UIA regions: Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Africa. These finalists moved on to Stage 2, where they submitted three-minute videos showcasing their projects in action and detailing their alignment with the SDGs. Today, winners in each of the six categories have been awarded medals at the World Urban Forum, taking place in Cairo,Egypt, from November 4-8, 2024. This biennial competition highlights how architects around the world are advancing sustainable, inclusive urban solutions to address global challenges and shape resilient communities for the future.
