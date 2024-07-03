Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle

The UIA, in collaboration with UN-Habitat, has revealed the finalists for the first stage of the second edition of the UIA 2030 Award. Celebrating architecture that contributes to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the New Urban Agenda, this biennial award honors built projects that demonstrate design quality and alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The regional finalists will now proceed to Stage 2, where they will submit a three-minute video demonstrating their projects in action and explaining in detail how they align with the relevant SDGs and meet the eligibility criteria. During stage 1, the finalists were evaluated regionally, representing the five UIA regions: Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Africa. Winners in each of the six will be awarded a medal. The awards ceremony will be taking place in Cairo, Egypt, at the twelfth session of the World Urban Forum from November 4-8, 2024.

Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 2 of 53Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 3 of 53Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 4 of 53Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 5 of 53Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - More Images+ 48

Read on to discover the list of finalists.

Category 1: Good health and well-being

O-SI™ (Ônibus de Saúde Imediata) - The Immediate Health Bus by Democratic Architects Ltda., Brazil

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 17 of 53
O-SI™ (Ônibus de Saúde Imediata) - The Immediate Health Bus by Democratic Architects Ltda., Brazil. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Huvila by Jenni Reuter Architects, Finland

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 7 of 53
Huvila by Jenni Reuter Architects, Finland. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Children’s Surgical Hospital by Renzo Piano Building Workshop, France

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 11 of 53
Children’s Surgical Hospital by Renzo Piano Building Workshop, France. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

1507 Clos Pachem Winery by HARQUITECTES Àrea Productiva SLP, Spain

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 8 of 53
1507 Clos Pachem Winery by HARQUITECTES Àrea Productiva SLP, Spain. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Galenicum New Headquarters 1822 by HARQUITECTES Àrea Productiva SLP, Spain

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 12 of 53
Galenicum New Headquarters 1822 by HARQUITECTES Àrea Productiva SLP, Spain. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

House 1721 by HARQUITECTES Àrea Productiva SLP, Spain

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 18 of 53
Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Wanjian Village Children’s Library,264313 by OnEarth Studio, China

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 13 of 53
Wanjian Village Children’s Library,264313 by OnEarth Studio, China. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Angels’ Care Early Childhood Development Centre by FGG Architects - Nerø Holt, South Africa and Australia

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 6 of 53
Angels’ Care Early Childhood Development Centre by FGG Architects - Nerø Holt, South Africa and Australia. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Gongchen ZEB Community Center by SUP Atelier of THAD, China

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 2 of 53
Gongchen ZEB Community Center by SUP Atelier of THAD, China. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Dnyan Marg by Rahul Kadri, IMK Architects, India

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 15 of 53
Dnyan Marg by Rahul Kadri, IMK Architects, India. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Yutjuwala Djiwarr Aged Care by Kaunitz Yeung Architecture, Australia

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 16 of 53
Yutjuwala Djiwarr Aged Care by Kaunitz Yeung Architecture, Australia. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Hub of Rural Art Teachers by Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tsinghua University (THAD), China

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 14 of 53
Hub of Rural Art Teachers by Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tsinghua University (THAD), China. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

The Regional Center for Autism Care, CRIAA / Centro Regional Integral para la Atención del Autismo CRIAA by Urbánika, Mexico

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 10 of 53
The Regional Center for Autism Care, CRIAA / Centro Regional Integral para la Atención del Autismo CRIAA by Urbánika, Mexico. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Category 2: Adequate, safe and affordable housing

ETC Bygg by Kaminsky Arkitektur AB - Arkitekt Hans Eek AB, Sweden

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 23 of 53
ETC Bygg by Kaminsky Arkitektur AB - Arkitekt Hans Eek AB, Sweden. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Climate Positive Living in Berlin by Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH, Germany

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 24 of 53
Climate Positive Living in Berlin by Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH, Germany. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Huebergass Berne by GWJ Architektur AG, Switzerland

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 22 of 53
Huebergass Berne by GWJ Architektur AG, Switzerland. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

The Girl’s Home by Bhoomija Creations, India

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 21 of 53
The Girl’s Home by Bhoomija Creations, India. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Skyblox Co-Living Housing by Tan Kwon Chong Architect - TKCA Architect, Malaysia

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 20 of 53
Skyblox Co-Living Housing by Tan Kwon Chong Architect - TKCA Architect, Malaysia. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Trudo Vertical Forest by Stefano Boeri Architetti, Italy

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 28 of 53
Trudo Vertical Forest by Stefano Boeri Architetti, Italy. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Nightingale Village by ℅ Nightingale Housing, Australia

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 27 of 53
Nightingale Village by ℅ Nightingale Housing, Australia. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Social Housing 1737 by HARQUITECTES Àrea Productiva SLP, Spain

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 25 of 53
Social Housing 1737 by HARQUITECTES Àrea Productiva SLP, Spain. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Betances Residence by Cookfox Architects, USA

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 26 of 53
Betances Residence by Cookfox Architects, USA. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Jordan by Donn Holohan by Superposition, Hong Kong

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 4 of 53
Jordan by Donn Holohan by Superposition, Hong Kong. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Floating Bamboo House by Doan Thanh Ha / H&P archietcts, Vietnam

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 29 of 53
Floating Bamboo House by Doan Thanh Ha / H&P archietcts, Vietnam. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Category 3: Access to safe, accessible, and sustainable public transport 

Requalification Pont du Lion by Sterling Presser Architects + Engineers, Germany

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 3 of 53
Requalification Pont du Lion by Sterling Presser Architects + Engineers, Germany. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Park & Ride Neustrie: Parking facility Nantes by IDOM Consulting Engineering Architecture SAL, Spain

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 30 of 53
Park & Ride Neustrie: Parking facility Nantes by IDOM Consulting Engineering Architecture SAL, Spain. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Bus Terminal and Urban Park in São Luis, Maranhão by Natureza Urbana, Brazil

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 31 of 53
Bus Terminal and Urban Park in São Luis, Maranhão by Natureza Urbana, Brazil. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Santiago de Compostela Bus Station by IDOM, Spain

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 32 of 53
Santiago de Compostela Bus Station by IDOM, Spain. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Yulong Snow Mountain Transportation Complex by Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tsinghua University Co., LTD., China

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 33 of 53
Yulong Snow Mountain Transportation Complex by Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tsinghua University Co., LTD., China. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Category 4: Access to green and public space 

MODELO ABIERTO by Intendencia de Montevideo - Departamento de Desarrollo Urbano, Uruguay

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 34 of 53
MODELO ABIERTO by Intendencia de Montevideo - Departamento de Desarrollo Urbano, Uruguay. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Ger Innovation Hub by Rural Urban Framework, Hong Kong

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 38 of 53
Ger Innovation Hub by Rural Urban Framework, Hong Kong. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Wanjian Village Children’s Library by OnEarth Studio, China

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 36 of 53
Wanjian Village Children’s Library by OnEarth Studio, China. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Meiyuan Pavilion: The east gate - Nongda Pavilion: The southwest gate by Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tsinghua University Co., LTD., China

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 42 of 53
Meiyuan Pavilion: The east gate - Nongda Pavilion: The southwest gate by Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tsinghua University Co., LTD., China. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Social Center “Casino”, Community Development Center (CDC) and Ecological Park by KEN | Matías Martínez, Mexico

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 41 of 53
Social Center “Casino”, Community Development Center (CDC) and Ecological Park by KEN | Matías Martínez, Mexico. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

The Rehabilitation of public spaces in the historic center of Qalandiya, Jerusalem by RIWAQ- Center for Architectural Conservation, Palestinian Authority

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 43 of 53
The Rehabilitation of public spaces in the historic center of Qalandiya, Jerusalem by RIWAQ- Center for Architectural Conservation, Palestinian Authority. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Tha Chalom Public Park by Arsomsilp Community and Environmental Architect Co. Ltd., Thailand

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 39 of 53
Tha Chalom Public Park by Arsomsilp Community and Environmental Architect Co. Ltd., Thailand. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Benjakitti Forest Park by Arsomsilp Community and Environmental Architect Co. Ltd., + Turenscape (Design Consultant), Thailand

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 40 of 53
Benjakitti Forest Park by Arsomsilp Community and Environmental Architect Co. Ltd., + Turenscape (Design Consultant), Thailand. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

The New Levee in the Wuyue archaeological park by Office Off Course, China

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 37 of 53
The New Levee in the Wuyue archaeological park by Office Off Course, China. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Banderas Bay Market and Neighborhood Park by KEN | Matías Martínez, Mexico

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 35 of 53
Banderas Bay Market and Neighborhood Park by KEN | Matías Martínez, Mexico. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Category 5: Adaptation to climate change and resilience to disasters 

Badshahpur Forest Corridor by Beyond Built Pvt. Ltd., India

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 47 of 53
Badshahpur Forest Corridor by Beyond Built Pvt. Ltd., India. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Tranquil Abode: A Disaster Resilient Dwelling by WM Creative Studio – Relab, Pakistan

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 5 of 53
Tranquil Abode: A Disaster Resilient Dwelling by WM Creative Studio – Relab, Pakistan. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Maona Village by SUP Atelier of THAD, China

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 46 of 53
Maona Village by SUP Atelier of THAD, China. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

La Torura River Flood Park: landscape adaptations for climate change by Entropía, Colombia

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 44 of 53
La Torura River Flood Park: landscape adaptations for climate change by Entropía, Colombia. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Za’atari Refugee Camp and Amman, Jordan by Worldchanging Institute, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Syria and United States 

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 48 of 53
Za’atari Refugee Camp and Amman, Jordan by Worldchanging Institute, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Syria and United States . Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Rupgaon-A knowledge Exchange Center by Perceive, Bangladesh

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 45 of 53
Rupgaon-A knowledge Exchange Center by Perceive, Bangladesh. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Category 6: Promotion, restoration and sustainable use of ecosystems 

The Main Pavilion of the 11th Jiangsu Horticultural EXPO by China Architecture Design & Research Group (CADG), China

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 52 of 53
The Main Pavilion of the 11th Jiangsu Horticultural EXPO by China Architecture Design & Research Group (CADG), China. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Songyang Stray Birds Art Hotel by Line+ studio, China

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 51 of 53
Songyang Stray Birds Art Hotel by Line+ studio, China. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Concept WRRF（water resource recovery facility）Yixing by SUP Atelier of THAD, China

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 50 of 53
Concept WRRF（water resource recovery facility）Yixing by SUP Atelier of THAD, China. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Oil Mill of Segermès by Adel Hidar, Tunisia

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 49 of 53
Oil Mill of Segermès by Adel Hidar, Tunisia. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

Center Street, Ruesta - San Juan Chapel, Ruesta - San Jacobo Chapel, Ruesta - San Juan Chapel, Sigüés by Sebastián Arquitectos SLP, Spain

Save this picture!
Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle - Image 53 of 53
Center Street, Ruesta - San Juan Chapel, Ruesta - San Jacobo Chapel, Ruesta - San Juan Chapel, Sigüés by Sebastián Arquitectos SLP, Spain. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

