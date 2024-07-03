Architecture for Sustainable Development Goals: UIA 2030 Award Announces Finalists of its Second Cycle

Save this picture! Huvila by Jenni Reuter Architects, Finland. Image Courtesy of UIA 2030 Awards

The UIA, in collaboration with UN-Habitat, has revealed the finalists for the first stage of the second edition of the UIA 2030 Award. Celebrating architecture that contributes to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the New Urban Agenda, this biennial award honors built projects that demonstrate design quality and alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The regional finalists will now proceed to Stage 2, where they will submit a three-minute video demonstrating their projects in action and explaining in detail how they align with the relevant SDGs and meet the eligibility criteria. During stage 1, the finalists were evaluated regionally, representing the five UIA regions: Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Africa. Winners in each of the six will be awarded a medal. The awards ceremony will be taking place in Cairo, Egypt, at the twelfth session of the World Urban Forum from November 4-8, 2024.

Read on to discover the list of finalists.

Category 1: Good health and well-being

Galenicum New Headquarters 1822 by HARQUITECTES Àrea Productiva SLP, Spain

Wanjian Village Children’s Library,264313 by OnEarth Studio, China

Angels’ Care Early Childhood Development Centre by FGG Architects - Nerø Holt, South Africa and Australia

Gongchen ZEB Community Center by SUP Atelier of THAD, China

Dnyan Marg by Rahul Kadri, IMK Architects, India

Yutjuwala Djiwarr Aged Care by Kaunitz Yeung Architecture, Australia

Hub of Rural Art Teachers by Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tsinghua University (THAD), China

The Regional Center for Autism Care, CRIAA / Centro Regional Integral para la Atención del Autismo CRIAA by Urbánika, Mexico

Category 2: Adequate, safe and affordable housing

ETC Bygg by Kaminsky Arkitektur AB - Arkitekt Hans Eek AB, Sweden

Climate Positive Living in Berlin by Peter Ruge Architekten GmbH, Germany

Huebergass Berne by GWJ Architektur AG, Switzerland

The Girl’s Home by Bhoomija Creations, India

Skyblox Co-Living Housing by Tan Kwon Chong Architect - TKCA Architect, Malaysia

Nightingale Village by ℅ Nightingale Housing, Australia

Social Housing 1737 by HARQUITECTES Àrea Productiva SLP, Spain

Betances Residence by Cookfox Architects, USA

Jordan by Donn Holohan by Superposition, Hong Kong

Floating Bamboo House by Doan Thanh Ha / H&P archietcts, Vietnam

Category 3: Access to safe, accessible, and sustainable public transport

Requalification Pont du Lion by Sterling Presser Architects + Engineers, Germany

Park & Ride Neustrie: Parking facility Nantes by IDOM Consulting Engineering Architecture SAL, Spain

Yulong Snow Mountain Transportation Complex by Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tsinghua University Co., LTD., China

Category 4: Access to green and public space

MODELO ABIERTO by Intendencia de Montevideo - Departamento de Desarrollo Urbano, Uruguay

Wanjian Village Children’s Library by OnEarth Studio, China

Meiyuan Pavilion: The east gate - Nongda Pavilion: The southwest gate by Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tsinghua University Co., LTD., China

Social Center “Casino”, Community Development Center (CDC) and Ecological Park by KEN | Matías Martínez, Mexico

The Rehabilitation of public spaces in the historic center of Qalandiya, Jerusalem by RIWAQ- Center for Architectural Conservation, Palestinian Authority

Tha Chalom Public Park by Arsomsilp Community and Environmental Architect Co. Ltd., Thailand

The New Levee in the Wuyue archaeological park by Office Off Course, China

Banderas Bay Market and Neighborhood Park by KEN | Matías Martínez, Mexico

Category 5: Adaptation to climate change and resilience to disasters

Badshahpur Forest Corridor by Beyond Built Pvt. Ltd., India

Tranquil Abode: A Disaster Resilient Dwelling by WM Creative Studio – Relab, Pakistan

Maona Village by SUP Atelier of THAD, China

La Torura River Flood Park: landscape adaptations for climate change by Entropía, Colombia

Za’atari Refugee Camp and Amman, Jordan by Worldchanging Institute, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Syria and United States

Rupgaon-A knowledge Exchange Center by Perceive, Bangladesh

Category 6: Promotion, restoration and sustainable use of ecosystems

The Main Pavilion of the 11th Jiangsu Horticultural EXPO by China Architecture Design & Research Group (CADG), China